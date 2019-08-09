ANDOVER
49 Abbot St: Joel H. and Erlinda Parks to Jon and Virginia Anderson, $895,000
63 Andover St: Delisio Frederick Est and Jeanne P. DeLisio to 63 Andover St LLC, $300,000
5 Blackberry Ln: David A. Tremblay and Paige E. Kane to Xiao Luo and Xinrui Wang, $810,000
8 Candida Way: Aihua Ju to Liang Jin and Yifeng Xu, $820,000
9 Crenshaw Ln Unit 9: CA INT and Yvon Cormier to A M Maclellan RT and Ann M. Maclellan, $1,375,000
15 Dean Cir: Glenda L Gilleran RET and Glenda L. Gilleran to Andrew and Chanbopha C. Catalano, $600,000
10 Germano Way: Svetlana Popova and Christopher J. Smith to Michael J. Waters and Kerri M. Verrochi, $635,000
207 Haggetts Pond Rd: Mason G. and Joan G. Browne to Nicholas A. and Caitlin E. Barash, $690,000
3 Harper Cir: Daniel P. and Emma J. Lockyer to Peter and Marinna Connolly, $880,000
1 Manning Way: Carolina Properties LLC to Lawrence T. Weiss and Charlene F. Baker-Weiss, $2,150,000
18 River Rd: Chanveasna Khath and My H. Thi-Dang to Madhu Sirivelu, $680,000
28 Riverina Rd: Andrew J. Lynch and Lauren A. Ryan to Jackson M. and Caroline J. Cranshaw, $565,000
70 Stevens St: Clifford and Mary Langevin to S Dhakshinamoorthy, $335,000
100 Washington Park Dr Unit 3: Nyamweru Waruhiu to Garret J. Maxwell-Sullivan, $187,000
62 Whittier St: James G. Affleck and Diane L. Fagan-Affleck to Robert E. and Linda A. Proctor, $550,000
BOXFORD
11 Chaplin Cir: Helen K. and Robert E. Millstein to Guido and Susan M. Bertocci, $750,000
38 Crooked Pond Dr: Cynthia Grondin to Christopher Feeley and Ashley Sexton, $702,000
44 Curtis Rd: Kathleen and Silas P. Villarreal to Kevin P. Slama, $485,000
35 Joseph Smith Way: Victoria L. Belle and Randell D. Emmons to Peter S. Dunsford and Michelle M. Robbins, $1,075,000
4 Samuel Bixby Way: Lisa A. and Stephen M. Glass to Corey and Sarah Jackson, $1,075,000
DRACUT
67 B St: Manuel A. Silva to Salvatore J. and Louise A. Viola, $392,000
66 Belair Ave: Iwona and Enyichukwu Amaefule to Michael L. Mukibi, $399,900
51 Bellevue Ave: Robert M. Lemieux to Angel Mendez, $250,000
40 Blacksmith Rd: Robert J. and Denise S. Desimone to Ralph and Heather Snow, $559,999
34 C St: Franis J. and Barbara A. Chronowski to George Ajwala, $345,000
77 Christy Ave: Barbara A. Friend and Valerie A. Taylor to Maria J. Dasilva and Antonio M. Fontes, $289,900
118 Fox Ave: Elisabeth C. and Melvin Gabin to Matthew Sequeira, $415,000
173 Greenmont Ave: Christopher C. and Chelsea B. Lafond to Rafik Kamel, $355,000
980 Hildreth St: Leon G. and Ethel J. Gamache to Kenneth L. Gamache, $250,000
78 Jackson Ave: James A. and Kathleen A. Quealy to John Voci and Nicolly Arruda-Voci, $450,000
33 Janice Ave: Homes By Mary Lou LLC to Ezio R. Silva, $360,000
125 Lafond Ln Unit 14: Marta M. Realejo and Deutsche Bank Natl T Co to Long Term Rentals LLC, $157,350
39 Lillian Ter: Michael T. and Michelle J. White to Joseph A. Vitale, $322,000
52 Long Dr: YGL Properties LLC to Jean M. Jules, $370,000
530 Mammoth Rd Unit 6: Jun Shao and Jing Qian to Sunil and Purnima Singh, $299,900
1020 Mammoth Rd: Gerald F. and Barbara D. White to Elizabeth C. and Jed L. Rayner, $370,000
80 Meadow Creek Dr: Mass Comm Transportation to 4 Oaks Real Estate Hldgs, $10,677
