ANDOVER

2 Ashford Ln: Arvind Subramanian and Aarathi Arvind to Sean F. and Maryann C. Seefeldt, $900,000

31 Bartlet St: Creh Andover LLC to 31 Bartlet LLC, $1,250,000

105 Chestnut St: Jason and Jocelyn Messinger to James P. and Stephanie M. Thompson, $649,900

3 Farnham Cir: Stephen D. Renfro and M Valenzuela-Renfro to Jacquelyne J. Cavanagh, $1,425,000

27 Fleming Ave: Fleming Ave Andover LLC to Russell W. and Courtney P. Jenkins, $845,900

49 Greenwood Rd: Steven J. Manship and Erin Oshea-Manship to Judah Branagan, $550,000

210 River Rd: Cheryl L. Morrell and Brendan King to Harrison and Fabiola Silencieux, $479,000

Riverside Woods Condo Unit 4308: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Genya and Igor Krigman, $460,000

7 Snowberry Rd: Landry LT and Jayan M. Landry to Sarah Flint, $815,000

4 Wagon Wheel Rd: Peter W. and Jody L. Mortsell to Joshua and Anne Coyne, $570,000

50 Washington Park Dr Unit 5: Constance Greenwood T and Linda T. Lyons to George Decristo, $222,000

BOXFORD

44 Great Pond Dr: Pierre Narath to Geoffrey Samuel, $1,120,000

21 Meeting Place Cir: Timonthy P Sheehan LT and Timonthy P. Sheehan to William Dery T and William R. Dery, $874,900

88 Surrey Ln: Myung S. Kwak to E Macdonald-Baumgartner and Timothy D. Fu, $550,000

DRACUT

138 Amesbury St: Leah M. Anciello and Matthew Davidge to Eileen Haggerty, $366,000

291 Arlington St: Boyadjian Rose Est and Dana M. Boyadjian to Eleanor Richardson, $285,000

35 Blackberry Fields Rd: Ronald M. and Suzanne T. Turcotte to Christopher T. Macgilfrey and Hongxia Liu, $460,000

145 Broadway Rd: Stilian Broadway LLC to Real Estate Dynamics LLC, $3,425,000

129 Cranberry Rd: Mark Dussault and Susan T. Okeefe to David M. Ducharme, $455,000

15 Farm Gate Rd: Matthew L. and Natasha Bock to Matthew D. and Nicole R. Connolly, $520,000

37 Flower Ln: Aimee C. Lyles to Kathleen A. Bird, $334,900

502 Hildreth St: Wilmington T NA Tr to Essex Mgmt&Realty Prop, $280,000

11 Lakeshore Dr: Carlos R. Castanza-Zapata to Michele and Matthew Livoli, $330,000

454 Mammoth Rd Unit 22: Jianchuan Wen and Zhen Peng to Mihir Patel, $205,000

144 Thissell Ave Unit 14: Peter Soares to Paul Ouellette and Melissa Makarewicz, $145,000

103 Turgeon Ave: Santarelli Nancy C Est and Terri Young to Victoria S. Harvey, $270,000

GEORGETOWN

435 Andover St: Georgetown Post 7608 Vet to 435 Andover Street LLC, $250,000

17 Molloy Rd: Kelly J. and Tyler Procopio to Iaska I. and Jack C. Hartzell, $560,000

27 Warren St: James C. and Susan E. Mood to Briana and Guy Ventura, $440,000

GROVELAND

26 Groveland Commons Way Unit 26: Christen M. and Gregory F. Grugnale to Joseph G. Saraceno, $314,900

11 Marjorie St: Paula Figelski to Jennifer and Paul Barker, $380,000

HAVERHILL

7 Sister Rd Lot 41: Kenoza Properties LLC to Linee M. and Lynwood P. Baird, $250,000

120 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 120: Agata and Raul Rivera to Susan A. Stritter, $310,000

