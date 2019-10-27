The gorgeous Victorian landmark at 4 South Road in Rye Beach, N.H., offers absolutely spectacular ocean views from almost every room of the house and it’s just a quick walk to Sawyers Beach. It’s also just minutes from Abenaqui Country Club and steps from the Rye Beach Club.
Meticulously renovated and updated with old world charm combined with luxury finishes, the home offers six bedrooms, five bathrooms, over 6,700 square feet of living space, and an incredible attention to detail. A rare opportunity of ownership awaits you.
You and your guests are welcomed to the home by exquisite hardscaping and landscaping, including stone pavers at the driveway entrance and granite steps leading to the front door. The lovely portico features columned details and lovely transom and sidelight windows.
Inside, the two-story entry foyer is both warm and inviting, with a gorgeous chandelier and inlaid tile flooring. Just beyond, the two-story family room boasts a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with a pellet stove, hardwood floors with radiant heat, several skylights, and a wall of windows overlooking the deck and yard.
The family room flows seamlessly into the custom-designed, 37’ x 17’ epicurean-inspired kitchen. This fantastic space offers everything: Viking and Subzero appliances, plenty of prep space including two islands, gorgeous white cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, a cozy eat-in area, and access out to the deck, as well as into the large formal dining room, which also has its own wine fridge.
Beyond the dining room, the front room of the home offers even more entertaining space with a great sunroom and a magnificent built-in bar that looks out to the ocean, along with a second pellet stove and access to the expansive, covered front porch.
The first floor also offers a wonderful home office and, on the opposite side of the home, an amazing mudroom that’s perfect for coming in after a day at the beach, with plenty of storage space, laundry, and a full bathroom. The mudroom also provides access to the attached, heated, three-car garage, as well as the deck, yard, relaxing hot tub, and outdoor shower.
Upstairs, you’ll find an incredible master bedroom suite, with a gorgeous sitting area that overlooks the ocean and its own private deck with sweeping 180-degree views. It also has an enormous, professionally designed walk-in closet and a spa-like master bathroom.
There is a second master bedroom suite at the rear of the home, with its own deck looking toward the ocean, two walk-in closets, and a vast master bathroom. It would be perfect for extended-stay guests, or those needing additional privacy.
And, there are four additional bedrooms, too. Enough room for everyone in the family to enjoy beach life!
Additional features of the home include radiant heated floors, first and second floor laundry, central air conditioning, central vacuum, underground utilities, an electric dog fence, an irrigation system, a security system, and town water and sewer.
Delightful Rye Beach, with about 5,000 residents, has a laid back small town feel, yet every convenience of contemporary living is nearby including two championship 18-hole golf courses, marinas, shopping and restaurants featuring some of the best fresh seafood in the world.
Rye is only an about an hour from Boston and just minutes from the cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth, N.H.
In a class by itself, 4 South Road is truly impressive. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity of ownership!
Allan Rogers of Carey & Giampa Realtors is exclusively offering this exceptional home, listed for $3,700,000. For more information or to schedule a private viewing of the home, contact Rogers at 603-988-9112 or via www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 4 South Road, Rye Beach, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers seeking a year-round beach home with an abundance of entertaining space
Price: $3,700,000
Listing agent: Allan Rogers, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-988-9112, www.careyandgiampa.com