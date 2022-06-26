Rare opportunity to purchase a custom 5,600-plus square foot home sited on over 28 private acres in North Hampton.
The main floor offers an open yet distinguished floor plan which includes a formal dining room, formal living room, Chef’s kitchen with center island and dining area and a magnificent family room with vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace with custom built-ins and a wall of glass to the most amazing outdoor entertaining space.
The second floor features the master suite, two guest bedrooms and a stunning 38’x20’ great room with wet bar.
The third floor houses two additional bedrooms with bath. The first floor is a great “rec” room space, complete with private gym, 4,000-plus bottle wine cellar, stone fireplace and walk out to the incredible pool area.
The outdoor space was created with entertaining in mind, with beautifully hardscaped patios, fireplace and steps leading to the stunning heated gunite pool. The Wysteria Canopy facing the pool gives you the feeling of being in New Orleans right in your own back yard. 28 acres of privacy, three-car heated garage, central AC, Tesla charging station and more.
Contact Jim Giampa directly on his cell phone at 603-235-5887 or by email at jgiampa@careyandgiampa.com.
