ANDOVER
32 Avery Ln: H Gregory and Lisa B. Dunne to Ting Pan and Zhaorong Meng, $828,000
16 Balmoral St Unit 208: Keith Yen to Yuhao Qian, $245,000
450 Brookside Dr Unit C: Edward A. Williams to Elizabeth K. Weatherwax, $335,000
79 Chestnut St Unit 79: James E. and Esther E. Blaskovich to Marina Melnikova, $475,000
2 Colonial Dr Unit 7a: Nichols Shirley L Est and Virginia E. Bramante to Soghra Walsh, $235,000
45 County Rd: Lauren C. Rossi to Ryan J. and Kathleen Bacharach, $485,000
3 Courtney Ln: Jason E. and Amy B. Rothstein to Deepak K. Pandey and Anita Ghosh, $525,000
8 Dufton Rd: George J. Cooke and Jenifer Mclean-Cooke to Mikaela M. Ferguson, $440,000
1 Glenmeadow Rd: Richard G. and Patricia M. Almon to Barry I. and Diane M. Mendell, $515,000
6 Gray Rd: Evan Carpinito and Kelcie Eustis to Jennifer A. Doherty, $465,000
4 Hemlock Rd: Can and Selen Aktar to 4 Hemlock Road NT and Diane M. Marcou, $765,000
3 Henderson Ave: Marilyn H. Harvey to Jillian M. and Peter A. White, $570,000
16 Keystone Way: Michael B. Crawford to Vikas Choudhary and Anusuiya Bharadwaj, $860,000
2 Longwood Dr Unit 7: Michael M. and Isabelle F. Alouane to L Castellanos-Ramirez and Luberkis Ramirez, $285,000
16 Marland St: Jason and Kristi Barbieri to Ariana Lavita, $490,000
8 Molly Rd: Marilyn A. Farley and Michael J. Droff to Michael J. Drooff and Alec Ngo, $835,000
354 N Main St Unit 208: John S. and Ruth E. Mckenzie to Tony Deangelis, $225,000
21 Orchard Xing: Thomas F. and Kelly M. Walsh to Li Niu, $896,500
1 Punchard Ave Unit 3: Mia K. Cloonan to David Croteau, $330,000
354 River Rd: Stacy N. Gilroy to Helen Pizzarella-Deirdre and Juan C. Morales, $550,000
28 Rutgers Rd: Sonal Sheth to Luigi R. Zaza, $620,000
249 S Main St: Richard P. and Elizabeth E. Picard to Gerald and Amy Stabile, $564,500
2 Shandel Cir: Matthew and Tiffany Renfro to David and Daneen Forlizzi, $1,600,000
21 Taylor Cove Dr Unit 21: Taylor Cove Development to Jean F. Rouleau and Thomas Heath, $776,200
13 Wildwood Rd: Thomas S. Mcgrane and Alexandra C. Rhode to Michael and Gillian Mulcahy, $570,000
10 Woodland Rd: Bryan P. Sweeney and Yvonne A. VanGessel to Scott A. Rosen and Lisa B. Baute, $1,150,000
BOXFORD
39-a Adams Rd: Christopher J. and Karen A. Noren to Brian Oconnor, $751,000
59 Boren Ln: Gregory M. Silvano to Daniel Ginley, $628,000
82 Georgetown Rd: David L. and Valerie C. Brooks to Anthony and Samantha Abdulla, $942,000
19 Hemlock Rd: Christina Orfanos and Christopher W. Patrikas to Ashley and Ryan Allen, $590,000
55 Hickory Ln: Jennifer P. Glendon to Bernadett and Tony L. Campbell, $905,000
21 Pearl Rd: Donna M. and James L. Ellis to Daniel T. and Kelly L. Chadwick, $692,000
58 Pye Brook Ln: Christopher C. Hooven and Lisa Omeara-Hooven to Heather and Justin Karimi, $805,000
55 Topsfield Rd: Donna T Forlizzi LT and Donna T. Forlizzi to Elaine and Joseph Ruscitti, $640,000
17 Towne Rd: Martha L. and Peter G. Clark to Christina Orfanos and Christopher W. Patrikas, $685,000
19 Towne Rd: Robert Bonney and James C. Mulloy to Davita and Kevin Block, $607,000
DRACUT
1794 Bridge St Unit 34a: Anne C. Maguire to TJV LLC, $300,000
1794 Bridge St Unit 33a: Anne C. Maguire to TJV LLC, $300,000
