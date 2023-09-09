Don’t miss a rare opportunity to purchase this quintessential 1950 oceanfront New Englander sited on an oceanfront lot.
This home sits at the end of a sleepy, dead-end street, in one of the best, tight-knit neighborhoods on Seabrook Beach.
Newly renovated and tastefully updated in 2015-2016, this nine-room, five-bedroom layout features four bedrooms on the top floor and a newer bunk room and bath on the lower level.
Charming interior detailing features warm oak or fir flooring and is replete with period built-ins, knotty-pine walls, a brick wood-burning fireplace and a charming 8-by-4-foot, built-in window seat.
Full-width first floor sun room with ceramic tiled floors opens onto a raised 27-by-12-foot paver oceanfront patio.
All updated tiled baths and a superb covered outdoor shower area.
Rare to find a home in renovated condition, in this price point, on the water.
A wonderful beach house with a relaxing casual feel this has the potential of a future oceanfront custom home build.
Enjoyed for five decades by the same family, it’s time for the next family to build decades of memories to cherish. Showings begin on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 9 and 10) by appointment only.
Call Patrick Carey on his cell at 603-583-1000 or email patrickwcarey2017@gmail.com to book your appointment today!
AT A GLANCE:
Seabrook Beach
$2,489,000
9 Rooms
5 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
Private Parking
Oceanfront Patio
LISTED BY:
Patrick Carey & Jim Giampa
Carey & Giampa Realtors
603-364-7000 — office