76 School St: Donna E. Sicard to Jeffrey J. Ulloa-Blanco and Mariel Lachapel, $320,000
18 Stone St: Jean M. Lambert and Huntington National Bank to FNMA, $279,300
94 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 9: Brian P. Mckay to San Pheary and Pheary Vong, $209,000
124 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 51: Owen W. Welch to Catherine A. Shaffer, $229,900
GEORGETOWN
218 Andover St: Gregory W. and Laurie L. Rose to Kathleen F. and Gary R. Jacobsen, $510,000
1 Cherry Ln: Terence J. Oreilly to Gregory F. and Rebecca A. Valeri, $550,000
211 E Main St: Cory Cole to Meagan C. and William C. Eldridge, $499,900
139 Jewett St: Andrew and Chantel Pszenny to Richard S. Laferriere, $640,000
3 Lynn Cir: Alexandra E. Meeker to Michael and Patiricia Curtis, $435,000
7 Parish Rd: Lonano Property Holdings to Thomas Wilson, $600,000
3 Rainbow Ridge Way: Jullian M. Nazzaro-Hodges to Andrew J. Pezenny and Chantel A. Pazenny, $650,000
GROVELAND
20 Baldwin Ter: Ann-Marie and John M. Disorbo to Patrick and Techla S. Mcelligott, $600,000
25 Benjamin St: Donald R. and Lynn M. Viselli to Brian Simpson, $420,000
HAVERHILL
8 Acorn St: Diane E. Desjardins to Laura J. Desjardins, $330,000
27 Ayer St: Edge Real Estate Invests to Ashley Moschella, $337,000
93 Bellevue Ave: Marc Ciccariello to Katarzyna Bytnerowicz, $412,000
16 Bicknell Cir Unit 16: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Rickey A. Caldwell, $390,000
103 Blossom St: US Bank NA Tr to Kali Mata, $245,000
34 Boxford Rd Unit 34: Toni A. Cassidy to Darlene Puleo and Joseph Puelo, $306,000
42 Boxford Rd Unit 42: James A. Casaletto and Richard E. Pelletier to Susana M. Monteiro, $315,000
20 Brandy Brow Rd: Vadeboncoeur G E Jr Est and David Smith to Edward B. Vadehoncoeur and Jeannie B. Vadeboncoeur, $340,000
10 Cedarcrest Ln: Highgaz Derbogosian and Victoria L. Lewis to 10 Cedarcrest Lane LLC, $415,000
108 Chestnut St: Kevin J. and Sarah H. Bowen to Jeannine M. Tabb, $430,000
28 Country Meadow Rd Unit 28: John F. Voci to Diane E. Desjardins, $295,000
26 Currier Ave: John A. Connors to Sammy Nkayamba, $335,500
701 E Broadway: James&Kathleen Rurak FT and James A. Rurak to Christopher S. and Kelly K. Rurak, $400,000
258 Farrwood Dr Unit 258: Wayne Lang to Laurie A. Williams, $235,000
300 Ferry Rd: Doreen P. Wloch to Patrick Berrouet, $336,000
8 Greenville St: Erik and Kerrie Ingersoll to Cromwell A. Dyette, $420,000
77 Hilldale Ave: AG RET and Gregory C. Geehan to Jerson Perez-Baez, $450,000
62 John Ward Ave: Corey M. and Kerriann Kreuz to Anarelys Cruz-Allen and Kevin Allen, $315,000
45 Lackey St: Denise M. and Richard F. Wolf to Samantha Arel and Richard F. Wolf, $330,000
99 Lincolnshire Dr: Jeannine M. and Jeremy Tabb to Corey Friel and Jeremy Tabb, $409,000
561 Main St Unit 1: Joseph and Lisa Querci to Douglas Barker and Anna Tschetter, $255,000
26 Northwood Ter: Eric and Lauren Mackinnon to Angel and Melissa Montalvo, $380,000
52 Orange St Unit 52: Antoinette and Daniel E. Perlack to Lisa M. and Matthew Breeden, $330,000
7 Pearson St: Dianne B. and James A. Diorio to Erin E. and Kenneth W. Davis, $255,000
13 Perls Way: J David and Kathleen Arnett to Anthony Ngethe, $435,000
192 Pilgrim Rd Unit 192: Michel Khalil and Nour Markos to Elizabeth A. Bain, $362,000
82-84 Pilling St: James E. Mckeown to Jordany Rodriguez, $340,000