261 Broadway Rd Unit 30: Athenais Emanuel S Est and Michael C. Barker to Mazen Anise, $223,000
121 Chapman St: James J. Dolliver to Conor J. Walsh, $348,000
21 Draycott Ave: Draycott Avenue RT and Kathleen A. Rosa to Shane and Rachel Cunningham, $290,000
115 Hampson St: EG Chaya LLC to C&Z Properties LLC, $700,000
1087 Lakeview Ave: David Aptaker to Papanotas FT and Steve A. Papanotas, $84,000
34 Litchfield Ave: Brenda J. Livingstone and US Bank NA to US Bank NA Tr, $270,274
34 Michael Rd: Meredith A. Hayes and MTGLQ Investors LP to MTGLQ Investors LP, $315,000
56 Mildred St: Alison K. Benashski and William Taylor to Joseph A. and Romie L. Donofrio, $465,000
50 Pinckney St: Luisa F. Giraldo-Ramirez and Jorge M. Giraldo-Villada to San Moeun and Terry Houth, $319,900
95 Sue Ann Dr: Anthony J. and Laura J. Rocha to Darryl Evans, $510,000
74 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 33: 74 Tennis Plaza Rd NT and Arye E. Schwartz to Christina Kamara, $180,000
GEORGETOWN
22 Baldpate Rd: George E. and Shannon L. Dow to Danielle H. and Steven R. Nickerson, $567,500
57 Bradford Loop: Dennis J. and Kerrie L. Mcnulty to Anthony and Karrie Oregan, $449,900
2 Library St: Heidi P. Porter to Scott Coletti, $375,000
20 Marlboro Rd: Robert and Sarah Cash to Mary and Thomas Corazzini, $455,000
GROVELAND
54 Bare Hill Rd: Denn Patricia H Est and Christopher J. Denn to Lee E. and Rebecca J. Slocum, $529,000
31 Pinewood Ln: Fraser P. and Helen R. Tuffee to Helder and Maria Quadros, $525,000
HAVERHILL
32 11th Ave: Geraldine F. Cesati to John E. Anshewitz, $285,000
69 5th Ave: Daniel A. Solorzano to Bulmaro G. Ramos and Consuelo E. Velazquez, $262,000
6 Angel Ave: Anne R. and Paul A. Buttner to Jimmy and Kimberly Louis-Jean, $419,900
11 Bradford Ave: Jeffrey D. Zalanskas to Maria Ferreira, $460,000
54 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 54: Kenneth H. and Martha A. Volovick to Anne and Paul Buttner, $290,000
60 Buttonwoods Ave Unit 103: David M Dalton RT and David M. Dalton to Mary L. Hinckley, $170,000
70 Casablanca Ct Unit 70: Taylor Anderson to Brenda Levesque, $250,000
25 Colonial Farm Rd: Kathleen M. and Richard H. Turner to Oscar O. Marin and Veronica Arteaga-Marin, $499,900
1-3 Columbia Park: Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Richard and Rubiela D. Medina, $285,000
75 Den Worth Bell Cir Unit 75: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Kerry Zaloga, $369,900
37 Douglas St: Cooper J. Brown to Kimberly Callahan and Daiel Ruiz, $363,000
121 Farrwood Dr Unit 121: Anne J. Dinatale and Christopher Vasilopouls to Emily Arai, $244,900
102-104 Franklin St: Alfred R. Pupolo to Brian D. and Maegan E. Gould, $267,000
43 Green St: Aneury Familia to Richard D. Robillard, $230,000
36 Greenleaf St: Laura E. and Mark W. Mckellar to Caitlin E. and Jason P. Carter, $360,000
70 Lawrence Rd: Marcie Robicheau to Kevin and Kristine Babcock, $416,000
15 Mahoney Way: James J. Raso to Kaleigh Laventure and Marc W. Mehringer, $569,000
19 Mercury Ter Unit 19: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Better Homes Of Boston, $225,000
31 Mercury Ter Unit 31: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Sarah E. Forward and Jason F. Guarente, $245,000
