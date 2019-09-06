ANDOVER
2 Ashford Ln: Arvind Subramanian and Aarathi Arvind to Sean F. and Maryann C. Seefeldt, $900,000
31 Bartlet St: Creh Andover LLC to 31 Bartlet LLC, $1,250,000
105 Chestnut St: Jason and Jocelyn Messinger to James P. and Stephanie M. Thompson, $649,900
3 Farnham Cir: Stephen D. Renfro and M Valenzuela-Renfro to Jacquelyne J. Cavanagh, $1,425,000
27 Fleming Ave: Fleming Ave Andover LLC to Russell W. and Courtney P. Jenkins, $845,900
49 Greenwood Rd: Steven J. Manship and Erin Oshea-Manship to Judah Branagan, $550,000
210 River Rd: Cheryl L. Morrell and Brendan King to Harrison and Fabiola Silencieux, $479,000
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 4308: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Genya and Igor Krigman, $460,000
7 Snowberry Rd: Landry LT and Jayan M. Landry to Sarah Flint, $815,000
4 Wagon Wheel Rd: Peter W. and Jody L. Mortsell to Joshua and Anne Coyne, $570,000
50 Washington Park Dr Unit 5: Constance Greenwood T and Linda T. Lyons to George Decristo, $222,000
BOXFORD
44 Great Pond Dr: Pierre Narath to Geoffrey Samuel, $1,120,000
21 Meeting Place Cir: Timonthy P Sheehan LT and Timonthy P. Sheehan to William Dery T and William R. Dery, $874,900
88 Surrey Ln: Myung S. Kwak to E Macdonald-Baumgartner and Timothy D. Fu, $550,000
DRACUT
138 Amesbury St: Leah M. Anciello and Matthew Davidge to Eileen Haggerty, $366,000
291 Arlington St: Boyadjian Rose Est and Dana M. Boyadjian to Eleanor Richardson, $285,000
35 Blackberry Fields Rd: Ronald M. and Suzanne T. Turcotte to Christopher T. Macgilfrey and Hongxia Liu, $460,000
145 Broadway Rd: Stilian Broadway LLC to Real Estate Dynamics LLC, $3,425,000
129 Cranberry Rd: Mark Dussault and Susan T. Okeefe to David M. Ducharme, $455,000
15 Farm Gate Rd: Matthew L. and Natasha Bock to Matthew D. and Nicole R. Connolly, $520,000
37 Flower Ln: Aimee C. Lyles to Kathleen A. Bird, $334,900
502 Hildreth St: Wilmington T NA Tr to Essex Mgmt&Realty Prop, $280,000
11 Lakeshore Dr: Carlos R. Castanza-Zapata to Michele and Matthew Livoli, $330,000
454 Mammoth Rd Unit 22: Jianchuan Wen and Zhen Peng to Mihir Patel, $205,000
144 Thissell Ave Unit 14: Peter Soares to Paul Ouellette and Melissa Makarewicz, $145,000
103 Turgeon Ave: Santarelli Nancy C Est and Terri Young to Victoria S. Harvey, $270,000
GEORGETOWN
435 Andover St: Georgetown Post 7608 Vet to 435 Andover Street LLC, $250,000
17 Molloy Rd: Kelly J. and Tyler Procopio to Iaska I. and Jack C. Hartzell, $560,000
27 Warren St: James C. and Susan E. Mood to Briana and Guy Ventura, $440,000
GROVELAND
26 Groveland Commons Way Unit 26: Christen M. and Gregory F. Grugnale to Joseph G. Saraceno, $314,900
11 Marjorie St: Paula Figelski to Jennifer and Paul Barker, $380,000
HAVERHILL
7 Sister Rd Lot 41: Kenoza Properties LLC to Linee M. and Lynwood P. Baird, $250,000
120 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 120: Agata and Raul Rivera to Susan A. Stritter, $310,000
7 Casablanca Ct Unit 7: Derek and Lori Dias to Michael P. Fenton and Megan J. Mcnulty, $245,000
223 Farrwood Dr Unit 223: Elyssa Bailey to Hope Njai, $246,000
138 Gale Ave: Curt and Julie Clark to Paraskevas Kyriakou and Eleni Vourtsas-Kyriakou, $480,000
28 Justin St: Scott M. Murphy to Jonathan Oliver and Roseann M. Ruzzo, $440,000
18 Kensington Ave: Carol M. and John C. Godfrey to Amanda L. and William R. Crosby, $330,000
357 Kingsbury Ave: Maria E. Schults to Bradley and Felicia Parker, $375,000
98 Primrose St: Giant RE Development LLC to Primrose Garafe RT and Ronald Parisi, $100,000