637 Riverside Ave Unit 14: David K. Ellison and Jenelle Graziano to Donna L. Malatesta, $309,000
97 Rosemont St Unit 97: Diane Alverio-Melley to Krystal M. Domingos and Wilson Barros-Domingos, $305,000
64 S Elm St: Daniel P. and Sandra J. Zanchi to Kelleher LT and Cynthia F. Kelleher, $474,000
27 S Kimball St: Eladio Medrano to Thomas Clarkson, $305,000
128 Summer St Unit A: Norman and Sarah Jackson to Lhoussine Rafiq, $265,000
17 Vine St: Sherrie L. Frisone to Vine Realty Group LLC, $670,000
625 W Lowell Ave Unit 14: Larry A. Thompson to NH Home Buyers LLC, $91,000
1 Water St: Arrowpoint Burlington LLC to DSF Water Street LLC, $21,800,000
217 Wilson St Unit 217: Mark Grgurovic to Tara N. Bihl, $253,000
LAWRENCE
273-279 Andover St: 275 Andover Street Realty to DLC Phase 2 LLC, $1,075,000
9 Bevel St: Miriam O. Juarez to Sree FT LLC, $64,000
36-38 Bowdoin St: Barbara Sanchez to Luisa Medrano, $390,000
8-10 Caulkins Ct: Fournier FT and Jacques Fournier to Emmanuel Frias, $353,000
27 Chelmsford St: Patricia M. and Felix L. Gonzalez to Ramon I. Munoz-Gardinet, $330,000
264 E Haverhill St Unit 5: Gary A. Ewing and Fifth Third Bank to Freddy Recio, $87,000
22-24 E Pleasant St: William F. Howarth to R&L Goulet RT and Gerald R. Goulet, $355,000
27 Emerald Ave: Andrew E. Dexter and S R. Valcourt-Dexter to Julie Comeau, $293,888
14-16 Hale St: 14-16 Hale Street LLC to Driany M. Cruz, $342,500
545 Hampshire St Unit 545: Carmen and Jose Garcia to Marianela Martinez and Rafael Alcantara, $295,000
67-69 Hawley St: Marques Realty LLC to Karisa Ajanel and Angel R. Monegro-Rodriguez, $415,000
19 Leeds Ter: Robert and Stella Gosselin to Andrea R. Jensen, $394,900
5 Lorenzo Rd: Chilinh C. Nguyen to Sean Fitzgerald, $350,000
14 Martha Ln: Judith Parker T and Janice I. Drinkwater to Manuel DeJesus-Villalona and Jeannie Skarlet-Lara, $299,900
113 Oxford St: Jose L. Marquez to David Zarate-Sanchez and Juan C. Almanzar-Hernandez, $420,000
29 Robinson Ct: Faria Mary Est and Nayalia M. Doyle to Pinnacle Acquisitions Grp, $330,000
30-32 Robinson Ct: Faria Mary Est and Nayalia M. Doyle to Pinnacle Acquisitions Grp, $260,000
80 S Bowdoin St: Hector Tavares to Tiesha M. Hernandez, $306,000
11-13 Saunders St: Rafael A. Bido to Erileidy Pena-Almanzar and Antonia Almanzar, $540,000
221-223 Walnut St: Jorge B. Sanchez to Welvin Moreno and Julissa Cruz-Demoreno, $495,000
271-273 Water St: Peterson Sepreanna F Est and Richard P. Guilmette to Mikey M. Perez, $370,000
29 Wedgewood Dr Unit 29: Kyle and Stephanie L. Worthley to Christopher P. Mathews, $225,000
30 Woodland St: Adan Rodriguez to Juan J. Matos, $328,000
METHUEN
23 Archibald Ave: David and Sheilah A. Swallow to Christopher P. and Laurin K. Kotyla, $614,900
95 Ayer St: CBI Investment LLC to Lawler Family LLC, $620,000
147 Butternut Ln: Christopher L. and Kathryn A. Gallant to Liz J. Carbonell, $405,000
2 Coachman Ln: Nancy K Nickerson RET and Nancy K. Nickerson to Zenzo and Michelle Matoga, $535,000
11 Cox Ln: Charles J. Russek to Scott Williams, $460,000
6 Gaywood Cir: Wells Fargo Bank NA to Correa Properties LLC, $267,500
11 Magnolia Rd: Jenny Mackraz RET and Nadema A. Gemmell to O S. Orellana-Monterosa and F M. Palacios-Deorellana, $325,000
6 May Ct: Lisa D. and Scott F. Walton to Kenneth Healy, $399,000
