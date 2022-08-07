Boasting a refined contemporary flair, this seaside colonial offers everything you could possibly desire; including a newer heated gunite pool with hot tub and deeded rights to a private sandy beach just a few steps away. Located in one of Swampscott’s most revered enclaves, this 12-year “young” home is proudly presented by J Barrett & Company’s Cate Belhumeur Sanfilippo for $3,700,000.
Edged by mature plantings and attractive stone walls, a welcoming portico leads to a sophisticated and thoughtfully fluid main level with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, recessed lighting and over-sized windows from which to enjoy the ocean views. To the left of the entryway, a sun-drenched living room swith wood-burning fireplace and a sprawling dining room both feature double French doors for easy access to a stunning lawn beautified by an artistic mix of crushed stone, slate and grass. Back inside and just adjacent, a striking kitchen features radiant heated floors, banquette seating, a center island, custom cabinetry, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven and six-burner gas stove. Convenient to the kitchen as well as the three-car garage, are a full bath and a laundry room.
Sharing the second level are four, well-appointed bedrooms with maple hardwood flooring. While all of the rooms are spacious and unique in their own way, it is the primary that steals the show with a generous sitting area, walk-in closet, covered balcony, and an en suite bath complete with soaker tub, tiled shower and double vanity.
One flight above, find a fifth bedroom along with an office and a full bath – perfect for an au pair or in-law, suggests Sanfilippo. Should you need more room in which to roam, fear not for the finished lower level offers a fully-equipped gym with rubber floor, a family/game room and a steam shower.
“The home’s wide open floor plan and the backyard’s tranquil set-up allow for ideal indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. As lovely as the photos are, this property is a ‘must-see’,” says the Realtor. “This is the absolute epitome of ‘luxury by the sea’”.
This breathtaking residence is shown by appointment. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, call Cate Belhumeur Sanfilippo at 781-771-7481.
