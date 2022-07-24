This spectacular Rye Beach location is set on 3.96 acres. Located a short walk to Jenness Beach and Abenaqui Country Club, this setting provides the ultimate in privacy and tranquility for enjoyment of interior and exterior living. According to The town of Rye N.H.’s website “The town of Rye, New Hampshire is located on the Atlantic Coast, a one-hour drive by car from Boston; Portland, Maine or the foothills of the White Mountains. The town of Rye has the longest stretch of coastline of any New Hampshire coastal town and also contains four of the nine islands known as the Isles of Shoals which lie approximately 10 miles off the Rye shores.”
This spectacular residence features extraordinary old-world craftsmanship and timeless architecture.
The property consists of a grand Cape Cod style home, 3 screened porches and a detached carriage house built in 2008 that includes space for 3 vehicles, a workshop and 2nd level expansion above.
The interior hosts attractive appointments that include detailed moldings, wood paneling, coffered ceilings, a grand staircase, wainscoting, wood beams and craftsman millwork. The floorplan features a welcoming foyer with a stately center staircase, an oversized living room with wood fireplace and private screen porch plus the classic library consists of desirable built in and bookcases.
The dining room overlooks the front vista and offers screen porch access. Eat in Kitchen has reclaimed wood ceiling beams and have modern finishes in a traditional space. Upstairs the primary bedroom has its own screen porch. 3 additional bedrooms, great closets and a 3/4-bath complete the 2nd level.
Magnificent landscaping and exquisite plantings surround the property which also sits next to a lovely open space where the original Grand Farragut Hotel once sat.
For more information and a private showing, please contact Lauren Stone at 603-944-1368 or lauren@laurenstone.com.
AT A GLANCE:
List Price $2,600,000
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
3,570 Square Feet
3.96 Acreage
Built in 1921
Listed by:
Lauren Stone
Carey & Giampa
603-964-7000
