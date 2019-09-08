A unique opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind, multi-use building in the heart of downtown Portsmouth! The property at 58 State Street in Portsmouth, N.H. offers two street retail units and two gorgeous residential condominiums.
Literally steps to Prescott Park, the Music Hall, or Strawberry Banke, as well as a host of restaurants, shops, and various activities; all that Portsmouth has to offer is right outside your door!
Unit 1E offers 370 sq. feet of retail space and unit 1W offers 726 sq. feet of retail space, both set along bustling State Street, looking out at the Piscataqua River.
The open-concept, sunshine-filled unit 2, which encompasses the second floor, offers 2,545 sq. feet of space with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a private elevator, and a large outdoor deck.
Hardwood floors adorn the condominium throughout with beautiful details, including tray ceilings, crown moldings, and recessed lighting. The open-concept kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, access out to the large entertainment deck, and a breakfast bar with lots of room for seating.
Meanwhile, the amazing, two-story penthouse unit 3 offers 3,624 sq. feet of space with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private elevator, and a two-level outdoor deck that incorporates an incredible trellised rooftop.
This unit also offers hardwood floors throughout, with even more amazing details, such as exposed brick in the eat-in kitchen, wainscoting in the dining room and hallways, and magnificent built-ins and a coffered ceiling in the living room.
The kitchen features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, including a Wolf 8-burner, double oven, and a custom paneled Subzero fridge, and access out to the deck. And there is a convenient home office, with more built-ins.
The bedrooms on the second floor of the unit are all en suite and bathed in natural sunlight, and the wonderful master suite offers a spa-like master bathroom and access out to the trellised rooftop, which leads down to the lower level of the deck with a spiral staircase.
Additional features of the building include a heated five-car garage, a heated driveway, and a private gym on the lower level.
The cultural delights of downtown Portsmouth are truly abundant, and all just steps away. Enjoy your morning coffee and a pastry at one of the cozy cafés nearby, meet friends for dinner or drinks, walk to the bank, shops, or even the theater. You can also experience watching the migratory birds as they seek shelter in nearby Odiorne State Park, head to one of the pristine local beaches, or utilize nearby Pease Tradeport. Plus, Boston is only an hour away. The convenience of this location is unparalleled!
Exclusively marketed by Jim Giampa of Carey & Giampa Realtors, the building is being offered at $4,750,000. Private viewings can be scheduled with buyers who have obtained pre-approval. For more information, please contact Jim at the office 603-964-7000 ext. 119, directly at 603-235-5887, or visit www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 58 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H.
Designed for: Buyers looking for a beautiful condo and investment property in downtown Portsmouth
Price: $4,750,000
Listing agency: Jim Giampa, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-964-7000, ext. 119 or 603-235-5887, www.careyandgiampa.com