SALEM, N.H. — Offering the utmost in luxury, quality and convenience, Salem’s Kellingrove Estates is a ground-breaking boutique-style condominium community uniquely designed to ensure that each of its residences feels like a premium corner unit. While employing universal design, the newly constructed multi-generational building boasts a total of eighteen dwellings, only three remain for sale – a true testament to its desirability and an obvious “call-to-action” for interested parties.
“Experienced developer Trident Properties has used only the most substantial materials in this building, far exceeding industry standards. Known for involvement in iconic projects in Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and all along the Northeast coast, their commitment to excellence and thoughtful purpose focused design and quality construction is unsurpassed,” says listing agent Susan Burns of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. “Perfect for the discriminating buyer, the units themselves have sophisticated open floor plans with soaring 9-foot ceilings, timeless millwork, custom crown moldings, hardwood floors and expansive windows for an abundance of natural light.”
Though each has its own distinct nuance, all of the Energy Star Certified homes have state-of-the-art kitchens featuring quartz counter tops, center islands with ample seating, Thermoform/Bosch appliances, double wall ovens and gas cooktops; wide open living/dining rooms with custom cabinetry and gas fireplaces; home offices; utility rooms with washer/dryer hook-ups; private patios or balconies; and primary bedrooms with large closets and spa-like baths enhanced by double sinks, and over-sized Porcelain showers with BRIZO fixtures. Common areas at Kellingrove include the high-security lobby, a fitness center, a meeting room and a generous courtyard with pergola, gazebo, well-equipped with gas grills and fire pits and a bocce court. A climate-controlled underground garage affords two parking spots per unit, great for climate protection in New England weather. A whole-building generator is part of the uniqueness of design, comfort, and peace of mind for all – whether while in residence or those who lock-and-leave for the winter months.
The first of the three homes currently available is a three-bedroom, three-bath, spanning 2,450 square feet and sporting a $920,000 price tag. The remaining two larger units, priced at $1,175,000, are complete with three bedrooms and a generous 3,122 square feet of living space.
Close to the new Tuscan Village shopping/dining venue and a mere half hour to Boston, close to the skiing venues north, and beach/boating on the seacoast, Kellingrove is centrally located, yet secluded enough for those who prefer a bit more solitude.
“People right now are ready and willing to invest in high-quality real estate. Units like these in Boston for example, would be selling for upwards of $3 million,” says Burns. “This is an amazing opportunity that doesn’t come along every day. Of course the greatest testimonies come directly from our owners. No one can say it better.”
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Susan Burns at 603-557-3451. Floor plans and additional photos may be viewed at www.kellingroveestate.com.
AT A GLANCE:
2-3 bedrooms
3 baths
2,400+ – 3,100+ square feet
$920,000 — $1,175,000
LISTED BY:
Susan Burns
Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty
603-557-3451
