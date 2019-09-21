The invigorating sea breezes, the soothing sound of waves crashing in the distance, and the relaxed pace of life are just some of the simple pleasures of living at the beach. The wonderful, cedar-shingle home at 309 Ocean Boulevard in Seabrook Beach offers these and so much more.
This lovely year-round, three-bedroom, four-bathroom house boasts 3,615 square feet of living space, plenty of entertaining areas, an expansive rear patio for sunbathing and grilling, and it’s just a quick walk to one of the most spectacular beaches on the New Hampshire coastline.
Whether you take a moonlight stroll along the ocean or head out for a fun day of sun and surf, the beach is just steps away!
Residents and guests are welcomed to the home by a lovely landscaped yard, plenty of off-street parking, and an attached, two-car garage.
Inside, the open-concept layout offers a great flow for visiting family and friends. The bright and sunny kitchen was completely redone two years ago and it’s open to the formal dining area, the large living room, and the cozy family room. There is a breakfast bar with room for seating, plenty of counter space, a pantry and a walk-in closet.
The large living room features a 22-foot vaulted ceiling, with skylights and recessed lighting, while the family room boasts a fireplace and open access to the enormous sunroom that leads out to the patio, backyard, and marsh. It’s easy to envision all the entertaining possibilities here.
Upstairs, the large master bedroom suite is relaxing and quiet. It offers ocean views, a walk-in closet and a private en-suite bathroom with a jetted tub and separate shower.
There are two additional guest bedrooms on this level, along with a guest bathroom, linen closets, and access to the attic.
The lower level of the home features even more space, with a kitchenette, living room, bathroom, and two guest rooms. It offers its own entrance from the side of the house, too, allowing for guest privacy.
Additionally, the home has several wall-mounted air conditioning units, features natural gas heating, along with town water and town sewer.
This home is a must-see for living year round at the beach!
Renowned for its natural beauty, Seabrook Beach has been a cherished location for generations and those that live in the close-knit village treasure the ability to walk to the beach, know their neighbors and enjoy a year-round location that offers sensational beaches and easy access to major commuter routes.
Marketed by Olivia Chasse of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $689,000, this property offers a fantastic opportunity to own in this treasured coastal neighborhood. An open house will be held today, September 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.
To schedule a private appointment or for further details, contact Olivia directly at 603-767-6326, at the Seabrook Beach office at 603-474-3401, or via email at ochasse@careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 309 Ocean Boulevard, Seabrook, N.H.
Designed for: Anyone that desires a year-round beach lifestyle
Price: $689,000
Listing agent: Olivia Chasse, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 240 Ocean Blvd., Seabrook Beach, 603-767-6326, 603-474-3401, ochasse@careyandgiampa.com