ANDOVER
32 Ballardvale Rd: Sarni Ma RT and John Sarni to Corinne and Kiernan Oneil, $736,000
24 Bellevue Rd: 24 Bellevue Road RT and John Doto to Brian M. Colby and Rosa M. Mazzeo, $580,000
35 Bellevue Rd: Drexel K. and Cynthia L. Long to Daniel L. Frem, $840,000
14 Blackberry Ln: Louis E. and Kathleen B. Nagy to Thomas G. and Daliena D. Hubschman, $799,000
3 Bobby Jones Dr Unit 3: Donna M. Connolly to Chris A. Heitmann and Chiuying Lu, $925,000
22 Bobby Jones Dr Unit 22: Loretta Alibrandi to Charles J. and Jane C. Diperri, $775,000
12 Cuba St: American Real Estate Dev to Kathleen Zahorik-Quill, $545,000
22 Cuba St: Dania Gonzalez-Guzman to Lihui Zhou, $700,000
18 Dale St Unit 1d: Denis M. Mathiowetz to Feng Liang and Jinping Geng, $432,500
2 Harper Cir: Michael and Anne White to Jeffrey D. Allen and Kimberly Sauers-Allen, $1,005,000
7 Heritage Ln: Sang M. and Ellen Lee to Perla and Scott Redfern, $945,000
30 Holt Rd: Andover RT and Elizabeth Delucia to Ronald A. and Yerim K. Krueger, $519,000
1 Montclair Ave: Susan P. Burnley to Kimberly and Brian Adams, $793,000
247 N Main St Unit 8: Sara Hrono to Xiaomei Xing, $240,000
11 Oak St: Scott I. and Perla Redfern to Mouna Ibourk and Simon Lamprell, $715,000
1 Pioneer Cir: Gary W Mccauley 2009 RET and Gary W. Mccauley to Silvia Alberta, $710,000
12 Pleasant St: Julie A. and Chuck H. Delory to Roberto C. Macedo, $542,500
10 Sherbourne St: Paul S. Hunkins and Jeffrey A. Norton to Miriam Giordano and Giovanni Bertolino, $915,000
14 Starr Ave E: Ronald D. and Tara M. Wiltshire to Brian J. and Lynne M. Cutaiar, $875,000
1 Sugarbush Ln: David W. and Jean M. Koulouris to Erik and Lisa Johnson, $685,000
2 Whispering Pines Dr: Charles E. and Margaret B. Crockett to Timm A. Triplett and Donna K. Slonim, $1,010,000
56 Wildwood Rd: William B. Heavey and Nicolette Nordin-Heavey to Ryan Johnson, $745,000
128 Wildwood Rd: Robert A. and Daryl M. Price to Shannon Mclaughlin, $725,000
BOXFORD
11 Carolina Way: Jenlar RT and John E. Thibodeau to K A. Fitzgerald-Harrington, $1,170,000
47-c Dana Rd: Christiane and Raymond Bourque to John 14 T and Nominee Trust Svcs Tr, $1,665,999
15 Elm St: Toby J. Dechene to Anthony Dilisio and Erin Hoverson, $675,000
17 Mill Run Rd: Olga Bassa and Jason Kahan to Justin and Suzanne Rizzardi, $757,000
61-a Surrey Ln: Christine A Foti T and Peter J. Foti to Emily C. and Nicholas W. Graziano, $485,000
DRACUT
50 Blacksmith Rd: James M. and Lynda A. Savlen to William T. Doubleday, $450,000
21 Cherrywood Dr: Joan M. and Romeo J. Maillet to Adam A. Ryan and Osama Omar, $575,000
23 Dean Ave: Kenneth Lania and Bank Of New York Mellon to JAF 27 LLC, $241,000
25 Dean Ave: Kenneth Lania and Bank Of New York Mellon to JAF 27 LLC, $241,000
36 Greenmont Ave: Patricia Mccarthy to Alexandre and Maria Vitorino, $260,000
54 Holly Ln Unit 54: 54 Holly Lane LLC to Margaret A. Dorr, $430,000
61 Holly Ln Unit 61: Charles T&P M Surette LT and Charles T. Surette to Jane Ellen Davis T and Jane E. Davis, $409,900
40 Leonard Ave: Albert G. Daigle to Patrick M. Ayres, $255,000
90 Lupine Rd: Kenneth Lania and Bank Of New York Mellon to JAF 27 LLC, $241,000
51 Maille Ave: Crown Press Properties to Debra G. Diggins, $359,900
220 Pelczar Rd: Rachel A. Gormady to Timothy P. and Allison M. Allen, $445,500
74 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 29: Robert J. and James R. Cloonan to Christopher J. Loan, $219,900
124 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 21: Sufyan A. Sheikh to Matthew C. Fagundes, $224,000
124 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 50: Dennis M. Goodine to Akeem A. Alabi, $215,000
141 Thissell Ave Unit 16: Nicholas Plant to Emily Crossman, $180,000
141 Tyngsboro Rd: Daniel M. Balba to Emmanuel Antonetty, $279,900
79 Village Dr: Yahaira-Maria and James S. Frier to Westley Borges and Janice Caruso, $435,000
10 Wisteria Path: Investment Connection LLC to Wayne C. Cain, $375,000
46 Woodbine Path: Westley Borges to Nicholas Plant, $350,000
GEORGETOWN
7 Amburg St: Christa M. and Ian Archibold to Molly Bovio and Robert W. Raiche, $429,000
