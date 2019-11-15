Enjoy maintenance-free luxury living in Plaistow! The Falls at Gunstock Road is accepting lot reservations!
Set to be the most stunning 55+ active adult residential community in the region, the model home is being completed, featuring gorgeous red siding and beautiful stonework. Inside, the home offers beautiful crown moldings, hardwood flooring, marble bathrooms, and a handsome gas fireplace.
Nestled amongst the serene and natural setting of wooded land at the top of Sweet Hill Road in income-tax-free Plaistow, N.H., complete with fabulous waterfalls and fragrant fruit trees, The Falls at Gunstock Road sits on 35 acres of land providing beauty and privacy for future residents. Breathtaking views are the first thing you’ll notice as you enter the community— and on a clear day you can see the distant outline of the New Hampshire mountains.
“I’ve been working on this project exclusively, so it’s great to be finishing up the first home,” says Ron Brown, owner and developer of The Falls at Gunstock Road. “We have had many people driving by excited to see the progress. We are now accepting reservations and we’re looking forward to working with buyers to customize all aspects of their dream home.”
Once completed, the new neighborhood will consist of 40 custom, luxury, single detached homes, featuring beautiful architectural details and superior craftsmanship in an amazing setting.
The luxurious living space of each home will range from 1,650 to 1,800 square feet. With a mix of contemporary and Craftsman aesthetics, the homes will offer two bedrooms, two full bathrooms or two-and-a-half bathrooms and two-or-three-car garages.
Each home can also be personalized; from the gorgeous granite countertops to the custom cabinets, buyers can choose the colors, materials and designs that best fit their style. Three-season rooms are also an available option.
“The community will consist of the main road and three cul-de-sacs: Blueberry Lane, Raspberry Lane, and Strawberry Lane,” notes Brown. Each will feature its namesake fruit growing amidst the homes and gorgeous professional landscaping, adding a unique and tasty twist. Plus, all the home lots are level or gently rolling.
Additionally, there will be a community clubhouse within the development, complete with recreational amenities and a swimming pool. There are also two beautiful waterfalls on the property and one-and-a-half miles of walking trails, so residents can enjoy the natural beauty of the neighborhood.
And, like other active adult communities, the maintenance-free living will provide peace of mind, but residents will be welcome to garden and landscape if they enjoy the pastime.
Located just minutes from sales-tax-free shopping and a wide variety of restaurants along Route 125, The Falls at Gunstock Road offers the feeling of living in the country, but it close to all conveniences including several area medical centers, cultural attractions and it is just 40 minutes north of Boston and 25 minutes to the New Hampshire seacoast.
“It’s very different from other developments in the area. Our homes are very private,” says Brown. “You’re just going to love it! Come visit today.”
The model home will serve as the benchmark for interested buyers to see how amazing their new home and lifestyle can be -- and it will be for sale by Christmas.
For more information visit www.fallsatgunstock.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: The Falls at Gunstock Road, Plaistow, N.H. Designed for: Active adults, 55+, searching for superior quality, a great location, and customizable options.
Lots 1-15 are now available.
Starting at, $499,000. Contact: Ron Brown, 978-476-0571, www.fallsatgunstock.com
DIRECTIONS FROM Boston/Seacoast: From Route 495, take Exit 51 towards Plaistow. Follow Route 125 North for a mile. Turn right onto Plaistow Road . Take a slight right at NH Route 121A . At Plaistow center, take a right onto Elm Street. Take the next right onto Palmer Avenue. At the stop sign, take a right onto Sweet Hill Road . The Falls at Gunstock Road will be on your left.
DIRECTIONS FROM East Hampstead & points north: From 125 South, turn left onto Kingston Road (after Granite Fields Golf Club) . Follow the road for 1.2 miles . Turn left onto Hale Spring Road. Hale Spring Road turns into Sweet Hill Road after the 4-way stop , The Falls at Gunstock Road will be on your left.