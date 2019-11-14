ANDOVER
237-r Andover St.: Frank Zavrl to Mark A. and Rebecca S. Connolly, $2,150,000
86 Ballardvale Road: Cattle Crossing LLC to Richard J. and Cathie K. Briscoe, $1,125,000
16 Balmoral St. Unit 310: Gregory F. Ventura to Janine M. Pescatore, $240,000
8 Barrington Drive: John T. and Ann K. Lamond to Jason and Hannah Tolla, $869,000
1 Colonial Drive Unit 3c: Xiaoyu Cen and Shanshan Yue to Richard N. Cashman, $219,500
160 Dascomb Road: Dascomb Road LP to NBI Dascomb LLC, $26,250,000
500 Federal St.: Massachusetts School of Law to Vicor Corp, $1,500,000
10 Forbes Lane: Victor and Dana Lanio to Kara A. Lanio and Karol Tegha, $740,000
3 Hazelwood Cir: Daniel P. and Lynn M. Gibson to Xinyu Ge and Nannan Gong, $1,310,000
5 Lincoln Cir E: 25 Lincoln Circle RT and Ann M. Pozerycki to Sarah Meier, $667,500
174 Lowell St.: Daniels RT and Arthur A. Daniels to Kirkshire House LLC, $1,275,000
22 Railroad St. Unit 202: Sundance of Andover LLC to 90 Pinnacle Street RT and James M. Johnson, $327,000
22 Railroad St. Unit 311: Klaus Unterkofler and Carmen Pepicelli to Dorothy M. and Joseph D. Ogrodowczyk, $325,000
74 River Road: Paul D. and Gina M. Conley to Kenney Kam, $489,000
478 River Road: Vulgaropulos Helen S Est and Mary Muldoon to Alethia Papanastassiou and Angel Luna, $475,000
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 4108: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Roberta A. Caprigno, $369,995
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 4112: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Barry C. and Donna M. Guertin, $119,800
3 Tanglewood Way S: William Tzizik to Robert Isbell and Meredith Enright, $545,000
29 Woodhaven Drive: Gary M Goldstein RET and Gary M. Goldstein to Rekha and Muzaffar Akram, $719,000
BOXFORD
610 Main St.: Eileen Gilbride and James J. Lydon to Sheri Allardice and Peter A. Dellamonica, $468,000
DRACUT
18 Cedarwood Road: Jacques K. and Geneive Moron to Pamela S Tomic FT and Pamela S. Tomic, $400,000
33 Elm St.: Timothy M. and Kristine P. Doyle to Nicholas Hoar, $419,000
88 Frederick St. Unit 47: Kavecki Sandra L Est and Eugene H. Kavecki to Coljack Development Corp, $181,000
35 Gerard St.: Luilly S. Escotto and Ascania Pena-Brito to Hector J. and Tarsha M. Dejesus, $221,000
47 Honeybee Road: Wheeler Village LLC to Joseph W. and Tayla M. Marifiote, $551,825
330 Jones Ave.: Daniel C. and Courtney Walton to Neftali J. Rodriguez, $440,000
100 Merrimack Ave Unit 11: Peter Drakoulakos to Lory Grenier, $250,000
28 Nassau St.: Reno Investments LLC to Colin Chambers-Obrien and Danica E. Obrien, $440,000
1 Omega Cir: Sabine M. Zalaket to Kon and Shally Tan, $510,000
61 Pelczar Rd: Michele Didio and Jennifer Windsor to Sarah Bourouphael and Jan Quiles, $521,500
70 Regency Drive: John P. Venzke and Corey L. Savory to Donald S. and Sarah N. Campbell, $715,000
