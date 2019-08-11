The adorable cottage at 44 Oceanview Avenue in Rye, N.H. is a beach lovers’ paradise. Simply add flip-flops, a towel, and some sunscreen to complete the recipe for the perfect beach lifestyle at this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Nestled on a sleepy side street, in a neighborhood that offers a quiet combination of cottages and custom, year-round homes, 44 Oceanview Avenue is within easy walking distance to Wallis Sands Beach and Pirates Cove Beach.
Set amongst the trees, residents and guests are welcomed to the home by mature landscaping and beautiful flowering shrubs.
Inside, the home is cozy and functional. A lovely sunroom, living room, and dining area provide excellent entertaining possibilities and a nice retreat for unwinding after a day at the beach. All offer original woodwork and lots of natural light.
The tiled kitchen provides plenty of storage space and a door leading to the wonderful backyard allows for easy indoor-outdoor entertaining.
The home has two bedrooms on the second floor with fantastic beadboard ceilings and beam work.
Overall this home would be perfect for anyone searching for a no-fuss beach house or a great rental property. Engineering is nearly finalized to construct an approximately 3,000-3,250 sq. foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the property and town water was recently installed, too. You can use the current cottage until you’re ready to build your custom home by the sea!
Delightful income-tax free Rye with about 5,000 residents, has a laid back small town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby, including two championship 18-hole golf courses, a marina, shopping and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world. Rye is only an about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
Come and enjoy the sun and surf and make your future memories in this sought-after location!
Marketed by Patrick Carey of Carey & Giampa Realtors, the home is listed at $489,000. Those wishing to schedule a private showing may contact Carey directly at 603-583-1000, at the Carey & Giampa Realtors Seabrook office at 603-474-3401, ext. 101, or at www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 44 Oceanview Avenue, Rye, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers looking for a beach home or rental property
Price: $489,000
Listing agent: Patrick Carey, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-583-1000, www.careyandgiampa.com