This grand multi-family home sits on 1.27 acres and is a commuters dream located a short distance from Route 93.
Built in 1746, this unique property has a long and storied history. It has been a barn, part of The Windham Playhouse, and is now a 3 family home.
Called “BARN MANOR”, this 3 story Pennsylvania Dutch Style Colonial has been updated and preserved of all its charm and character by D&M Demers Real Estate. They wanted to ensure this home would remain a treasured part of the Town of Windham.
From hidden closets and mirrored doors, this home features hardwood floors, built-ins, fireplaces, and exquisite woodwork craftsmanship in almost every room. The majesty of the open foyer welcomes you in with plenty of natural light coming through the windows and is sure to make any dull day bright.
Close the French doors, grab a book from the built in book cases and sit by the fire in the formal living room or host a dinner party in the formal dining room. The eat-in kitchen boasts a walk in pantry, granite countertops, updated appliances, and cabinets galore. The three season porch overlooks an expansive yard
Walking up the turning staircase to the 2nd floor, the primary suite runs from front to back and has a sitting room, large bathroom, separate sleeping area and plenty of closet space. The sitting room would also make a great nursery or additional bedroom for the growing family.
A Jack and Jill bathroom connects two of the additional 3 bedrooms on this floor and the 360 degree balcony overlooks the grand 1st floor foyer.
In addition to the main living area, this home boasts two auxiliary apartments with private entrance. Each apartment has separate utilities, heating, etc. and can turn this home into a multi-generational manse, or used as extra income.
Plenty of parking with a 2 stall detached garage and 1 car under, this home should not be missed.
This enchanting home showcases the grandeur of yesterday, and will be decked out in Holiday finery. DiPietro Group Real Estate will be hosting a Holiday-inspired cocktail Open House on Wednesday, December 14th from 4:00 – 7:00pm. Shuttle service from Griffin Park will be provided by Premier Mortgage Lending.
For more information on this home or for a private showing, please contact Shannon DiPietro at 603.965.5834. Shannon is a leader in the real estate industry with over 15 years of experience. Her passion for excellence, incomparable negotiating skills, rigorous attention to detail and her talent to intimately understand and meets her client’s needs have been a huge part of her success over the years.
AT A GLANCE:
$975,000
132 Range Road
Windham NH
Main Home:
5 bedrooms
2.5 baths
Apartments:
2 bed / 1 bath
1 bed / 1 bath
Renovated in 2013
7 Fireplaces
Hardwood
Updates galore
Listed by:
Shannon DiPietro
DiPietro Group
603.216.5086
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.