650 Robbins Ave Unit 42: Michael Toho to Sarah Wetzel, $170,000
35 School St Unit 12: Michael Macdonald to Samuel L. Morse, $170,000
2 Snowy Cir: Glenn A. Morrissette to Timothy and Kristine Doyle, $509,900
25 Tally Ho Dr: Stephen D. Mcdougall to Tara Mcdougall, $77,000
84 Tennis Plaza Road Unit 27: Richard and Lynne Toupin to Adeline M. and Colin E. Burt, $199,900
GEORGETOWN
3 Birch Tree Drive: Margaret A. and Thomas J. Beriau to Kristen Nicholson, $685,000
17 Taylor St.: Beaudoin Noel A Est and Wayne A. Beaudoin to Settlemoir LLC, $150,000
35-41 W Main St.: Karnik RT and Marlene A. Patrakis to Swan RT and Donal E. Swansburg, $655,000
5 Wells Ave: Kristen N. Nicholson to Bradley G. Cutler and William J. Nixon, $621,000
GROVELAND
4 Anne St.: Omaley 2016 T and Marianne Omaley to Jessica and Steven Massero, $560,000
93 Center St Unit 2: Bryna A. Hart to Robyn T. Chesebrough, $212,000
HAVERHILL
6 Albion St.: FNMA to A&A Real Estate Ent LLC, $186,000
3 Allen St.: Daniel B. Hendrix to Bryan Mason, $519,000
91 Carleton St.: Elaine S. Leger and Michael Robey to Patricia Boucher, $370,000
15 Carrington Way Unit 15: Patricia M. Boucher to Anthony Diorio, $323,000
3 Chadwick St Unit 3: Scott D. Ricker to Khalid Elmrharri, $201,000
2 Den Worth Bell Cir Unit 2: Jayne Burdon-Woodman and Robert Woodman to Sandra Wooldridge, $350,000
14 Eastern Ave: Wayne C. and Dawn T. Currie to Priprietors Of Linwood, $360,000
10 Flora St.: Jenna and Joshua D. Reilly to Kateri Sumner and Gregory F. Ventura, $377,000
42 Freeman St Unit 42: Paul S. Busa to Drazenka Plesnar, $237,500
255 Groveland St.: Northland Property Dev to Franklin E. Disla, $455,000
28 Hillside St.: Annie E. Marin-Lopez to Ramon A. Delgado-Lorenzo and Aurelys Santiago, $349,000
46 Kensington Ave: Michael Giampa to Harbin Gomez, $435,000
23 Lafayette St.: Frank Constabile to Joseph R. and Michele L. Green, $487,000
100 Lawrence St Unit 1: Pedro L. Ramos to Vincent Costa, $329,000
22 Leroy Ave: 22 Leroy Avenue T and James P. Boland to Margaret A. Beriau, $338,000
27 Monument St.: Susan E. Ogeka to Nicholas S. Arey, $363,000
40 Russell St.: Despina Samiotes and Zeses Karoutas to Barbara V. and Dominic H. Kallas, $370,000
54 S Kimball St.: Brown Randall K Est and Thomas E. Brown to 54 South Kimball RT and John Divincenzo, $140,000
11 Srybny Ave: Edward W. Carver to Debra E. Eisner, $56,092
9 Tecumseh Drive: Andrea S. Kittredge to Mark D. Dellacroce and Susan J. Della-Croce, $515,000
460 W Lowell Ave: Sedat Uguz and Brittany Cormier to Tara Giarolo, $335,000
574 W Lowell Ave: Larry E. Chambers to Anne M. Savello, $190,000
23 W Parish Ct Unit 23: Chester and Marianne D. Jamiolkowski to Jean C. Ramirez and Jocelyn Roberge, $267,500
124 Washington St.: Victor Emanuel Assn to Westland Group LLC, $401,250
441 Washington St.: Elizabeth Gomez to Angel Taveras, $454,000
LAWRENCE
264 Ames St.: Laverriere RT and Michelle I. Laverriere to Daniel Ortega, $300,000
