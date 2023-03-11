Offering worry-free, luxurious living for those 55 and over, The Falls at Gunstock Road is pleased to announce the ground-breaking of its latest sub-division. Of the 15 detached residences proposed in this initial phase, five lots will be available for reservation this spring with expected occupancy by fall of this year. Located at the top of Sweet Hill Road along Route 125 in Plaistow, New Hampshire, these brand new estate-like homes are ideally situated within minutes of casual and fine dining, renowned medical facilities, cultural attractions, and tax-free shopping.
Standard features will include thoughtfully open living and dining rooms with gas fireplaces and sliders to large composite decks; gourmet quartz kitchens; two baths with stall showers, numerous shower heads and porcelain tile; and two bedrooms including master suites with large walk-in closets, walls of windows and tray ceilings. Additionally, every home will boast convenient laundry rooms, full basements for storage, handicap accessible 36-inch doorways, and two- or three-car garages.
While all of the single-level, 1,800-square-foot homes will be well-appointed with handsome architectural details such as 9-foot ceilings, hard wood floors and crown moldings, savvy buyers who reserve early will have the opportunity to customize flooring, cabinetry, appliances, paint color and siding. There is also the option of adding a three-season room.
Sure to delight the inspired buyer, The Falls of Gunstock Road offers a long list of shared amenities including a community clubhouse complete with recreational equipment, a swimming pool, one and half miles of walking trails, four retention ponds and two beautiful waterfalls to complement the stunning, 35-acre pastoral backdrop. Upon completion of the project, there will be a total of 40 homes.
Interested parties are encouraged to visit the site.
AT A GLANCE:
The Falls at Gunstock Road, Plaistow, N.H. Designed for active adults 55+ searching for superior quality, great location and customizable options.
DIRECTIONS FROM BOSTON/SEACOAST:
From Route 495, take Exit 51 toward Plaistow. Follow Route 125 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Plaistow Road. Take a slight right at NH Route 121A. At Plaistow Center, take a right onto Palmer Avenue. At the stop sign, take a right onto Sweet Hill Road. The Falls at Gunstock Road will be on your left.
DIRECTIONS FROM EAST HAMPSTEAD & POINTS NORTH:
From 125 South, turn left onto Kingston Road (after Granite Fields Golf Club). Follow the road for 1.2 miles. Turn left onto Hale Spring Road. Hale Spring Road turns into Sweet Hill Road after the 4-way stop. The Falls at Gunstock Road will be on your left.
