A new 55+ community, the Preserve at Emerald Pines by Toll Brothers Active Adult, will be built in Methuen.
This community offers luxury carriage-style townhomes with resort-style amenities. Located in Methuen, just minutes from I-495 and I-93 and adjacent to the award-winning Regency at Emerald Pines, the Preserve at Emerald Pines offers low-maintenance living at its finest!
Preserve at Emerald Pines won Gold for Best Townhome Community at the recent PRISM Award Gala, hosted by The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston (BRAGB).
Preserve at Emerald Pines offers ranch-style and 2-story designs with 2-car garages, full basements, and lavish first-floor master suites. All of the homes feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, extensive trim work, and other high-end materials. With hundreds of customizing options, homeowners can personalize to create their dream home. Landscaping, irrigation, snow removal, and amenities are included in the monthly homeowner’s association fee. Prices start in the upper $400,000s.
The community’s private amenities, now under construction, will include a heated pool, clubhouse, fitness center, community garden, pickleball and bocce courts. Additionally, Toll Brothers has partnered with The Dartmouth Group, to develop a lifestyle services program. Signature Lifestyle+ services is a comprehensive social platform that is integrated into the daily life of each homeowner within the community. From an array of social events to engaging communications, the Signature Lifestyle+ program becomes a part of the community’s culture.
There is a variety of quick move-in homes available for summer deliveries. With elegantly designed, thoughtfully finished quick delivery homes available today, you can move into your new home, faster. Visit Preserve at Emearld Pines today to take the first step toward your dream home.
Models and sales office are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at 5 Dove Lane, Methuen, MA. To view home designs and quick move-in homes go to PreserveAtEmeraldPines.com.
Toll Brothers Active Adult is the division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, dedicated to the development of 55+ active-adult communities throughout the United States.
These communities offer exceptional diversity in home styles—including condominiums, townhomes, single-family, carriage, and patio homes—designed specifically for those 55 years of age or older, and most deliver low-maintenance living with exterior maintenance and landscaping provided. In addition, Toll Brothers Active Adult Regency communities are designed with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind, and offer social events, activities, and resort-style amenities which may include professional-caliber golf courses and clubhouses, fully equipped fitness centers, tennis and pickleball, swimming pools, and walking and biking trails.
Founded in 1967, Toll Brothers is an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company currently operating in 22 states nationwide and a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.
