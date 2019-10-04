ANDOVER
16 Balmoral St Unit 211: Ross A. and Joanne Stinson to Nicole K. Ouellette, $295,000
146 Haggetts Pond Rd: 148 Haggetts Pond Road RT and Laura Szekely to Shouryadeep Srivastava, $940,000
170 Haverhill St Unit 123: Nicole L. Pike to Daniel Flynn, $185,800
Riverise Woods Condo Unit 4102: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Christine Dibacco-Razin, $324,995
7 Wagon Wheel Rd: Jennifer A. Megaloudis and Charly C. El-Khoury to Douglas P. and Janelle A. Barrios, $530,000
BOXFORD
15 Camelot Dr: Brad and Donna Shear to Kelly J. and Michael F. Caggiano, $640,500
231 Georgetown Rd: Joseph P. Gill to Mary Murphy, $390,000
255-b Main St: Central Development LLC to Augustin Rodriguez, $1,050,000
10 Upton Ln: Kelly J. and Michael F. Caggiano to Christopher and Shara Goodrich, $450,000
DRACUT
1787 Bridge St: Boule Roland A Est and Jacqueline Z. Bouley to 1787 Bridge Street LLC, $590,000
480 Colburn Ave: Gloria O. and Canh Tang to Bilal Nizami, $615,000
13 Dallas Dr Unit 103: Maurice Woods to Richard F. and Gema Gaudioso, $255,000
78 Frederick St Unit 40: Jeffrey W. Plum to Michael Hodgdon, $252,225
78 Harold Ave: Michael C. and Richard P. Page to Laurie Blackburn, $345,000
52 Janice Ave: Bank Of America NA to I&J Properties LLC, $232,000
23 Lantern Ln Unit 8: Shannon William F Est and Irene M. Shannon to April R. Sawyer, $174,900
54 Leavitt St: Francisco D. and Lucilia M. Dinis to Edwin D. Franco and Jennifer Ruiz, $355,000
100 Merrimack Ave Unit 126: Rachel M. Ottman to Raquel Dangelo, $250,000
680 Merrimack Ave: Marcel K. Yepdo and Wells Fargo Bank NA to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $213,200
510 Methuen St: Carlos E. Farias to Plecille Noubissi, $624,900
5 Mill St: Melanye Ramirez to Alan Irizarry, $350,000
102 Parker Rd: JRV Homes Inc to Pedro J. and Amanda M. Rivera, $580,000
217 Sladen St: Michael P. and Laura B. Tusa to Sattu A. and John A. Kanu, $355,000
GEORGETOWN
24 Pleasant St: Davidson Robert O Est and Barry R. Davidson to Amy E. Luca and Louis J. Sanmderson, $412,500
23 Wells Ave: Kathryn Kulikoski to Arthur W. and Michelle Parsons, $522,500
GROVELAND
No Transactions in this Town
HAVERHILL
91 9th Ave Unit 91: Rkaco LLC to Kelvin R. Cid-Javier, $320,000
162-164 Cedar St: David Hamilton and Sandra M. Diminico to Jannery Farcon-Aquino and Estefany Richard, $450,000
460 Chadwick Rd: Blinn FT 2006 and Nelsn D. Blinn to Curt A. and Kelly A. Colbert, $474,000
15 Chadwick St Unit 15: Dorothy A. Liberatore and US Bank NA to US Bank NA Tr, $151,264
42 Crystal Ct: Paula M. and Rodley T. Sinclair to David and Kristin Hamilton, $469,900
18-22 Essex St Unit 22: S3 Realty LLC to Market Square T and Bradley J. Towns, $142,000
203 Hilldale Ave: Joshua G. and Kathleen S. Miller to Brian E. and Carolina Zaneski, $325,000
30 Juniper Wood Dr: Robert M. and Shaun W. Bateman to Arthur Musyoki, $423,000
625 Kenoza St: Linda Kiefer to Kimberly Silvrants, $329,900
51 M St Unit 51: Jessica L. Mcclellan to Jean P. and Leonie Timothee, $285,000
1 Myles Standish Dr Unit 1: Robert E. Ferrick to Fanny Lantigua, $165,000
25 Orchard St Unit C: Orchard Realty Invests to Rafael E. Revi, $289,900
31 Orchard St Unit C: Orchard Realty Invests to Donna Indelicato, $289,900
31 Orchard St Unit D: Orchard Realty Invests to Paige Iby, $299,900
6 Phillips Xing: Robert N. Colarossi to Michael and Michele Palleschi, $595,000
17 Steeplechase Ct Unit 17: Melanie M. Goodwin to Tessa M. Saulnier, $250,000
625 W Lowell Ave Unit 14: NH Home Buyers LLC to Traci H. Fowler, $129,900
321 Washington St: Michael Slobodnik to LSM Properties LLC, $455,000
31 Westford St: Edward C. Dukeshire to Gabriel and Wilmarie Rosario, $360,000
LAWRENCE
9 Bevel St: Sree FT LLC to Pasha Realty LLC, $100,000
80-82 Columbus Ave: Jose G. and Consuelo S. Escobar to Ariel LLC, $325,000
9-11 Exchange St: Ynrri Almonte to Germania Baez-Ramos, $468,000
15 Hoffman Ave: David J. and Cherish P. Wilson to Daher Group Inc, $395,000
62 Holly St: Aurelia M. Bernabel to Denny and Oscar Gomez, $450,000
