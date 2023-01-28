Perched on a point overlooking iconic Nubble Lighthouse, this spectacular home at 4 Nubble Rocks in York, Maine, offers unobstructed open-ocean views from almost every room!
Featuring six bedrooms and four bathrooms, it is designed to offer privacy and panoramic views, capturing the essence of luxurious living. A rare opportunity of ownership awaits you!
You and your guests are welcomed to the home by a long, private driveway and exquisite landscaping. Framing the home as it comes into view are the gorgeous vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and Boon Island in the distance.
The home offers no fewer than 25 windows and seven double sliding glass doors combining to provide nearly 180-degree views northwesterly towards the prominent Cliff House and southeasterly to Nubble Lighthouse. Rest easy knowing the view of Nubble Light is protected by a view easement in perpetuity.
Inside, the airy two-story foyer is both warm and inviting. With sightlines straight through the home, the Atlantic Ocean is immediately within view, drawing you into the spacious living room and sunken, tiled sunroom.
The living room offers direct access out to a large entertainment deck and flows seamlessly into the spacious dining room and open-concept gourmet kitchen with a bonus butler pantry.
The kitchen provides everything a cook could need. There is ample storage space in the custom cabinets, an abundance of counter space, and even a cozy recipe nook. There is also a separate wet bar with a sink and built-in beverage refrigerator. It will certainly be a spot where friends and family gather for years to come.
The kitchen is open to a fabulous great room, with cathedral ceilings, radiant-heated floors, a stunning stone-surround wood-burning fireplace, and a wall of beautiful custom built-ins. It boasts more ocean views and offers access to the deck and patio.
On the opposite side of the home, the first-floor primary bedroom suite is a delight. It consists of its own laundry room, a walk-in closet, a spacious bathroom, and a private balcony. Wake each morning to glorious views!
Upstairs leads you to a sitting room with its own ocean-front balcony, along with three guest bedrooms and a full bath.
At the lower level, you will find two additional bedrooms, an exercise room, a large home office, and access to the two-car garage.
Outdoors, the oceanside decks, patio and the lush green lawn are perfect for entertaining, grilling, lobster bakes, fires, games and more. Beyond the lawn, you can launch kayaks or fish for stripers off the dramatic rocky shoreline.
Vacation Land living is at its finest with Long and Short Sands Beach just shy of a mile away with many restaurants, breweries, ice-cream stands and live entertainment at your fingertips.
In a class by itself, providing casual opulence, 4 Nubble Rocks is truly impressive. Take the captain’s chair to the most spectacular living in Maine. You must see this home yourself!
Kevin Erikson and Matt Sukeforth of Carey & Giampa Realtors are exclusively offering this exceptional home, listed for $4,390,000. Pre-qualified buyers can make an appointment for a private viewing of the home by contacting Kevin at 603-321-9569, or email kerikson@careyandgiampa.com, or visit www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 4 Nubble Rocks, York, Maine
Designed for: Buyers seeking stunning ocean front views of Nubble Lighthouse and an abundance of space to entertain
Price: $4,390,000
Listing agent: Kevin Erikson & Matt Sukeforth, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-321-9569, kerikson@careyandgiampa.com, www.careyandgiampa.com
