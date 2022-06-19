11 Runnymede Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own property in an exclusive seacoast neighborhood consisting of custom homes and estates. This dreamy home sits on 7.3 acres of land and is a Platt/Hichborn Architect’s contemporary redesign with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The lush landscaping executed by renowned Jacqueline Nunan provides an incredible floral essence with each breeze and makes this home a truly private retreat.
The sprawling marsh and Little River beyond the rich flora provide an idyllic backdrop from sunrise to sunset. This versatile home offers extensive spaces for entertaining and havens to retire to after a long day. The most enticing feature of this residence is an in-ground heated pool with a bluestone patio and striking white trellis that provides the ideal spot for an afternoon barbecue or cocktail hour.
When the weather isn’t as cooperative, this home still offers stunning views with a plethora of spaces for entertaining. The kitchen is an impressive epicurean-inspired spot perfect with a whopping 9’2”x5’3” island perfect for prepping dinner and chatting over appetizers.
Other gathering spots are peppered seamlessly throughout the house. The stately formal living area has a gas fireplace bordered by matching built-in bookcases to serve as a cozy home for conversation pieces, heirlooms, and literature. The family room provides a more relaxed ambiance with a contemporary accent wall and gas fireplace with sweeping views of the lush acreage. Patrick Carey of Carey & Giampa Realtors explains,
“It’s on an elevated knoll overlooking acres of conservation land. You can see all the way to the ocean from the first floor.” Also, a formal dining room perfect for dinner parties contains ample light and additional contemporary flair.
The gorgeous views continue on the second floor where a 26’9” X 17’2” bonus room with a 3/4 bathroom provides more space for family games, office work, or guests to sleep. An additional 3 bedrooms make up the second floor with a shared full bath remodeled with marble finishes and radiant heated tile flooring. Each bedroom has its own sense of charm including abundant natural lighting and intricate ceilings.
The luxurious primary suite stuns with a private deck to soak in the sunrise each morning. Radiant heated flooring, a tub overlooking the flourishing grounds, and a tiled standing shower grace the suite and transform it into a true spa-like oasis — with ample space and a walk-in closet, is its sanctuary.
The details make this home unique. From the open winding staircase accented with a skylight to the stone walkway leading to the formal foyer to welcome guests, each corner of this home has been precisely designed and curated with ease of flow and style in mind. A two-car garage, 2nd-floor laundry, and unfinished basement are also a nice bonus.
Other perks of this home include resident beach permit parking and the benefits of living in income-tax-free New Hampshire. This is a great location for any type of family. Growing families would enjoy establishing their roots in town because of the excellent local school district or retirees could bask in all this oasis has to offer at their own pace.
Showings are by appointment only. Please contact Patrick Carey directly at 603-583-1000 or by email at patrickwcarey2017@gmail.com
AT A GLANCE:
11 Runnymede Drive, North Hampton 03862
4 bedrooms
4 baths
4,526 square feet
$2,689,000
LISTED BY:
Patrick Carey
Carey & Giampa Realtors
655 Wallis Road
Rye, NH 03870
