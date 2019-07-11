ANDOVER
4 Alderbrook Rd: Debra Laquidara to Sampath C. Abeylath and Ruchira P. Gunawardena, $448,500
60 Center St Unit 6: Caryn L. Baker to Jennifer Jasilewicz, $227,500
29 Crenshaw Ln Unit 29: CA INT and Yvon Cormier to Laura Malouf, $1,370,000
51 Hidden Rd: Colleen Goddard to John Kole and Aimee Leonard, $1,324,000
7 Hunter Dr: Andre M. and Elisabeth Aoun to Karim S. and Lindsey Fatehi, $685,000
1 Judson Rd: Phillips Academy to Beverly J. Macleod and Janet Mitchell, $850,000
17 Karlton Cir: Robert A. Watts and Gail Coman-Watts to Colleen Goddard, $800,000
290 Lowell St: Obrien Homes Inc to Shane Small and Sarah Himmel, $635,000
6 Meadow View Ln: Richard J. and Susan E. Simons to Patrick J. and Cheryl A. Ledden, $1,144,900
250 N Main St Unit 8: Senad Resic to Angelo Athanasopoulos and Jennifer Barresi, $382,500
9 Partridge Hill Rd: Partridge Hill Road RT and Douglas J. Demoulas to Xuedong Jiang and Xing Dong, $1,050,000
34 Pasho St: Richard E. and Cynthia M. Brown to Caroline G. Mcbride and Bryan R. Wilcox, $512,000
15 Samos Ln: Matthew E. Burke and Jennifer A. Rogers-Burke to Brian D. Mcneilll and Annmarie Billotta-Mcneill, $600,000
4 Summer St Unit 4: Caroline G. Mcbride and Bryan R. Wilcox to Brett B. Roberson and Trina A. Scaringelli, $469,000
101 Summer St: Holly J. and Steven J. Miller to Stephanie and Brian Mace, $525,000
15 Taylor Cove Dr Unit 15: Natalia J. Reszka-Blanco and Jose T. Blanco-Mezquita to Jiri Brabec, $684,999
8 Tiffany Ln: Matthew J. and Danielle S. Quinlan to Ilhan and Carmen Avcioglu, $641,000
BOXFORD
No Transactions in this Town
DRACUT
65 A St: Brian J. Noel to Erin J. and Daniel R. Rychalsky, $434,900
130 Arlington St Unit 8: Patricia A. Damore to Joseph and Maureen J. Lewon, $225,000
225 Arlington St: Brendan J. and Sandra G. Finnegan to Scott E. and Marina L. Michaud, $464,900
52 Forest Park Rd: John R. and Suzanne T. Croteau to Lisa L. Berry, $405,000
82 Haverhill St: Gregory M. Costa to Paul C. Halladay and Yenmy C. Parra-Albarran, $358,000
551 Hildreth St Unit 16: Janet Barr to Michael H. Duchesne and Emily R. Barrett, $255,000
53 Long Dr: Donald J. and Kathryn J. Matyja to Felisitas F. Mokom and Emile A. Ndifor, $353,000
279 Long Pond Dr: Pamela A. Airosus to Joseph J. Barnes and Theresa Polizzotti, $355,000
100 Merrimack Ave Unit 120: Levicki John E Est and Christine M. Petralia to Jonathan White, $236,900
84 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 15: Robert and Jennifer Ganas to Marie A. and Thomas Gray, $205,000
94 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 30: Gail Young to Mark and Kim M. Mariotti, $230,000
294 Tyngsboro Rd: B&L RT and Debra L. Burke to Leaver Realty LLC, $400,000
GEORGETOWN
2 Fieldstone Ln: Brian N. and Laura F. Fleming to Andrew D. and Sarah J. Neill, $455,000
11 Larch Rd: Carla J. and Stein Bratland to Matthew D. and Nicole Fogarty, $420,000
12 Nelson Ave: Pamela J. and Robert F. Witkum to Holly B. and Joseph P. Thibaudeau, $315,000