29 Milk St: Anthony J. Demarco to Samantha C. Escott, $315,000
238 Oak St: Kotyla FT and Christopher P. Kotyla to Kennedy and Marianela Delacruz, $431,400
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 8-204: Melanie StLouis to Bledar and Minda Qyrfyci, $295,000
8 Tilton St: Maticuc FT and John E. Maticic to Matthew Golden, $350,000
20 Washington St Unit 32: Alfred G. Maroun to Samantha Petrou, $106,234
32 Webb St: Scott T. Carbonneau to Richard B. Almonte-Ortiz, $314,900
8 Willow St: Santos D. Taveras to Elvys M. Vargas-Nunez and Ysabel Taveras, $370,000
NORTH ANDOVER
14 2nd St: Syed Bukhari to Michael Mastromonaco, $320,000
603 Alder Way Unit 603: Scott A. and Cheryl A. Simpson to Nikunj Parikh and Vidhi Mehta, $425,000
112 Autran Ave Unit 112: Freckle International LLC to Lucas J. and Amanda L. Noble, $267,000
80 Campion Rd: Thornton M. and Joanna M. Woodworth to Tameka Geaslen and Bryan Johnson, $735,000
176 French Farm Rd: 176 French Farm Road RT and Ellen M. Ford to Charles and Meghan Leitao, $625,000
30 Leyden St Unit 30: Michael J. Andreottola to Colleen M. Haynes, $519,000
148 Main St Unit A213: Alexander W. Girroir to Darlene and David Domingos, $235,000
148 Main St Unit A217: Valerie J. Bulzacchelli and Nicholas T. Papapetros to James R. and Virginia F. Gath, $265,000
288 Middlesex St: Kelley B. Dow to James and Kristin White, $447,500
40 Perley Rd: Caribbean Realty Invests to Alexander W. and Lauren M. Girroir, $339,900
16 Stacy Dr: Lisa L. Berry to Malik and Julia Japarov, $323,400
45 Tucker Farm Rd: RFR Development Inc to Equestrian RT and Shawn M. Slattery, $500,000
9 Walker Rd Unit 3: Jayson R. Martin to Gregory Morin, $165,000
400 Waverley Rd: Doherty FT and Patricia A. Guard to Seaport Homes LLC, $315,000
NORTH READING
14 Chester Rd: Lizia and Carlos E. Dasilveira to Flavio J. Saldanha, $410,000
18 Dogwood Ln: GDB Realty LLC to Frederick J. and Nancy J. Lingel, $1,251,856
7 Eugley Park E: Robert and Cheryl Colella to Tammy and John Chamberland, $598,000
25 Gordon Rd: Lisby FT and Ronald S. Lisby to Asset Redevelopment Corp, $320,000
89 Haverhill St: Caroline B Smith T and Caroline B. Smith to Suong L. Thach, $429,900
314 Haverhill St: Shawn M. and Rachel M. Ciotti to Christoher J. and Rachel Cheng, $959,000
46 Main St Unit 21: Ann M. Wingren to Richard A. Graffeo, $239,500
77 Old Andover Rd: John P. and Tammy L. Chamberland to Jon and Rebecca L. Denison, $500,000
17 Quimby Rd: Colleen M. Haynes and Maureen Meehan to Benjamin A. and Erin F. Mendell, $720,000
22 Sunset Ave: Joseph M. and Lisa M. Jobst to Julian M. Montilla-Lozano and Tathiana Vasquez-Montilla, $486,000
6 Tarbox Ln: Timothy J. and Elizabeth W. Allen to John C. Bysiewicz and Lauren Avery-Ferrante, $1,062,000
SALISBURY
19 Bridge Rd: Dennis P. Dowling to Jennifer M. Kenney and Kevin Levesque, $297,500
44 Dock Ln: Laurie R. and Peter E. Kelleher to Rebecca E. Hardy, $330,000
238 Lafayette Rd: Himanshu Patel to GW Properties LLC, $511,000
2 Lieutenant Hines Cir Unit 2: Timothy P. Bunnell to Sarah and Stephen L. Cruse, $420,000
3 Lighthouse Cir Unit A: Sarah and Stephen Cruse to Michelle Rainier, $345,000
27 Old Elm St: Hubbell Old Elm Holdings to Daniel S. Walsh and Aja R. Wimmer, $345,000
10 Partridge Ln Unit A: Amy B. Maloney to Michael L. Falite and Tori L. Roche, $308,000
==