30 Rosebud Ave: Karin M. Delvin to Arben and Renata Allgjata, $415,000
79 Rosemary Ave: Darlene Currier and Reverse Mortgage Solutns to FNMA, $274,000
6 S Pine St: Amanda L. and William R. Crosby to Donald C. Leighton and Jessica A. Schema, $260,000
23 Tower Ave: Igors Makasins and Natalja Makisina to MDK Properties RT and Kathleen Michel, $120,000
7 W Rochambault St: Clare and William Bouse to Devin A. Searls and Meghan Harding-Searls, $410,000
36 Woodland Park Dr Unit 36: Maryrose and Ronald R. Borelli to James C. and Susan E. Mood, $339,900
LAWRENCE
86-88 Bradford St: Mariluz Gonzalez to Jaspreet S. and Prabhjot Pabla, $500,000
96 Colonial Rd: FJW RT and Francis J. Walsh to Jimmy Grajales, $370,000
274 Haverhill St: Fernando and Adriana Delgado to Mario Nunez-Puntiel and Altagracia Debruno-Nunez, $415,000
40 Kendall St: Shirley Barbagallo to Keny and Jose Perez, $210,000
606 Lowell St: Daniel J. and Nicole L. Hinchey to Guillermo A. and Johanna Gutierrez, $410,000
109 Mount Vernon St: Andres and Carmen Jerez to Margie S. Lazo and Dilmar Lopez-Lopez, $395,000
34 Phillips St: Anara LLC to Rene and Perla Garrido, $400,000
273-291 S Union St: Tomkor Realty LLC to V&V Market Inc, $1,650,000
27 Stevens St: Modesta P. Salazar to Ellen A. Guzman, $315,000
312 Water St Unit 27: Robert M. Barrientos to Ramon C. Perez, $175,000
11-13 Young Ave: Charles R. and Audrey A. Watts to Hampton Hui, $482,900
METHUEN
37 Hampstead St: Mark A. and Diane K. Olson to Sergio Fagundes, $370,000
3 Hillcrest Ave: Lacroix Armand J Est and Maureen E. Melnicki to Rebecca A. and Michael J. Ward, $280,000
356 Howe St: Venturi Lee M Est and Lisa M. Bybee to Albert D. Latulippe and R Santiago-Latulippe, $376,500
3 Jasper Ct: Matthew Reilly and Keran Bruneau-Reilly to Russellyne H. Welch, $405,000
15 Palmer St: Cheri L. and Michael J. Grassi to Juan C. Marte, $450,000
20 Pine Tree Dr Unit 20: Toll MA 4 LLC to Richard A. and Diane M. Giammasi, $599,097
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 3-205: RJP Construction&Dev Inc to John and Denise Keraghan, $260,000
2 Tucker Ter: Homes At Great Oaks LLC to Michael A. Berardinangelo and Jennifer S. Kilts, $545,250
NORTH ANDOVER
562 Boxford St: Sirius Development LLC to James A. Heider, $269,999
178 Cortland Dr Unit 178: M Ann Mcquade to David Homsey, $178,000
14 Edgelawn Ave Unit 7: Julie Jensen to Claire C. Morong, $239,000
17 Kieran Rd: Oconnell RT and Maura K. Ammon to Ryan F. Thomson and Kelsie R. Pace, $459,900
87 Molly Towne Rd: RDM Kelsey LLC to Adam J. and Jill A. Mandel, $1,149,000
94 Nutmeg Ln: Nassar RT and Susan B. Nassar to George and Joelle Murphy, $975,000
123 Rosemont Dr: Michael D. and Diane Coletti to Cory and Rebecca Varney, $780,000
285 Stevens St: Compass Properties Inc to Chander&S Sekar LT and Chander Sekar, $875,000
15 Sullivan St: David G. Iseler to Shahriar Beigi, $545,000
NORTH READING
5 10 Rod Way: Jeffrey and Claire Bagdanoff to James Ciarleglio and Megan Cuneo, $950,000
6 Cobblers Ln: Nicholas A. and Jennifer K. Soivilien to Christopher and Cindy Gerber, $835,000
27 Crestwood Rd: LAA&JCA RT and Joan C. Arena to Matthew and Jenna Decicco, $720,000
4 Erwin Rd: Christopher B. and Zoe Cincotta to Marie E. and Claudia Vaccari, $436,500
6 Lee Rd: Neil Property Development to Paul D. Liburdi and Lee Musto-Liburdi, $479,900
38 Main St Unit 3: Lawrence Tremblay to 38 Main Street Unit 3 RT and Peter C. Sfikas, $95,000
19 Nichols St: Moorebuilt LLC to Lalit and Neeru Verma, $855,000
37 Southwick Rd: Marco D. Vittozzi and K Boudreau-Vittozzi to Robin C. Beck-Miller and Jeffrey D. Miller, $825,000
SALISBURY
112 Elm St: Waldot Realty LLC to C&R Realty LLC, $350,000