162 North St: Christopher D. and Sarah L. Prescott to Mary E. Murray and Allison Navarro, $655,000
1 Union St: Denis Annese to Greg Wardle, $357,500
GROVELAND
5 Atwood Ln: Evergeen RET and Albert C. Couillard to Joel R. and Shannon Demello, $629,900
96 Center St Unit 4: Nicole L. and William W. Gordon to Holly A. Snyder, $233,000
289 Center St: Cooper Anna L Est and Douglas E. Chickering to Rodrigue B. Deoliveira, $365,000
17 Gardner St: Elyse and Michael R. Earls to Jared and Ydiahna Becker, $477,000
33 Rollins St: Gerald M. and Gregory Gibbs to Robert and Stephanie Berthold, $537,500
114 Washington St: Blue Waters Vero LLC to Rachel and Ryan Calello, $245,000
HAVERHILL
23 Adele Ave: Marie E. Palmeri to Walter M. Benham, $310,000
61 Arlington St Unit 3: Linette M. Loconte to Guerda and Joseph Emmanuel, $200,000
4 Balgreen Ct: Stephen F. Mello and Freedom Mortgage Corp to Settlemoir LLC, $227,000
64 Casablanca Ct Unit 64: Laurel B. Carney to John J. Obrien, $206,000
355 Concord St: Christine and Michael Noyes-Lyons to Kristen V. Carbone and Michael G. Macdonald, $376,000
146 Crosby Street Ext: Carolina Properties LLC to Alexander and Theresa Zagler, $475,000
412 Groveland St: Jerome C. and Joanne C. Swindell to Grace Tuttle and Kyle Rillahan, $305,000
70 I St Unit 70: Hope and Kevin Beaudet to Melissa M. Smith, $290,000
95 L St: Hillary J. Benson to Amber M. Lancey, $291,000
371 Lake St: 371 Lake Street RT and Thomas J. Riley to Leah A. Rochwarg, $276,135
91 Liberty St: Breeda A. and Richard G. Garmil to Kelly Cusson and Ryan Walker, $385,000
60 M St Unit 60: Fermin A. and Zaira M. Peralta to Joseph Andreassi and Ashley Whipper, $308,000
102 Morgan Dr Unit 102: Linda M. Morrison to Frederick L. and Patchanee P. Proulx, $225,000
140 Morgan Dr Unit 140: Lauren P. Fulgoni to Hillary J. Benson, $221,000
13 Overlook Ave: Mary Cormier Inc to Livingstone Development, $102,000
4 Pine Ridge Rd: Eric Grodberg to Deena Damelio, $460,000
20 Powdermill Rd: Juliann E. and Stephen C. Wojtas to Patrick Flaherty, $459,000
6 Steeplechase Ct Unit 6: Michelle L. Collins and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc, $205,000
10 Tulip Cir Unit 2: James M. Barry to Tabby W. Kinyanjui, $330,000
9 Woodcock Ave: Diane and Jeff Woodward to Marguerite Carifio and Thomas Carifo, $363,500
LAWRENCE
84 Amherst St: Milagros Caban to Esmeralda Lopez, $315,000
13-15 Bedford St: Ezequiel Taveras to Enoc Taveras, $118,000
17 Bedford St: Ezequiel Taveras to Enoc Taveras, $125,000
73 Butler St: Ryan Rourke to Alba Y. Vasquez-Villa and Tomas Tejada, $245,000
10 Byron Ave: Lorenzo Delacruz to Paula Johnson, $290,000
264 E Haverhill St Unit 6: Homestead RT and Steven J. Goulet to Lorennys Vasquez, $135,000
231 Ferry St: BMI Realty LLC to Adalgicia Duran and Nicolas Santos, $252,000
269 Haverhill St: Junior and Nilce Sanchez to NSP Residential LLC, $280,000
269 Haverhill St: NSP Residential LLC to Yunior Sanchez and Yolanda Mejia, $358,250
2 Hazel Pl: Frenchy E. Vidal-Maldonado to Top-Tier Investments LLC, $135,000
37 Hillside Ave: Jose L. Ovalles to Francisco A. Abad, $380,000
