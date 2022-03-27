The tranquil sounds and stunning views of the ocean surround this magnificent home at 16 and 18 Lock Lane in York, Maine. Spanning approximately 3,500 square feet on top of 12 acres of coastal property, this estate is a true gem. “It is very private. The views are just spectacular,” says Associate Broker Terri Brunette of Carey and Giampa Realtors.
The most intriguing aspect of this home is the sheer privacy and scenery that encompasses this property. What’s more, this listing contains two parcels of land. 16 Lock Lane consists of three of the 12 acres and 18 Lock Lane contains the rest of the land. It includes not only a charming pond but waterfront access to Godfreys Cove.
This home gives exclusive direct access to the pebble beach right in its backyard. Brunette describes this waterway as being “quite protected.” This property provides views from almost every room around the clock including three decks. It has everything needed for picturesque views any time of day. Catch the sunrise while enjoying morning coffee in front of the stone fireplace and gorgeous windows, enjoy picnic lunches on the secluded beach and watch the sunset during dinner on the deck overlooking the cove.
The owner of this property will gain stunning views and their own beach access, but also the ability to possibly subdivide. Brunette states, “I do feel like this land has subdivision potential.” All of these aspects combine to make this listing extremely unique and truly versatile.
At 18 Lock Lane, the long driveway leads to this secluded natural sanctuary. Upon entering, the post and beam ceilings and gleaming wood flooring make this large home feel welcoming and homey. Natural light greets you as it streams through the large bay windows on each side of the entrance door.
Around the corner is a breathtaking view of Godfreys Cove. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen, dining, and living areas are all open and boast grandiose windows, allowing a beautiful view as the background to host and entertain. The kitchen features glistening countertops and an island with gas stove and seating. The living area has a massive stone wood fireplace and built-in shelving to display treasures found along the shore. Indoor/outdoor living is achieved with the combination of these characteristics and the deck off the living area. This truly open-concept space allows for hosting memorable outings and gatherings all year long.
Also on the first floor is the conveniently placed laundry, half-bath, home office with additional built-ins and the primary bedroom. The primary bedroom feels expansive with its tall ceilings and large windows cascading natural light throughout the room. The views of the cove are bountiful thanks to the two, large doors opening to another deck. Also featured is a roomy, walk-in closet and full bathroom.
The post and beam ceilings expand to the second floor, which contains a second bedroom complete with an en-suite, a third bedroom, a full bath, and a large bonus room, perfect for games or watching movies. All of the family and guests will have plenty of space to feel at home when visiting.
This magnificent abode also serves as the perfect respite after the many attractions the town has to offer.
From walking trails on Mount Agamenticus, the Nubble Lighthouse at Sohier Park, or the Hartley Mason Reserve, to strolling around the Museums of Old York, there is plenty to do year-round in this town. Other hobbies like water sports can be had on York River, a 13-mile waterway leading to the Atlantic Ocean. For the golfer, Cape Neddick Country Club, The Ledges Golf Club and York Golf and Tennis Club are close by. Other events like the Lighting of Nubble Light House in December and July, “York Days” in August, and York’s Harvestfest in October make this small town feel even more like home any time of year.
Please make an appointment with Terri Brunette at 603-401-0145 or tbrunette@careyandgiampa.com to schedule a showing.
AT A GLANCE:
3 bedrooms
4 baths
3,564 square feet
$4,300,000
LISTED BY:
Terri Brunette
Carey and Giampa Realtors