75 Kingston St: Chhay Dy to Tanya L. Almanzar-Galvez and Juan C. Galvez-Tejeda, $265,000
5-9 Mccabe Ct: Carlos Morel-Fondeur to Diana C. Vergara, $537,000
182 Mount Vernon St: AA Real Estate Ent LLC to Lynnlowell LLC, $249,900
135 Prospect St: Higinio Y. and Angela Gonzales to Roberto and Cristina Chuica, $337,500
19 Ridgewood Cir: Aneudy Mendoza to Jonathan J. Paniagua and Jeannellie J. Santiago, $400,000
129-129a S Broadway: Tung K. and Sau C. Tsoi to Cui Family LLC, $750,000
METHUEN
43 Anderson Dr: Rickenback 2014 FT and Carmen L. Rickenback to Lucy Alsina, $399,000
89-91 Ashland Ave: Joel and Rosa Martinez to Sandra C. Lopez, $375,000
34 Burnham Rd Unit 201: Theodore D. Larkin to Renee M. Montague and Anthony J. Giampa, $240,500
34 Burnham Rd Unit 204: Riverside Drive LLC to De Chau and Quyen L. Diep, $246,000
2 Church St: Phillip J. Sanguedolce and Sandra M. Desrosiers to David J. and Laraine G. Zappala, $345,000
58 Cornelie Rd: Walid El-Khoury and Mona Merheb to Joseph and Joanna Rodriguez, $495,777
14 Crestshire Ln: Adam M. and Elizabeth R. Bruce to David J. and Cherish P. Wilson, $474,000
15 Currier St: Roger R. Albert to Christine A. Desrosiers, $339,000
55 East St: Kevin Lynes to Charles and Jennifer Campbell, $300,000
160 Edgewood Ave: Gary and Julie Notenboom to Kevin and Samantha Devasconcelos, $335,000
42 Gaston St Unit 42: Robert J Palmisano RET and Robert J. Palmisano to Luis J. Javier, $220,000
39 Harmony Ln: Richard L. and Andrea B. Harman to Karen M. Eichhorn, $549,900
19 Hemenway St: 19 Hemenway RT and Edner Delice to Mercedes Silia, $470,000
14 Horne St: Ileizy Victor to Silvia J. Lopez, $325,000
50 Lisa Ln: John P. Salvetti to Harrison A. and Carrie L. Fitch, $425,000
14 Meadowbrook Rd: Norman and Karen Mendieta to Jesus Diaz and Maria Sanchez, $310,000
148 Merrimack St: Century Builders Inc to Marsan Properties LLC, $800,000
64 Newbury Ave: Bailey RT and Amy C. Bailey to Wallace G. Njuguna and Jane W. Gitau, $428,250
16 Norgate Rd: Chiquita Penrose to Fernando Medeiros, $245,000
27 Paris St: Laura C. Gregory to Stephen J. Dickman, $270,250
47 Pine Tree Dr Unit 47: Toll MA 4 LLC to Arthur R. Edmonds and Eileen M. Moore-Edmonds, $609,875
500 Prospect St: Premium Properties Inc to Richard Alvarado and J Jimenez-Dealvarado, $330,000
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 8-212: Helen C. Devlin to Fatmata Kanu, $274,400
20 Sugar Pine Ln: Joseph P. and Joy A. Santoro to David and Tanya Witkum, $520,000
4 Tedesco Rd: Daniel P. and Jennifer E. Thompson to Marie Saint-Louis, $425,000
6 Tucker Ter: Homes At Great Oaks LLC to Henry and Susan Nassar, $549,900
228 Tyler St: GT Builders LLC to Milton Taveras, $530,000
NORTH ANDOVER
253 Appleton St: Frank and Theresa Marr to R Vancheeswaran and Aruna Viswadoss, $825,000
326 Campbell Rd: Danielle A. Swiniarski to Carolina Properties LLC, $200,000
9 Cleveland St: John S. and Joanne T. Gallagher to Marisol Carrero, $500,000
284 Salem St: Stephen R. and Maureen C. Doherty to Savvas and Janelle Pesiridis, $639,000
26 Trinity Ct: Alan and Carolyn Goldberg to Christopher J. and Margaret A. Surette, $467,000
14 Walker Rd Unit 2: Floyd A. Ribeiro to Ronald M. and Darlene Wallis, $128,800
NORTH READING
40 Abbott Rd: Ernest J. and Miaoruo W. Simmons to Jennifer Winters and Brian Reidy, $496,000
26 Country Club Rd: Charles T. and Kathleen Reardon to Matthew F. and Genavieve M. Venuto, $720,000
10 Dogwood Ln: Dana E. and Catherine P. Rowe to Amy and David Jewell, $815,000
159 Elm St: Gerald E. and Cynthia P. Chase to Katherine Ryley and Ty Costin, $511,000
176 Marblehead St: Anthony Anzalone and Bank Of New York Mellon to Bank New York Mellon Tr, $415,500
50 Mount Vernon St Unit 15: Dennis and Kathi Talluto to Stephen N. and Mary A. Leo, $670,000
199 Park St: Tieri RT and David M. Mccue to Angela L. Russo, $479,900
SALISBURY
49 Commonwealth Ave: 49 Commonwealth Avenue RT and Jeffrey M. Snyder to Con Tiki RT and Carol C. Andre, $1,795,000
2 Corporal Patten Way: Jessica L. Leary to Michael R. Tullercash, $20,000
15 Glenwood Ave: Amerihome Mortgage Co LLC to Hfloesser Rd LLC, $313,560