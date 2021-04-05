Welcome to The Kellingrove Estate located in desirable Salem, New Hampshire!
This beautiful luxury condominium development offers 18 wonderful units tucked away on over four bucolic acres of land. The private, natural setting is secluded, yet located close to an abundance of everyday conveniences including shopping, dining, entertainment, recreational and cultural activities.
You’ve found the perfect place to call home!
The creative and experienced developer of The Residences at Kellingrove, Trident Properties, creates innovative and luxurious commercial and residential spaces for those with uncompromising taste.
Trident Properties’ principals have developed and built some of the most iconic buildings in Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., as well as the seacoast of Greater New England. As a resident of the distinguished Kellingrove, Trident Properties has ensured that you will live a life of elegance and leisure!
Upon arrival, residents and guests are greeted by impeccable landscaping and a truly gorgeous exterior building. The luxurious lobby offers a well-appointed elevator that leads to the residential floors, as well as the convenient, underground parking garage. There are comfortably designed corridors and common spaces, as well as security systems, state-of-the-art connectivity, and virtual concierge-style services.
With a selection of one-, two-, or three-bedroom floor plans, each unit offers between 1,250 and 3,100 sq. feet of living space and includes upscale amenities that perfectly marry style, comfort, and functionality.
Created with superior craftsmanship, these homes include oversized, custom gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry and millwork, and pristine hardwood flooring, all of which opens to beautifully fireplaced living rooms and spacious, private outdoor patio spaces, allowing for seamless entertaining.
Each unit features a master bedroom suite, which includes expansive custom walk-in closets, as well as luxurious master bathrooms. Guest rooms are equally impressive, with attention to detail and lots of natural light.
These single level residences showcase the latest in open floor plans and spacious design, including 9-foot ceilings, as well as tray and custom ceiling options on the penthouse and upper penthouse levels.
Additionally, each unit features a handsome study, in-unit laundry hookups, and built-in entertainment systems.
Outdoor amenities include a social patio with outdoor fireplace, firepits, and a splendid outdoor kitchen.
There is also a bocce court and a dedicated auto-detailing area.
Kellingrove is minutes away from the Mall at Rockingham Park, Tuscan Village, fine dining, shopping, and only one mile away from major highways and the Massachusetts border. It is a short drive to the beautiful city of Boston, as well as the seacoast and the mountains of northern New Hampshire.
Kellingrove’s 18 beautiful condominiums are a haven for homeowners who are looking to be close enough to everything!
Salem mixes small town, rural living with the advantages offered by a city. Add to that being located in “the most livable” state in the country, one of the most favorable business climates anywhere, easy access to Boston (not to mention the entire Northeast and Canada) and an educated, highly motivated and dedicated workforce, and you have the ideal place to live, work, and raise a family!
These properties are offered exclusively by Linda Early and Blaise Coco at Coco, Early & Associates of Salem.
There is a buyer incentive valued up to $25,000 to be used as the Buyer wishes towards upgrades to their selected condo. This is for a limited time only.
The fully furnished model home is also open weekly, on Saturdays and Sundays, from 12 to 2 p.m. at 10 Sally Sweets Way. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, call 603-890-3226. You can also visit www.Kellingrove.com for floor plans, the building plan, a virtual tour, and directions.
Reserve your spot today in this vibrant and stimulating new community! Everything you could need is right here!