192-194 Arlington St.: 192-194 Arlington St RT and Manuel Joaquin to Alexander Rocha and Maria D. Romano-DeSmith, $420,000
15 Berkeley St.: Joel Arias to Albania Oran-Hernandez, $578,000
21 Bunkerhill St.: United Midwest SB to Bmi Real Estate LLC, $155,000
229 Erving Ave: Jose E. and Olga Moniz to Francisco Jorge, $325,000
938-940 Essex St.: Ausencio L. Lopez-Cohetero and Silvia B. Martinez-Lopez to Maria E. Rosado-Rivas, $525,000
15-17 Exchange St.: Juan E. Liu-Badegado to Kelvin and Fiordaliza Molina, $495,000
189 Ferry St Unit 189: Edwin and Evelyn Cruz to Mark A. Phillip and Cynthia Cano-Phillip, $255,000
4 Greenfield St.: Evans Doris H Est and Cheryl Marcoux to David and Julie Wright, $256,000
59 Haverhill St.: Pacasio and Caridad Martinez to Stephen D. Igbeka, $485,000
46-48 Kent St.: Benjamin P. Roberge and Cynthia A. Sirois to Stephen Davis, $520,000
11 Lawrence St Unit 606: Frank A. Sarcia to Matthew L. Rasetta, $85,000
2 Montgomery St.: Joao Deandrade-Fontes to Horacio A. Guzman-Vasquez, $533,000
24 Rhine St.: Maria A. Maria to Marino A. and Yanira Frias, $540,000
29 Robinson Ct: Pinnacle Acquisitions Grp to D D. Angel-Mauricio and Ivan N. Barrios-Rodriguez, $468,000
112 S Bowdoin St.: Therese Sarkis to Sultan A. Alqarmeh, $364,000
Shepard St Lot 69: Merrimac Associates RT and Ralph Wilbur to 20-30 Island Street LLC, $1,693,500
130 Shepard St.: Merrimac Associates RT and Ralph Wilbur to 20-30 Island Street LLC, $1,693,500
70 Williams St.: Charles A. and M Theresa Clement to Powered By B LLC, $300,000
METHUEN
28 Arnold St.: Jeanne Miller to Joel and Joram Coichy, $320,000
3 Bartlett Rd: John T. and Eileen Karavias to Dorcas Dejesus and Jaime L. Acevedo, $520,000
6 Blueberry Ln: James Hollingsworth and Robyn Aziz to Samantha and Marc Haughton, $422,500
10 Briarcliff Drive: Dzung Q. Ly and Thanhnga T. Nguyen to Josue Valex and Carine G. Chery, $390,000
269 Broadway: Abby RT and Thomas C. Abisalah to Ma&Dads Corner Lot LLC, $340,000
11 Burrill Ave: Robert A. and Debra J. Laliberte to Jeanne Miller, $480,000
20 Chelmsford St Unit 20: Charles F. Lewis to 20 Chelmsford Street LLC, $200,000
46 Chippy Ln: Mark A. and Susan Leblanc to Angel and Bryan G. Leary, $425,000
19 Coachman Ln: Elie and Cheryl Khoury to Samer Khoury, $450,000
174 Edgewood Ave: Kenneth G. Clifford and Linda A. Breckenridge to Brandon R. and Michele M. Lamphier, $434,000
15 Farley St: Farley RT and Thomas J. Belluardo to Paola Altagracia-Sanchez, $310,000
10-1/2 Granite St.: Essex Properties LLC to Juan C. and Odelkis P. Frias, $320,000
2 Hartshorne Way Unit 2: Kenneth H. and Beth N. Shiff to Khatereh and Elaheh Samandar, $596,900
215 Haverhill St.: Anne R. Lemieux to Congminh Nguyen and Hung P. Nghiem, $344,900
69-71 Howe St.: Vivian K Runions RT and James J. Runions to Edward D. Batista, $384,900
63 Lyndale Ave: MTGLQ Investors LP to Jose Rosario and Yenny Baez-Carrion, $357,777
