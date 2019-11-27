Providing luxury living, The Falls at Gunstock Road in Plaistow, New Hampshire, is set to be the most stunning 55+ active adult residential community in the region.
The model home is near completion, with a beautiful red siding and stonework exterior, and an interior of absolute splendor, with hardwood floors, crown molding, quartz countertops, a gourmet kitchen, a spacious living room with handsome fireplace, and a fantastic rear deck.
Nestled amongst the serene and natural setting of wooded land at the top of Sweet Hill Road in Plaistow, complete with fabulous waterfalls and fragrant fruit trees, The Falls at Gunstock Road sits on 35 acres of land providing beauty and privacy for future residents. Breathtaking views are the first thing you’ll notice as you enter the community— and on a clear day you can see the distant outline of the New Hampshire mountains.
“We cater to our customers and want to provide them with everything they’re looking for in a new home,” says Ron Brown, owner and developer of The Falls at Gunstock Road. “We’ve had many people driving by, excited to see the progress, and as of today lots 1 through 15 are available for sale.”
Once completed, the new neighborhood will consist of 40 custom, luxury, single detached homes, featuring beautiful architectural details and superior craftsmanship in an amazing setting.
The lavish living space of each home will range from 1,650 to 1,800 square feet. With a mix of contemporary and Craftsman aesthetics, the homes will offer two bedrooms, two full bathrooms or two-and-a-half bathrooms and two-or-three-car garages.
“We’re actually the only development that is offering three-car garages,” notes Brown. And in New England, garage space is always a welcomed bonus!
Each home can also be personalized; from the gorgeous granite countertops to the custom cabinets, buyers can choose the colors, materials and designs that best fit their style. Three-season rooms are also an available option.
“The community will consist of the main road and three cul-de-sacs: Blueberry Lane, Raspberry Lane, and Strawberry Lane,” explains Brown. Each will feature its namesake fruit growing amidst the homes, along with gorgeous professional landscaping, adding a unique and tasty twist. Plus, all the home lots are level or gently rolling.
Additionally, there will be a community clubhouse within the development, complete with recreational amenities and a swimming pool. There are also two beautiful waterfalls on the property and one-and-a-half miles of walking trails, so residents can enjoy the natural beauty of the neighborhood.
And, like other active adult communities, the maintenance-free living will provide peace of mind, but residents will be welcome to garden and landscape if they enjoy the pastime.
Located just minutes from sales-tax-free shopping and a wide variety of restaurants along Route 125, The Falls at Gunstock Road offers the feeling of living in the country, but it is close to all conveniences including several area medical centers, cultural attractions and it is just 40 minutes north of Boston and 25 minutes to the New Hampshire seacoast.
“It’s very different from other developments in the area. Our homes are very private,” says Brown. “You’re just going to love it! Come visit today and see what The Falls at Gunstock Road has to offer!”
For more information visit www.fallsatgunstock.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: The Falls at Gunstock Road, Plaistow, N.H. Designed for: Active adults, 55+, searching for superior quality, a great location, and customizable options.
Contact: Ron Brown, 978-476-0571, www.fallsatgunstock.com
DIRECTIONS FROM Boston/Seacoast: From Route 495, take Exit 51 towards Plaistow. Follow Route 125 north for a mile. Turn right onto Plaistow Road . Take a slight right at NH Route 121A. At Plaistow center, take a right onto Elm Street . Take the next right onto Palmer Avenue . At the stop sign, take a right onto Sweet Hill Road . The Falls at Gunstock Road will be on your left.
DIRECTIONS FROM East Hampstead & points north: From 125 South, turn left onto Kingston Road (after Granite Fields Golf Club). Follow the road for 1.2 miles. Turn left onto Hale Spring Road . Hale Spring Road turns into Sweet Hill Road after the 4-way stop . The Falls at Gunstock Road will be on your left.