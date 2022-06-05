This extensively renovated three-story 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom coastal residence feels brand new with gleaming floors, sparkling countertops, and a screened-in porch with splendid views of conservation land. At approximately 3,500 square feet, this home contains elegant features like dazzling lighting, intricate ceilings, and a bright three-story staircase which give this home a stately yet welcoming ambiance. Even more, at 2 Huckleberry Lane in Hampton, NH, residents are less than a half-mile to the beach, meaning within minutes one can walk or drive to the ocean.
Ultimately it is the renovations that make this home feel so luxurious and modern. The outdoor spaces offer fantastic curb appeal with a tastefully landscaped lawn, lush greenery, and a newly updated exterior. An array of windows lines the home and provides ample natural light throughout the house.
The main floor has an open and bright eat-in kitchen, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a large screened-in porch. The kitchen is remarkably updated with a new island and sparkling countertops while boasting floor-to-ceiling high-end cabinetry and a Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator, great for preparing meals and hosting guests.
The view of conservation land from the main floor is sweeping and serene. The kitchen flows effortlessly into the living area, which offers 2 sliders that walk out to the sizable screened-in porch. Being able to enjoy the views and refreshing beach air without the threat of pests or the harsh sun is certainly a winning perk of this impressive property.
Also off of the kitchen is the formal dining room with beautiful ceilings. The dining room opens up to a brand new deck, perfect for accessing the private backyard and new stone patio with ease. Additionally, outside is an outdoor shower utilizing reclaimed wood from the property before renovations began. With the beach only minutes away, the outdoor shower is a necessity after an afternoon in the sand.
A full bath and an additional room can also be found on the main floor. This room offers flexibility and could be used as a formal living or dining room. It offers views of the conservation land and plenty of space for entertaining. The spectacular chandelier and stately wainscoting provide the perfect setting for afternoon tea.
The home itself is lovely, but it is also practical. For example, the spacious laundry room is located on the main floor and contains a second dishwasher to assist with cleaning up after entertaining. The laundry room’s cabinetry and counter space give plenty of room for storage and chores. The home’s central air system, natural gas, town water, and sewer access allow for convenience and comfortable year-round living.
Up the bright and winding stairs are two well-sized bedrooms, another full bath, and the primary bedroom suite. The primary bedroom is spacious and contains a bathroom retreat that is absolutely stunning. The designer layout boasts two shower heads and a rain shower with modern finishes all around. The spa-like tranquility of this suite is sure to provide relaxation at any time of day.
The third floor contains even more space, with two more bedrooms and a full bath. Meanwhile, on the bottom floor is a large basement perfect for plenty of storage as well as a two-car garage.
Nearby to the beach, restaurants, state parks, sought-after schools, and commuting routes like 1, 101, and 95, this home’s location is ideal. The modern updates and amenities combined with the already impressive location and layout of this home provide elegance, functionality, serenity, and versatility for any family looking for a move-in-ready beach home.
Interested buyers are invited to attend an open house on Sunday, June 5th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please contact Jim Giampa by phone on his cell at 603.235.5887 or by email at jgiampa@careyandgiampa.com for more information.
AT A GLANCE:
2 Huckleberry Lane Hampton, NH
5 bedrooms
4 baths
3,500 square feet
$1,795,000
LISTED BY:
Jim Giampa
Carey & Giampa Realtors
655 Wallis Road
Rye, NH
603.964.7000 — office
