The sweet smell of salty air, the warm ocean breeze, and the peace and quiet of a serene setting make 69 Atlantic Ave. in North Hampton, N.H., a unique and spectacular find.
Nestled less than a mile from North Hampton State Beach and directly across the street from Runnymede Farm and Dancer’s Image Lane, this historic home provides country living in a coastal location.
Relax on the wraparound farmer’s porch and watch the horses across the street bask in the sunlight, take a walk to the beach to collect shells, or venture just up the road and grab an ice cream cone— you can take your pick of things to do at this location.
Offering a total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms, the original house was built circa 1850. It features fantastic high ceilings, hardwood floors, huge windows allowing for plenty of sunlight, intricate moldings, and various other period details.
The beautiful wooden banister wraps up to the second floor, which boasts more hardwood floors, large windows and moldings, as well as lovely marsh and ocean views in the distance.
Legally a single-family today, several additions were built over the years, providing more living space, updated bathrooms, as well as an attached, two-car garage with plenty of storage above.
Outdoors, the property offers a total of 3.25 acres of land, including a vast backyard and original stone walls.
Overall, this home would be perfect for anyone searching for a no-fuss beach house or a house they could redesign, adding their own personal touches and finishes.
It provides a wonderful opportunity in a desirable location within the quaint seaside community of North Hampton, with award-winning North Hampton Elementary just down the road.
Delightful income-tax free North Hampton with about 5,000 residents has a laid-back, small-town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby, including two championship, 18-hole golf courses; marinas; shopping; and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world. North Hampton is only an about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
Marketed by Lauren Stone of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $749,900, the home at 69 Atlantic Ave. in North Hampton provides an unbeatable beach lifestyle.
For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lauren directly at 603-964-1931, lauren@laurenstone.com, or via www.careyandgiampa.com.