5 Mulberry St: Roy N. Ely and JP Morgan Chase Bank NA to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, $117,444
740 N Broadway: Daniel Volonino to Shawn Sullivan, $392,000
78 Orchard Hill Rd: Jennifer and William Galvin to Anne J. Dinatale and Christopher Vasilopoulos, $489,900
147 Orchard Hill Rd: Beverly J. Anzalone to Leslie Tkaczek, $445,000
140 Pilgrim Rd: David V. Nelson to Jennifer Kapotas, $349,000
11 Rosedale Ave: Lewis RT and Joan T. Lewis to Melissa M. Gonzalez and Tanya M. Gerard, $340,000
5 Ruth Cir: Debra A. and Steven H. Savoy to Tiffany and Vlado Gareski, $525,000
111 Summer St: Melody J. and William L. Wilder to MATTD LLC, $410,000
36 W Meadow Rd Unit 36: Christine J. Abrams and Susan J. Mcclean to Brenda Fredericks, $314,900
622 Washington St Unit 622: Jenna Brisson to Marlain Dejesus and Juan A. Garcia, $250,000
21 Windsor St: Geraldine A. Mccarthy to David W. and Stacey Caruso, $380,000
21 Wingate St Unit 502: Mary E. Malynn to Leslie Brebner, $195,000
LAWRENCE
61 Amherst St: US Bank NA Tr to Johnathan Duran and Deborah Carbuccia, $273,000
172 Bailey St Unit 172: Altagracia and Ramon Sanchez to Octavia Lopez and Ironelis Hernandez-Lopez, $225,000
115 Beacon Ave Unit B: Carmen A. Mejia to Ynes A. Paulino-Ramos, $185,000
277 Colonial Rd: Mary L. Shea to Melissa Charles, $305,000
60 Coolidge St: Thomas J. and Judy B. Hartman to Julio D. Rosario and Yaritza Anes-Rosario, $346,000
1 Doyle St: Doyle Street RT and Susan M. Hutton to Adep Group Inc, $395,000
78-80 Dracut St Unit 5: Christine E. Krupa to Dalisa Diaz, $153,000
28-30 Granville St: Essex Management&Realty to Roberto Tavares, $460,000
405-407 Haverhill St: Paul Karongo to Cipriano Vargas, $470,000
284 High St: Santa M. Rodriguez and Hasban Mcdonald to Orlando Y. Ortega and Fior D. Sosa-Deynoa, $480,000
20 Knox St Unit 3: Luis Crispin to Lisa M. Larrache, $130,000
30 Lansdowne Ct: Eliezer Rosario to Ivelisse Batista, $435,000
53 Lexington St: Ramona and Karina Montilla to Fabiola J. Quillay, $255,000
26-28 Linden St: Ronald and Maria Lopez to Valdir and Mario Sequeira, $450,000
39 Pleasant St: Daher Group Inc to Diomarys Guantes-Quezada and Confesora Quezada-Perez, $457,000
19 Saxonia Ave: Julio E. Espinal to Yennifer Cruz-Deperez and Oscar E. Perez, $450,000
METHUEN
1 Albion St: Carolyn M. Doughty to Dennis and Patricia Salois, $384,900
107 Birchwood Rd: Rodah Al-Taweel and Lina Alasmar to Joana Garcia and Wendy Dominguez, $313,900
290 Broadway: Brimart LLC to Pena Real Estate&Invests, $825,000
36 Chelmsford St Unit 36: Andrew J. Sanford to Ana L. Perez-Burgos and Maria I. Burgos, $315,000
17 Florence Rd: Janet-Lee Ratcliffe to Lee N. Machado, $320,000
35 Frye Rd: Kenneth and Catherine Rossi to David V. and Marie E. Nelson, $399,000
125 Harris St: Trisha C. Foster to Laura Ferguson-Levis, $240,000
45-47 Merrill Ter: Robert Diaz to Edward F. Cruz, $235,000
281 Merrimack St: Cedar Real Estate Corp to E&C Real Estate LLC, $526,000
56 Oakhill Dr: Michael Soloman to Kevin Palladino, $370,000
168-170 Oakland Ave: Natalie Pereira and Danny Oliveira to Scarlet H. Nolberto and Juan E. Duran-Perez, $480,000
