Coastal living, buzzing nightlife, and countless upgrades combine to make 53 Ocean Boulevard Hampton Beach’s premier property. This newly renovated home spans approximately 5,000 square feet, with its striking main quarters containing 4 luxurious bedrooms and 4 expansive baths, while the equally splendid guest quarters contain three bedrooms and two baths.
Broker Tom McGuirk of McGuirk Properties explains: “This property has been done over. It is spectacular. It was brought down to studs, reframed, made taller, and completely renovated to be a home that encompasses the best of the best when it comes to indoor/outdoor living.”
This home is made for the entertainer with modern taste. It is designed with a nautical contemporary color palette. Its state-of-the-art rooftop deck is the largest of 10 decks and features a wet bar and bathroom. The open concept high-end kitchen and dining area allow ample space to take in the panoramic ocean views while relaxing with family and friends at the 12-person island. This home is perfect for hosting company after a day at the beach. Where else in Hampton can you connect with friends over a private game of shuffleboard while enjoying views of the ocean?
McGuirk, who has worked in real estate for 18 years, reiterates that the location of this home is exactly what buyers look for. It is close enough to “the strip,” to allow for convenient access to entertainment and nightlife, but consists of ample privacy to allow for solitude and tranquility.
The 360 degree views are sure to wow guests and evoke feelings of awe and beauty only the ocean can provide. Bradford Ave. is across the way, with stunning views just beyond. What’s more, since this property was built up, there is a slim chance anyone would ever build and block the view in the future, securing your exclusive oasis for years to come.
Over the past 15 years, Hampton Beach has undergone a transformation that has made it the ultimate spot for all ages. It offers relaxation and entertainment while preserving the nostalgia of summers past. Hampton’s boardwalk is only steps away with a variety of restaurants and nightlife options. The summer months feature firework displays on Wednesdays, shows at the newly renovated half shell, concerts at the Casino Ballroom, and various festivals and competitions.
This home will create a life that mimics being on vacation every day. “This house ultimately feels like you’re living on a cruise ship. It’s simply expansive. It has everything you could want to do and use to entertain at the beach,” remarks McGuirk. The serenity of the ocean paired with the lively entertainment options close by enables the occupants of this home true versatility in their day-to-day adventures. Memories made at this magnificent beach house will last a lifetime.
Showings are by appointment only. Please contact Tom McGuirk at 603-944-6564 or tom@mcguirkproperties.com to see all that this magnificent home has to offer.
AT A GLANCE:
7 bedrooms
6 baths
4,991 square feet
$2,400,000
LISTED BY:
Tom McGuirk
McGuirk Properties, LLC
603-926-4400