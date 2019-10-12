Sitting in a perfect location, directly opposite the ocean and beach, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 413 North End Boulevard in Salisbury is a truly wonderful find. With a tasteful blend of old and new, the contemporary design aesthetic makes it an absolutely perfect year-round beach house.
Located four parcels down from a public right-of-way to the beach and just a short distance to Salisbury Beach Center and the popular restaurants of Seabrook Beach, this well-maintained home offers lots of entertaining space and provides two coveted off-street parking spots.
Entering into the main living level of the home from the front wrap-around deck, a visitor is immediately welcomed into the generous, updated kitchen. A cathedral ceiling with several skylights allows for sunlight to stream into this airy space, with tiled flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar.
The kitchen is open to the sizeable tiled living room, as well as a cozy dining room that offers sliders back out to the deck for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining.
There are four bedrooms on this level, including one with its own private en-suite bathroom, as well as a full guest bathroom and a powder room.
The second level of the home features a large loft space that overlooks the kitchen and living room, with more skylights and a deck that offers views of the ocean, as well as the fantastic master bedroom. It boasts a large walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom, and two private decks, one that looks to the ocean, the other to the marsh.
Well-designed for easy beachfront living, there is also an outdoor shower and storage space. Plus, the home offers all the creature comforts you could want including wall air conditioning, natural gas heat, along with public water and sewer.
Salisbury Beach has been a prized beach destination for generations and it is only a short drive to the major commuter routes, is less than hour to downtown Boston, and is minutes from Newburyport and Portsmouth.
Marketed by Patrick Carey of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $699,900 it is a wonderful home in a fantastic location.
There will be an open house October 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Those wishing to schedule a private showing may contact Carey directly at 603-583-1000, at the Carey & Giampa Realtors Seabrook office at 603-474-3401, ext. 101, or at www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 413 North End Blvd., Salisbury
Designed for: Anyone that desires a spacious, year-round beach house
Price: $699,900
Listing agent: Patrick Carey, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-583-1000, www.careyandgiampa.com