49 Pine Tree Dr Unit 49: Toll MA 4 LLC to Mark F. and Suzanne L. Smith, $780,624
945 Riverside Dr Unit 4b: Stephen Dirico to Francelina Espinal, $190,000
1 Roma Ave Unit 1: Rachelle M. Carroll to Joseph P. Chiarenza, $371,000
44 Sequoia Dr Unit 44: Toll MA 4 LLC to Thomas J. and Donna S. Dragosits, $654,255
82 Sevoian Dr: Lorraine Farrell to Francis S. and Ye Maloney, $425,000
43 Sherwood Dr Unit 43: Condike Legacy T and Gregory R. Condike to Kathleen M. Scomis and Peter M. Alagna, $595,000
28 Warren Ave: Steven M. and Jenna M. Pellerin to Christine A. and Thomas E. Curtis, $400,000
NORTH ANDOVER
58 Bucklin Rd: Gopalakrishnan Ramaswamy and Vaijayanthi A. Gomadum to Karen Albino, $451,000
115 Candlestick Rd: Marques Realty LLC to Matthew Tanner-Comfort and Karissa C. Comfort, $688,000
135 Carter Field Rd: Charles J Welch T and Charles J. Welch to James Raso, $810,000
247 Chickering Rd: JKP Realty LLC to Enterprise B&T Co, $1,400,000
21 Cleveland St Unit 21: Erica L. Megrew to Christine and Joseph Ronca, $389,900
41 Farrwood Ave Unit 12: Laureen Gibeau-Shakir to Yevgeniya Tyurikova, $215,000
2 Fernview Ave Unit 10: Berthiaume Francis W Est and Gretchen Berthiaume to Amanda C. Guarino, $197,000
3 Fernview Ave Unit 11: Alex B. Morin to Oriana Ciuffetelli, $222,000
4 Harvest Dr Unit 216: Amanda M. Matvichuk to Hayley Obrien, $176,500
148 Main St Unit S529: N6 Properties LLC to Alyse Trevor, $304,900
270 Marbleridge Rd: Thomas and Birgit Blass to Zachary R. Oneil and Jessica A. Reed, $715,000
25 Ogunquit Rd: Thomas J. and Donna S. Dragosits to John T. and Jessica N. Lee, $750,000
538 Osgood St: Regis and Shan Andre to Matthew and Catherine Mazzuchi, $730,000
700 Osgood St: R Derrick and Brittany A. Kittler to Trombly FT and Mark H. Trombly, $810,000
65 Prospect St: Francis X. Odlum to William and Kara Eagan, $375,000
57 Stage Coach Rd: Karen D. and Christopher J. Mcmann to Vincent and Eleanor Lucarini, $803,000
565 Turnpike St Unit 77: HMC RT and H Manning Curtis to Robert Giacobelli, $95,000
60 Wentworth Ave: Andrew V. and Theresa M. Melnikas to Alysia and Joseph Dimartino, $680,000
42 Wesley St: Charles W. and Lorna U. Mcdonald to Jaime and Spencer Flores, $620,000
NORTH READING
14 Darrell Dr: Carlos Gomez RET and Mary Gildea to Scott and Pamela Feffer, $899,900
7 Greenbriar Dr Unit 207: Jason D. Homan to George and Sumie Howe, $211,000
81 Haverhill St: Edward Blee to Kenyon and Rebecca Koeper, $1,200,000
23 Leland Rd: Margare H Lore RET and Anthony M. Lore to Jeffrey E. Miller, $320,000
51 Mount Vernon St: Moorebuilt LLC to Kimberly T. Zecher, $750,000
35 Northridge Dr Unit 35: Rita E. and Joseph M. Prew to Joseph Monaco, $360,000
11 Stewart Rd: Kimberly T. Zecher to Maria and Jose Barros, $650,000
3 Strawberry Ln: Roberto J. and Michelle Crugnale to Christopher and Kristen M. Martin, $690,000
SALISBURY
170 Beach Rd Unit 30: Gina M. Park to Craig M. and Evelyn L. Fraser, $414,900
1-a Heron Way Unit M1: Beach 54 LLC to Patricia J. and Stephen T. Torrey, $342,850
1-c Heron Way Unit M3: Beach 54 LLC to Kenneth J. Wilson, $337,900
57 Railroad Ave: KGO Management Co LLC to 57 Railroad Ave LLC, $525,000
63 Railroad Ave: KGO Management Co LLC to 57 Railroad Ave LLC, $525,000