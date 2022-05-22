This extraordinary home at 1080 Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach, N.H., was beautifully built in 2021 and offers a deeded stairway to solitude at elusive Plaice Cove Beach. It is gleaming with natural light throughout and has space for the entire family.
The location of this home is most impressive. With its own right-of-way to Plaice Cove Beach, buyers of this home can enjoy access to a quiet, sandy beach anytime. Jim Giampa of Carey and Giampa Realtors explains, “Only this particular house has that right of way, which is beautiful and walks right out to the beach and ocean.” From the stunning views of the balcony, the beach access, and the sounds of the ocean reverberating throughout, this residence is truly a multi-sensory oasis.
At first glance, the three stories of this home make clear it boasts plenty of room. With three spaces in the paved driveway and a two-car garage, parking will never be a problem. Inside the main entrance is a bright and open foyer. High ceilings throughout the home add depth and space. The staircase is wide and inviting. A half bath with conveniently located laundry, family room with bright windows and garage access finish the first floor.
The second floor is open-concept and ideal for hosting and relaxing with family. Views of the Atlantic Ocean can be seen while cooking in the wide open kitchen, chatting in the living area, or enjoying a book on the oversized balcony. Also visible from the gleaming kitchen is the serene view of conservation land. This promises privacy for years to come because this land will not be built on.
Also on the second floor is a full bathroom, a spacious bedroom, and another balcony. Upgrades like LED lighting throughout and top quality construction make this home feel modern and inviting.
On the third floor is the fantastic primary suite, guest bedroom, a bunk room, full bath, and plenty of closets with storage space. The primary suite enjoys the same fantastic ocean views and sounds but at a higher elevation. The bathroom has high ceilings, beautiful countertops, and a stand-up shower, allowing an immersive, spa-like experience.
The guest spaces and bunk areas are perfect for visitors as they are bright and roomy. Everyone will feel welcomed and comfortable to relax in this seaside escape any time of year.
Only a quick drive away is “the strip” in Hampton, which features weekly shows at the Sea Shell stage and fireworks during the summer, a playground, arcade and restaurants. Other events like the Seafood Festival or Sand Castle Competition are also held annually, making Hampton Beach a fun place to explore for the whole family.
Also nearby are more peaceful and scenic locations like Little Boar’s Head seaside trail, Fuller Gardens, and Odiorne Point State Park. All of these provide a peaceful escape for the nature lover.
With highway access close by, public water and sewer, insulation and natural gas heat, this home is built for year-round convenience and enjoyment.
“Everything is completely new and weather proof,” says Giampa, which is incredibly important for homes at the seacoast. Days can begin with coffee on the private primary suite balcony and end with a walk down the beach off the deeded stairway. Dinners can overlook the Atlantic Ocean from the dining area, while afternoons can be spent listening to the ocean while reading a book on the second level balcony.
Interested buyers are invited to attend an Open House today, Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please contact Jim Giampa by phone at 603-235-5887 or by email at jgiampa@careyandgiampa.com for more information.
AT A GLANCE:
OPEN HOUSE TODAY 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1080 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, N.H.
4 bedrooms
4 baths
2661 square feet
$2,695,000
LISTED BY:
Jim Giampa
Carey & Giampa Realtors
603-235-5887
