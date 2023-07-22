This is a rare opportunity to buy on the beachfront in Seabrook with this shingle-clad, 1997 custom-built waterfront home sited in the exclusive Atlantic Avenue neighborhood of custom homes and multi-million dollar waterfront estates.
Delightful, open-concept design features an epicurean-inspired custom-island kitchen with Corian countertops and Thermodore commercial-grade refrigeration open to both the formal dining room area and the formal living room area with beach-stone gas fireplace.
First-floor den with pocket door is ideal for a future, first-floor bedroom, if needed.
Lower level guest suite with separate laundry and full bath is ideal for extended-stay guests or in-laws.
Top floor primary suite features an en-suite tiled full bath with separate spa tub, double sinks and separate shower.
Primary suite connects to an oceanfront second floor family room with custom built-ins, gas fireplace, direct access to the oceanfront deck and views that go for miles up and down the coast.
Covered, first-floor porch with overhead ceiling fans and direct beach access via your own private boardwalk to the sand and beach.
Oceanfront patio area features an outdoor hot tub.
Central air, radiant heating and not in a flood zone.
Two-car garage and brick-paver driveway that can easily accommodate up to seven-plus cars.
Rarely does a newer-built home, directly on the sand, become available in this beach-side neighborhood.
At a glance:
Open House — Sunday from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
219 Atlantic Ave
Seabrook NH 03874
Listed for $3,995,000
9 Rooms
4 Bedrooms
3.5 Bathrooms
Year Built 1997
4,180 sq feet
Listed by Patrick Carey
Cell 603-583-1000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.