Preserve at Emerald Pines is a low-maintenance, active-adult, 55+ community of carriage-style townhomes built by Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder. Set in wooded surroundings, this luxury community offers home buyers a variety of award-winning home designs and resort-style amenities. It is located in Methuen, just minutes from I-495 and I-93 and adjacent to the award-winning Regency at Emerald Pines community.
Preserve at Emerald Pines offers ranch-style and 2-story designs with 2-car garages, full basements, and lavish first-floor primary bedroom suites. All homes feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, extensive trim work, and other high-end materials. With an array of personalized design options to choose from at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, homeowners can create their dream home. Landscaping, irrigation, snow removal, and amenities are included in the monthly homeowner’s association fee. Prices start in the upper-$600,000s.
The community’s private amenities include a heated pool, clubhouse, fitness center, community garden, pickleball and bocce courts. The clubhouse at Preserve at Emerald Pines received a PRISM Award for Best Clubhouse, hosted by The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB).
There are a variety of Quick Move-In Homes available at Preserve at Emerald Pines, including Home Site 167 on 29 Cardinal Road, Methuen. This Quick Move-In Home features our award-winning Bucknell Home Design with premium finishes, upgraded cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. The second floor offers a versatile loft space that can be suited to your needs. Gorgeous designer finishes highlight every room in this home. Home Site 167 is situated on a walk-out wooded lot including a 10’x12’ deck, and within walking distance of the clubhouse. This Quick Move-In Home is currently under construction and available in August 2022.
The decorated model homes and sales center are open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. located at 5 Dove Lane, Methuen. Or, visit: PreserveAtEmeraldPines.com
Toll Brothers Active Adult is a division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, that is dedicated to the development of luxury 55+ active-adult communities throughout the United States. These communities offer an array of home styles — including condominiums, townhomes, single-family, carriage, and patio homes — designed specifically for those 55 years of age or older, and most deliver low-maintenance living with exterior maintenance and landscaping provided. Regency communities by Toll Brothers Active Adult are also designed with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind, offering social events, activities, and resort-style amenities which may include professional-caliber golf courses and clubhouses, fully equipped fitness centers, tennis and pickleball, swimming pools, and walking and biking trails.
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.