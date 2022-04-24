Located in Little Boars Head at 9 Atlantic Ave. in North Hampton, this stately home sits atop a hill off Route 111 with the sights and sounds of the ocean surrounding it. It is built on 1.97 acres, is 5,188 square feet, features 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a carriage house, a large swim spa, and a well-manicured lawn.
This home is not only beautiful, but historic. American poet Ogden Nash (1902-1971) spent his summers in this home. Nash created a winding walking path on the property that includes his poetry attached to trees like hidden treasures amongst the twists and turns of the woods. The owners of this home will enjoy the serenity of a nature walk in their own backyard. While walking, one can take a break on a bench and enjoy what nature has to offer while pondering the enchanting poems.
The path opens up to a generous and pristine grassy yard. It is just enough to enjoy a barbecue or host guests, but not too much to be high maintenance. There is also a large driveway with space for plenty of cars to pull in and back out, an exclusive perk to find at the beach.
The home’s wraparound deck is eye-catching and one of its best features. It is in great shape and was recently redone to add a refuge of shade on those warm summer days. Sweeping views of the roaring waves can be seen for miles thanks to the elevation of the hill.
Inside is a charming layout featuring high ceilings and various upgrades such as a chair lift from the attached two-car garage to boost accessibility, a whole-house propane generator, and air-conditioning. Lauren Stone, the listing broker, states, “The roof on the house has been redone, and on the carriage house, too. The deck has been redone. There was a roof added to it to provide shade. A lot of the substantial updates have been done but there is still room for buyers to make it their own.”
The front door opens into the formal living area and is adjacent to the formal dining area. Both are spacious, airy and bright with large windows and cascading sunlight. The peaceful symphony of the ocean waves is the perfect soundtrack to drift off for an afternoon nap.
The well equipped kitchen is the ideal spot for preparing meals for plenty of guests. It has heated ceramic flooring, two sinks, plenty of counter space and an island. Natural light beams through the skylight above and there is easy access to the deck for efficient flow during entertaining.
Also on the first floor are the family room and a bathroom. The family room features a gas fireplace and built-ins. Windows line all of the outfacing walls and lighten up the room. The family room also has access to the large back deck.
This deck has a 17-foot, high-end swim spa and pergola with views of the pristine grassy backyard, a privilege not typically seen in a beach home. Stone explains, “If you want to watch the ocean you can do that in the front, and then if you want total privacy you can come out back and watch the kids play in the yard.”
The high ceilings continue into the bedroom which has another gas fireplace, along with an updated spa-like bathroom. It features a gorgeous tile stand-up shower and granite counter tops.
The stairway leading upstairs contains an opulent light fixture and elegant banister. Situated upstairs is the primary suite, which boasts a large bathtub, wood fireplace and en suite with an exquisite standing shower. Also upstairs are 4 more bedrooms, a full bathroom with claw foot tub, and a half bath. Another unique feature is the quaint balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
The opportunities for entertaining are endless in this home. Additional space for gathering can be found in the lower level finished great room and bonus room. The great room has plenty of natural light and built-ins. The bonus room has exposed stone walls and is perfect for a movie night or simply as a quiet space to relax after a long day. Also downstairs is a kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom with double sinks. This space truly gives guests plenty of privacy.
A small play area is hidden amongst the stairs with natural light, perfect for little ones to use their imagination and play. There is also a home gym area next to the laundry room. The laundry room is fitting for the beach with plenty of storage and hanging space for wet swimsuits.
Outside the home is a detached carriage house. This lovely space allows for guests to have their own area or it could serve as a rental opportunity. Inside are two bedrooms, a quaint kitchen, a bathroom, and bonus storage area for luggage or beach gear.
This home itself is one of a kind but so is the exclusive location. Located in Little Boar’s Head, the ocean is only steps away. The paved walking trail along the ocean is perfect for a walk at sunrise to start the day. Local favorite spots like Joe’s Meat Shoppe and Dearborn Park are close by. Fireworks on the Fourth of July can be viewed from the deck.
A home with this much character and versatility can’t be found anywhere else. Sweeping views, the sounds of the ocean waves, plenty of room for guests or rental potential, hints of historic charm such as the walking path, elegant banister, claw foot tubs, various upgrades like a swim spa, air conditioning, and a generously sized grassy backyard are all key aspects of why this home deserves swift attention from buyers looking to own their own unique piece of North Hampton.
For private showings please contact Lauren Stone at (603) 944-1368 or lauren@laurenstone.com.
AT A GLANCE:
6 bedrooms
6 baths
5,188 square feet
$2,500,000
LISTED BY:
Lauren Stone
Carey & Giampa
603-964-7000
