Standing on the stone patio gazing out at the jewel-toned Atlantic Ocean, pristine Wallis Sands Beach, and the Isles of Shoals at the horizon, it is hard to imagine a more peaceful and beautiful spot on the New Hampshire Seacoast.
The gorgeous year-round home at 1308 Ocean Boulevard in highly desirable Rye was completely updated in 2017. Absolutely no detail was overlooked and no expense was spared in this spectacular oceanfront home.
Watch the sun rise over the water from the master bedroom, dine under the stars on the rear deck, or simply breathe in the salt air while entertaining from the expansive patio. This welcoming home is perfectly designed for beach living. It is spacious, open, airy and filled with natural light that illuminates its distinctive architectural features and refreshing style.
While featuring every amenity imaginable, the move-in ready home incorporates beautiful wood flooring, custom lighting, soaring ceilings, lovely woodwork, and designer fixtures. A color palette of neutrals, blues, and greens gives this space the relaxed and soothing appeal of living on the water.
The open floor plan is wonderful for a contemporary lifestyle. The entire first floor is designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living that effortlessly link the indoors to the seaside location.
The gorgeous, custom designed kitchen features white cabinetry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, a five-burner Thermador range, a Viking wall oven and warming drawer, and a custom, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator with refrigerator drawers and a large wine fridge. There is also a convenient dumbwaiter for bringing in groceries.
The spacious living room features a wall of windows overlooking the Atlantic, a beautiful gas fireplace, built-in storage, a coffered ceiling, and a large wet bar that features its own fridge, ice maker, and dishwasher, as well as direct access to the patio and beach.
There is a large first-floor sunroom, with high, knotty pine ceiling and beadboard wainscoting, which leads to the rear deck, as well as a fully updated half bathroom with pretty countertops.
Upstairs, the master bedroom suite is simply breathtaking. Featuring large picture windows that provide a dazzling view, it also has a wonderful private deck facing the water, soaring ceilings, wood flooring, two amazing walk-in closets with custom built-ins for storage, and a master bathroom with double sinks, vanity space, a custom fridge, a large shower, and a private water closet.
The second bedroom on this level offers a full private bathroom with spectacular shell and fish detailed tile and a bonus room serves well as a home office or play space.
The third bedroom is located on the lower level of the home, with its own full private bathroom with flip flop detailed tile. The lower level also offers a bonus space for an additional game room or exercise space, a large laundry room, and access to the two-car, under-home garage.
Additional features of the home include radiant heated floors, central air conditioning, multi-zone heating, central vacuum, a security system, an irrigation system, underground utilities, a generator, an outdoor shower, and several off-street parking spaces.
Delightful income-tax free Rye with about 5,000 residents, has a laid back small town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby including two championship 18-hole golf courses, marinas, shopping and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world. Rye is only an about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
Marketed by Allan Rogers of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $3,650,000, the oceanfront home is truly a must-see. It is impossible to appreciate the magnificence of the location from the street. For directions, details, or to make a private appointment to see this amazing beachfront property, contact Rogers at 603-988-9112 or via www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 1308 Ocean Blvd., Rye, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers looking for an unparalleled oceanfront location
Price: $3,650,000
Listing agent: Allan Rogers, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-988-9112, www.careyandgiampa.com