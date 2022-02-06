This splendid, New England shingle-style home in desirable Manchester-by-the-Sea boasts elegance, charisma and an idyllic location that can only be described as a “gift,” says listing agent Sheri Trocchi. Situated on a quiet side street minutes from the village, the home offers unparalleled nearness to shopping, dining, the train and Singing Beach, as well as a detached, three-bedroom, income-producing apartment. New to market, this very special property is listed for $2,200,000.
“From its interesting, 19th-century architecture to its extensive renovations, this beautifully updated residence combines warmth and charm with every modern amenity,” says the realtor. “Despite its impressive stature, this is a very welcoming, comfortable and flexible home.”
A gracious foyer with leaded glass accents, window seating and two large coat closets ushers you in to find a vast main level enhanced by hardwood floors, original custom built-ins, three fireplaces and multiple sets of French doors. A mix of formal and casual spaces includes a spacious living room, a 30-foot dining room, a family room with access to a patio, and a private home office.
The remodeled kitchen is both striking and practical, featuring a tray ceiling with recessed lighting, a center island with ample seating, a stainless steel induction range, and a butler’s pantry with prep sink, wine cooler and a Sub Zero freezer. Also on this level find a laundry room, a half-bath and a small mudroom with storage bays and easy access to the two-car garage.
One flight up, a primary suite is complete with a custom walk-in closet and spa-like bath offering two pedestaled sinks, a bidet, a stall shower and a sunken jetted tub. Rounding off this space are two additional bedrooms and a full bath with an eclectic claw-foot tub. For those who require extra room, a third level brings two guest bedrooms and another full bath.
Aside from the more obvious aesthetic renovations, eco-friendly improvements include solar panels, two new energy efficient gas furnaces and an electric car charging port.
“They (the current owners) literally took this grand old home and gave it a modern, artsy, cool vibe,” says Trocchi. “What you have here is a very unique opportunity to live in synergy with this gorgeous coastal community that is at the same time, so very convenient to everything.”
For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, call Sheri Trocchi at 617-852-4051 or email her at sheri@jbarrettrealty.com.
AT A GLANCE:
6 bedrooms
3 full and 1 half bath
4,898 square feet
$2,200,000
LISTED BY:
Sheri Trocchi
J Barrett & Company
617-852-4051