46 Juniper St: Felix E. Pena to Randy R. Baez, $260,000
238-240 Lawrence St: Denise Realty LLC to Ricardo Esteban-Lopez and Luisa Godinez-Clemente, $390,000
6 Leeds Ter: James Mwangi and Susan Wambui-Muita to Susan Wambui-Muita, $16,750
19 Logan St: Flabia Abella to Jose Rodriguez, $385,000
6 Marique Dr: Lisa Aloisi and Rena Rudy to Yoeuth and Ana L. Pang, $335,000
69 Middlebury St: Sasha L. Torres and Lilberto D. DeLaCruz to Carlos Y. Manana, $349,000
26 Milford St: Union Milford Homes LLC to Raymunda Reyes-Rosario, $175,000
61-63 Olive Ave: Luisa Azeez to Lazaro and Jose Alfaro, $495,000
95 Osgood St Unit 97: Thu Truong 2013 T and Sui V. Thu to Elias Fernandez and Ana Gonzalez, $490,000
84 Perry Ave: Leandro Antigua to Maria J. Torres and Andres Martinez, $282,000
34 Ridgewood Cir: Soen Eleanor J Est and Robyn Martin to Jose L. Garcia, $265,000
592 S Union St: Marquis Edward J 3rd Est and Kristen Seymour to Cedar Real Estate Corp, $179,000
4-a Salem St: Ana Rodriguez to David and Jeanette Arce, $285,000
15 Sparkle Dr: Russellyne H. Welch to Charles J. Carkin, $319,900
16 Tyler St: Hung Ong to Kim T. and Philip Tran, $185,000
17 Washington St: Ezequiel C. Taveras to Enoc Taveras, $147,000
METHUEN
21 Almont St: Marilyn C Long 2015 FT and Marilyn Cieslik-Long to Richard Comunale and Jennifer Jason, $275,000
15 Armstrong Ave: Victoria Landry to Moeketsi T. and Kayla A. Molai, $200,000
78 Ayer St: Cynthia and Antonio Lopez to Carlos A. Dasilva, $365,000
99 Boston St: Nicolas Santos to Armando J. Telles and Elsa S. Fuentes-Espina, $524,000
41 Currier Ave: Brian D. Earnshaw to Shawn E. Malloy, $300,000
44 Elmore St: Stanley E. and Paula M. Wood to Sanoussi Kalle and Bountouraby Samoura, $365,000
24 Emsley Ter: Eddie Raposo and Kelly Wood to Krish B. and Meena K. Patel, $401,000
55 Emsley Ter: William A. and Kathryn A. Stover to Patrick D. and Samantha R. Noonan, $362,000
Erie Rd Lot 3: Rosario Russo to James S. Peters, $151,000
104 Ford St Unit D: Termini RT and John Graviano to Fazil M. and Yasmeen M. Zakaria, $160,000
17 Joy Ter: Marygrace N Goglia RET and Marygrace N. Goglia to Colleen A. and John Sarantakis, $364,000
5-7 Kensington Ave: Joan A. Navarria to Priscila Nogueira-Lopes, $468,000
21 Oak St Unit C: Rose M. Vaughan to Deborah J. Coady, $269,900
209 Oakland Ave: Guillermo A. Guante to Diogenes T. Camilo-Moronta, $355,000
7 Park Ave Unit 7: Ivanka Nestorova to Jeffrey Collett, $236,000
91 Pine Tree Dr Unit 91: Toll MA 4 LLC to Brenan and Hilary Mccarragher, $674,991
148 Pitman St: Joshua K. and Danielle M. Flanagan to Jorge and Lilybeth Ramos, $395,500
92 Railroad St Unit 92: Gabriela Rasuk to Kelling S. Florentino, $241,750
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 3-210: James Nardone to Natalya O. Kuznetsova, $310,000
46 Rolling Ridge Ln: Strasnick FT and Jessica M. Strasnick to Joseph and Ruth Jacob, $435,000
138 Tyler St: Jeffrey L. and Kerrianne J. Fredriksen to Nancy W. Jean-Louis, $414,900
20 Washington St Unit 26: Wayne Medeiros to Stephen Angelo, $251,250
