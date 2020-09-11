As many aspects of our “new normal” take shape, it is encouraging that sales at Salem, New Hampshire’s “Villas at North Tuscan Village” are skyrocketing. Following the successful sellout of its first neighborhood, Phase II of this new multi-generational community has sold 75% of its initial release in just a matter of months. Starting in the mid $500,000s, these perfectly designed homes cater to the homeowner in search of an active, low-maintenance regime.
“Despite the conditions of late, we kept up with private appointments when it was allowed because the demand was so high. Of the first 14 homes released, ten are already under contract,” says on-site Streamline Communities Sales Director John Konevich. “People are just loving the innovative concept of an open-air “mixed-use” development that provides the homeowner everything they need, right outside their door.”
Sited at the former Rockingham Race Track, “The Villas” will ultimately boast 90+ homes, a 164 room luxury hotel, Mass General Hospital, more than 15 restaurants, and 75 shops including Market Basket, Home Sense, Ulta Beauty, Sierra Trading Post, and LL Bean.
Whether one opts for a triplex, duplex or free-standing townhouse, in this new phase, all three-bedroom homes will feature eat-in kitchens with islands, two and a half baths, private covered decks, first-floor masters, two-car garages, second-floor bonus room, and a 900 square foot lower level for storage. On a long list of high-end appointments, find red oak hardwood flooring in the main living spaces, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, granite/quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, crown moldings, decorative wainscoting, and central air conditioning. Additionally, buyers will have the opportunity to customize their home with a wide variety of designer finishes including cabinetry, countertops and flooring.
“This is what we refer to as ‘Sub-Urban’, when ‘suburban meets urban’ – a place where you can truly live, work, stay and play. From a commuter’s perspective, the location is perfect. We are seeing so many people coming into New Hampshire from Massachusetts thanks to the accessibility to Route 93 and all major arteries,” he says. “This community continues to develop right before our eyes.”
Integrated with the beautiful six-acre Tuscan Lake, this pet-friendly community will also feature miles of pedestrian walking and biking paths for the outdoor enthusiasts. A monthly HOA fee covers master insurance and exterior maintenance including landscaping and snow removal.
“We are seeing a very diverse demographic from an age perspective with everyone from first-time home buyers, to downsizers, to young families,” says Konevich. “The lifestyle that is being presented by this very collaborative design spans across just about every consumer profile. The time is right to secure your options.”
The Villas at North Tuscan Village is developed by respected home builders Black Brook Realty TVN LLC. Virtual or on-site appointments in accordance with Covid19 guidelines are available now. Please call John Konevich in the sales office at 888-211-9835 for updated information or visit www.villastuscanvillage.com.