7 Casablanca Ct Unit 7: Derek and Lori Dias to Michael P. Fenton and Megan J. Mcnulty, $245,000

223 Farrwood Dr Unit 223: Elyssa Bailey to Hope Njai, $246,000

138 Gale Ave: Curt and Julie Clark to Paraskevas Kyriakou and Eleni Vourtsas-Kyriakou, $480,000

28 Justin St: Scott M. Murphy to Jonathan Oliver and Roseann M. Ruzzo, $440,000

18 Kensington Ave: Carol M. and John C. Godfrey to Amanda L. and William R. Crosby, $330,000

357 Kingsbury Ave: Maria E. Schults to Bradley and Felicia Parker, $375,000

98 Primrose St: Giant RE Development LLC to Primrose Garafe RT and Ronald Parisi, $100,000

30 Rosebud Ave: Karin M. Delvin to Arben and Renata Allgjata, $415,000

79 Rosemary Ave: Darlene Currier and Reverse Mortgage Solutns to FNMA, $274,000

6 S Pine St: Amanda L. and William R. Crosby to Donald C. Leighton and Jessica A. Schema, $260,000

23 Tower Ave: Igors Makasins and Natalja Makisina to MDK Properties RT and Kathleen Michel, $120,000

7 W Rochambault St: Clare and William Bouse to Devin A. Searls and Meghan Harding-Searls, $410,000

36 Woodland Park Dr Unit 36: Maryrose and Ronald R. Borelli to James C. and Susan E. Mood, $339,900

LAWRENCE

86-88 Bradford St: Mariluz Gonzalez to Jaspreet S. and Prabhjot Pabla, $500,000

96 Colonial Rd: FJW RT and Francis J. Walsh to Jimmy Grajales, $370,000

274 Haverhill St: Fernando and Adriana Delgado to Mario Nunez-Puntiel and Altagracia Debruno-Nunez, $415,000

40 Kendall St: Shirley Barbagallo to Keny and Jose Perez, $210,000

606 Lowell St: Daniel J. and Nicole L. Hinchey to Guillermo A. and Johanna Gutierrez, $410,000

109 Mount Vernon St: Andres and Carmen Jerez to Margie S. Lazo and Dilmar Lopez-Lopez, $395,000

34 Phillips St: Anara LLC to Rene and Perla Garrido, $400,000

273-291 S Union St: Tomkor Realty LLC to V&V Market Inc, $1,650,000

27 Stevens St: Modesta P. Salazar to Ellen A. Guzman, $315,000

312 Water St Unit 27: Robert M. Barrientos to Ramon C. Perez, $175,000

11-13 Young Ave: Charles R. and Audrey A. Watts to Hampton Hui, $482,900

METHUEN

37 Hampstead St: Mark A. and Diane K. Olson to Sergio Fagundes, $370,000

3 Hillcrest Ave: Lacroix Armand J Est and Maureen E. Melnicki to Rebecca A. and Michael J. Ward, $280,000

356 Howe St: Venturi Lee M Est and Lisa M. Bybee to Albert D. Latulippe and R Santiago-Latulippe, $376,500

3 Jasper Ct: Matthew Reilly and Keran Bruneau-Reilly to Russellyne H. Welch, $405,000

15 Palmer St: Cheri L. and Michael J. Grassi to Juan C. Marte, $450,000

20 Pine Tree Dr Unit 20: Toll MA 4 LLC to Richard A. and Diane M. Giammasi, $599,097

1 Riverview Blvd Unit 3-205: RJP Construction&Dev Inc to John and Denise Keraghan, $260,000

2 Tucker Ter: Homes At Great Oaks LLC to Michael A. Berardinangelo and Jennifer S. Kilts, $545,250

NORTH ANDOVER

562 Boxford St: Sirius Development LLC to James A. Heider, $269,999

178 Cortland Dr Unit 178: M Ann Mcquade to David Homsey, $178,000

14 Edgelawn Ave Unit 7: Julie Jensen to Claire C. Morong, $239,000

17 Kieran Rd: Oconnell RT and Maura K. Ammon to Ryan F. Thomson and Kelsie R. Pace, $459,900

87 Molly Towne Rd: RDM Kelsey LLC to Adam J. and Jill A. Mandel, $1,149,000

94 Nutmeg Ln: Nassar RT and Susan B. Nassar to George and Joelle Murphy, $975,000

123 Rosemont Dr: Michael D. and Diane Coletti to Cory and Rebecca Varney, $780,000

285 Stevens St: Compass Properties Inc to Chander&S Sekar LT and Chander Sekar, $875,000

15 Sullivan St: David G. Iseler to Shahriar Beigi, $545,000

NORTH READING

5 10 Rod Way: Jeffrey and Claire Bagdanoff to James Ciarleglio and Megan Cuneo, $950,000

6 Cobblers Ln: Nicholas A. and Jennifer K. Soivilien to Christopher and Cindy Gerber, $835,000

27 Crestwood Rd: LAA&JCA RT and Joan C. Arena to Matthew and Jenna Decicco, $720,000

4 Erwin Rd: Christopher B. and Zoe Cincotta to Marie E. and Claudia Vaccari, $436,500

6 Lee Rd: Neil Property Development to Paul D. Liburdi and Lee Musto-Liburdi, $479,900

38 Main St Unit 3: Lawrence Tremblay to 38 Main Street Unit 3 RT and Peter C. Sfikas, $95,000

19 Nichols St: Moorebuilt LLC to Lalit and Neeru Verma, $855,000

37 Southwick Rd: Marco D. Vittozzi and K Boudreau-Vittozzi to Robin C. Beck-Miller and Jeffrey D. Miller, $825,000

SALISBURY

112 Elm St: Waldot Realty LLC to C&R Realty LLC, $350,000

Tags