17 Miller St.: James R. and Geomaris Sarcione to James R. Sarcione, $375,000
34 Nevins Rd: Ke Lu to Joseph and Laura Martocchio, $435,000
415 Oak St.: Park FT and Keum B. Park to Yen H. Tran, $357,000
225-227 Oakland Ave: Brad Cadieux to Ramon Castillo, $460,000
2 Osgood St.: Abby RT and Thomas C. Abisalah to Ma&Dads Corner Lot LLC, $340,000
8 River Pl: Maria I. Gomes to Felix DeJesus-Nunez, $375,000
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 9-203: Daniel A. and Cynthia F. Kelleher to Lucinda M. Hudson, $277,000
42 Sequoia Drive Unit 42: Toll MA 4 LLC to D J Roy-Mangiaratti LT and D J. Roy-Mangiaratti, $652,736
3 Shearson Drive: Vicki E. Salmon to Mark and Susan Leblanc, $495,000
39 Sycamore Rd: Kathleen M. Stacy to Gregory Tormey, $492,500
65 Temple Drive: Laurie Hashem to Riccardo and Shannon D. Crugnale, $425,000
NORTH ANDOVER
19 Commonwealth Ave: Rory N. Nguyen to Betzabet Ascencio, $392,500
32 Equestrian Drive: Louis J. and Linda C. Wagner to Brian Zinke, $753,690
555 Forest St.: Timothy and Kristen Stonecipher to Kenneth J. and Danielle M. Nobile, $565,000
5 Great Lake Ln: Enno K Tjalsma RET 2002 and Enno K. Tjalsma to Susanna Maher RET and Susanna Maher, $980,000
2 Harvest Dr Unit 112: Janelle M. Corbett to Dino and Marisa Difronzo, $325,200
30 Heath Rd: Waldemar Arndt RET and Victor J. Mill to J M Ulbin FT and Jacqueline M. Ulbin, $500,000
17 Highland View Ave: Daniel A. and Yoko M. Connolly to Corey P. and Ariana D. Harris, $650,000
42 Huckleberry Ln: Ronald H. and Laura M. Naismith to Peyman and Melahat Samali, $650,000
36 Linden Ave: Jean R. and Chirlegh Benjamin to R Pacheco-Deassuncao, $434,900
52 Mill Pond: Peter D. and Shirley A. Galvin to Laurie J. Zimmerman, $480,000
117 Osgood St.: Osgood RT and Wayne E. Pasanen to Mitesh and Shilpa Patel, $1,086,000
1 Walker Rd Unit 1: Samuel E. Tapia to Aaron Lewis and Shaina N. Marzano, $175,000
NORTH READING
193 Elm St Unit 516: Geraldine E. Rosetti to Bruce A. Favorat and Diane M. Phillips, $590,000
290 Main St.: 290 Main Street Realty to ENI 290 Main Street LLC, $950,000
220 Martins Lndg Unit 5205: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Robin J. and Scott F. Parker, $406,495
220 Martins Lndg Unit 5302: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Joy and Glenn E. Bowie, $383,450
9 Nichols St.: Daniel C. Saulnier and Julie A. Bailey to Kenneth J. and Lori-Jean Foley, $839,900
9 Pine Ridge Rd: Scott Mcdaniel to Dawn Buckley, $737,000
4 Tower Hill Rd: 4 Tower Hill Road LLC to Marco D. and Kimberly Vittozzi, $550,000
READING
3 Greenbriar Drive Unit 101: Toni A. Cerasoli to Michelle Wells, $242,900
SALISBURY
167 Elm St. Unit L41: Gilbert E. and Margaret E. Mckenna to Joseph A. Leone, $125,000
167 Elm St. Unit L44: Joseph A. Leone to Gilbert and Margaret E. Mckenna, $115,000
243-255 N End Blvd: North End Boulevard Corp to S&S LJS LLC, $630,000
7 True Road: Jeffrey A. Knowles to Kelly V. Chandler, $145,000