20 Washington St Unit 30: Angela M. Gallant to Thomas and Michael Delaney, $244,900
67 Washington St: Jennifer Fortier to Noelia Rosario and Rafael E. Dejesus, $340,000
NORTH ANDOVER
45 2nd St: Charles M. and Alena A. Woods to Lee Christiansen, $339,900
36 Beaver Brook Rd: Andrew J. and Shannon M. Parisotto to Georgios Pergamalis and Athanasia Karygianni, $860,000
7 Carlton Ln: Obrien FT and Andrew F. Obrien to Michael P. and Rachel A. Tammaro, $695,000
210 Chickering Rd Unit 303a: Bruce A Scudder FT and Kevin L. Scudder to Henry and Jori Blumsack, $275,000
230 Chickering Rd Unit 2: Brian and Jennifer Dussault to Peter Hovey, $175,000
88 Farrwood Ave Unit 9: Martin NT and Thomas E. Martin to Jacqueline Murphy, $240,000
450 Main St: Kenneth S. and Julie B. Racicot to Kimberly S. Segal, $577,000
418 Massachusetts Ave: Jeannine R. Hardy to Michael and Jessica Trovato, $500,000
94 Mill Pond: Jay Weiner to Karen Carito, $450,000
20 N Cross Rd: MC RT and Marc G. Ouellette to Benjamin T. Morrow, $874,900
95 Olympic Ln: Matthew D. and Michelle A. Verminski to Thomas S. and Alexandra C. Mcgrane, $834,000
35 Putnam Rd: Jennae Cohen and Dana M. Brown to Paige Richardson and Aaron Choi, $550,000
60 Rocky Brook Rd: Brian G. Vaughan to Sonali Satpathy and Siddharth Jyoti, $763,000
2017 Salem St: Cleon L. and Jane M. Richards to RDM Kelsey LLC, $265,000
26 Tolland Rd: Peter G. and Judy L. Bolis to Robert E. and Deborah J. Lurvey, $300,000
45 Tucker Farm Rd: 8 Burnham Lane RT and David Seymour to RFR Development Inc, $395,000
45 Tucker Farm Rd: 45 Tucker Farm Road RT and Joanna Bodnar to 8 Burnham Lane RT and David Seymour, $370,000
318 Turnpike St: William J. Palmteer to Dianna and Tom Voong, $398,000
63 Village Green Dr Unit 63: Shaul Arich to David Martiroso, $206,000
61 Water St: Harold J Mcphee T and Marilyn A. Mcphee to 61 Water Street T and Peter E. Graziani, $1,050,000
738 Waverley Rd: Admanfred LLC to John Havican and Maria Pelosi, $460,000
NORTH READING
4 Burnham Dr: Kathleen M. Walsh to Andrew and Jillian Lingel, $875,000
63 Central St Unit 203: Carter Patricia Est and Jason Masellas to Carole Roderick and Janet Calisi, $191,000
19 Foley Dr: Colette M. Mcglinchey to Certified Interpreting, $583,500
5 Greenbriar Dr Unit 306: Maryann Capone to Joseph A Tedeschi T and Joseph A. Tedeschi, $191,000
328 Haverhill St: Paul L. and Lizanne K. Croteau to Elise M. Caira, $459,900
17 Lindor Rd: Robert A. and Donna M. Sabourin to Darlene Langley, $537,000
100 Marblehead St: B Reilly-Smorawski and Richard R. Smorawski to Paul and Lyndsay Oleary, $390,000
50 Mount Vernon St Unit 36: Chiuve NT and Ronald M. Chiuve to David A. and Karen Pearce, $680,000
240 North St: Stephen O. May to Michael A. Ciampolillo and Pamella N. Silva, $385,000
17 Swan Pond Rd: Diane M. Foley to Jason and Sarah Bessuille, $540,000
SALISBURY
Central Ave Lot 867: Peter C. and Jean Miele to 57 Central Avenue RT and Diane L. Blanchette, $62,500
73 N End Blvd Unit 2: Tom Patenaude Homes Inc to Paul J. and Susan M. Macinnis, $410,000
7 Warren Ave: Price David R Est and Michael R. Price to Matthew Sorter, $316,000