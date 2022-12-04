Sited high upon a ridge boasting unsurpassed views, this incredible East Gloucester home offers a literal front row seat to the city’s notable history. As listing agent Scott Smith explains, the property’s elevated location provides uninterrupted vistas of myriad landmarks dating back as far as 400 years.
“Named for the flags flown there at the outbreak of the Civil War, this area called Banner Hill was instrumental in the growth of the maritime economy and the arts community on Cape Ann. Generations of famous painters including Nell Blaine, Childe Hassam and George Loftus Noyes, have captured this dramatic view,” he says. “The panorama from this beautiful property extends from the inner and outer harbor front to Smith Cove, Stage Fort Park, Rocky Neck, all the way to the Boston skyline, and beyond.”
While this property is clearly spectacular, it is irrefutably complimented by the house itself. Offering three levels of sophistication, grace and livability, this home was methodically designed to take full advantage of its backdrop. A welcoming foyer opens to a home office with custom bookcases, a convenient laundry room and a full bath. Ascend the stairs to a breathtaking living room enhanced by high ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, French doors to an expansive deck and stone terrace, and walls of glass from which to enjoy the jaw-dropping views of the harbor. A formal dining room with comparable vistas flows into a glorious eat-in chef’s kitchen boasting commercial-grade stainless steel appliances, imported tile and generous cabinetry. Rounding off this level is a half bath and a handsome den with a wood coffered ceiling, built-in cabinetry/bookcases and doors to a charming covered porch.
A massive primary suite on the third floor is absolutely sumptuous with three walls of water-facing windows, a sand stone fireplace, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, two walk-in closets, a private deck, and a spa-like bath with an over-sized glass shower. Sharing this level is an en suite guest bedroom with sitting room and its very own deck. For even more space, the uppermost level brings two more bedrooms, the fourth full bath and yet another harbor-view deck.
On a very long list of additional amenities find raised paneling, crown moldings, recessed lighting, a two-car garage, a meandering drive bordered by stone walls, mature gardens and architectural shingles engineered for maximum durability. Centrally located, this property is within minutes of local galleries, restaurants, marinas and beaches.
“In my 17 years of selling real estate, this is the first house I would ever move for,” says Smith. “To be right on the ever changing harbor with a steady stream of yachts, sail boats and fishing boats parading by is an absolute bonus.”
For more information on this special property, or to schedule a private showing, call Scott Smith at 617-750-2793.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 bedrooms
· 4 full and 1 half bath
· 3,076 square feet
· $3,995,000
LISTED BY:
· Scott Smith
· Coldwell Banker Realty, Manchester
· 617-750-2793 · www.newenglandmoves.com/scott.smith.home