10 Brook Meadow Ln: Brittany and William Duratti to Kimberly A. and William A. Kuhn, $729,000
10 Juniper Ln: Joanna K. Favazza and Matthew G. Mckay to Carey Carvalho, $462,000
1 King St: Betty A. Langlais to Apollo Estates LLC, $230,000
11 Londonderry Ln Unit 22: Benjamin P. Hodges to Deana and Michael Piantedosi, $720,000
12 Madison Ave: Maillet&Associates LLC to Manuel and Tricia E. Gasca, $700,000
420 North St: Harvey and Ruth F. Mades to Depaolo FT and Alan R. Depaolo, $360,000
3 Raymond Ct Unit 3: Barbara J. Paradiso to Laura S. and Wade M. Goldman, $540,000
GROVELAND
11 Byfield Rd: Bruce K. and Sheila R. Libby to Eugene P. Plastino, $540,000
239 Center St: Much RT and Ardeth G. Much to Danielle and Tyler Pond, $539,000
5 Groveland Commons Way Unit 5: Kathleen and Kevin J. Kelley to Stephen J. Lamonica and Erica J. Palm, $310,000
114 Washington St Unit 2: Blue Waters Vero LLC to Deborah J. Dalton, $210,000
289 Washington St: Maria and Nixon Samayoa to Sean M. Fisher, $710,000
44 Wood St: 44 Wood Street RT and Geirge A. Haseltine to Jill Barry-Kennedy, $589,900
HAVERHILL
21 15th Ave: Erin and Jonathan D. Wlodyka to Edyta B. and Ireneusz C. Kaczmarczyk, $405,900
62 5th Ave: Donald L. and Ethel A. Kelloway to Jonathan J. and Manuel Colon, $345,000
30 Alton Ave: Ridgefield Properties LLC to William M. Flynn, $226,600
6 Back 9 Dr: David J. and Joyce A. Middlemiss to Jean M. and John N. Tammaro, $565,000
21 Blaisdell St: Allan Lionel V Est and Jon L. Allan to Maria Amichetti, $295,000
Booth St Lot 62: Lori D. and Lisa M. Campana to SDSE East Broadway LLC, $203,333
Booth St Lot 63: Lori D. and Lisa M. Campana to SDSE East Broadway LLC, $203,333
Booth St Lot 64: Lori D. and Lisa M. Campana to SDSE East Broadway LLC, $203,333
Booth St Lot 65: Lori D. and Lisa M. Campana to SDSE East Broadway LLC, $203,333
Booth St: Campana Eleonora M Est and Lori D. Rita-Campana to SDSE East Broadway LLC, $101,667
Boston Rd Lot 1: Ann P. and Robert E. Hackett to Bosrd LLC, $535,000
Boston Rd Lot 2: Ann P. and Robert E. Hackett to Bosrd LLC, $535,000
Boston Rd Lot 3: Ann P. and Robert E. Hackett to Bosrd LLC, $535,000
1007 Boston Rd: Bosrd LLC to Ann P. and Robert E. Hackett, $235,000
3 Brockton Ave: Anita Redmond to Yosef Aleman and Maria L. Medina, $361,000
9 Brushwood Dr: Roger&Carol Travis RET and Roger W. Travis to David and Kelsey Iani, $10,000
50 Buttonwoods Ave Unit 204: Melissa A. Bruning to Old Hale 2 LLC, $129,000
50-60 Buttonwoods Ave Unit 304: Patricia C. and Kenneth L. West to Old Hale 2 LLC, $135,000
7 Central St: Primrose RT and Audley H. Jones to Alexander L. and Jane Rapoport, $274,900
123 Colby St: Jordan FT and Mary E. Jordan to Eric Harper, $265,000
29 Country Hill Ln Unit 29: Kirk Olsen to Paul Conceison, $281,500
65 Crystal St: Donna and John Barrett to Ivan L. and Lissette Diaz, $310,000
33 Dale St: Campana Eleonora M Est and Lori D. Rita-Campana to SDSE East Broadway LLC, $101,667
33 Dale St: Lori D. and Lisa M. Campana to SDSE East Broadway LLC, $203,333
8 Delvine Ter: Abby Boutin and Shawn Mccabe to Adam and Melissa Wightman, $365,000
66 Den Worth Bell Cir Unit 66: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Andrew H. DeLaese, $339,900
76 Den Worth Bell Cir Unit 76: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Jose M. Huertas, $339,900
58 Essex Ave Unit 58: Timothy D. and Amy B. Ippolito to Stephen M. and Ashley Poirier, $305,000
18-22 Essex St Unit B: Unit B RT and Krista Deluca to Brianna 18 RT and Brthany Zaia, $70,000
5 Fox Run Dr: 5 Fox Run Drive RT and Doreen Morneault to David P. Boucher and Carine Francois, $610,000
60 Germain Ave Unit 60: Justin G. and Maleida L. Cook to Gail M. Desmarais, $232,500
75 Greenough St: Bradford Unlimited Corp to Joseph and Theresa Muckey, $430,000
24 Hamel Way Unit 24: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Briana M. Connolly, $314,900
20 Hermon Ave: David and Dawn M. Dipersio to Dana L. Mcnamara, $430,000
21 Hillside St: Joanna K. Lachowiec and Craig D. Sergeant to Patrick Kerans, $249,900
84 Howard St: Johnny E. Castillo to Judelka Escalante, $395,000
87 Howard St: Samuel Perez and Carmen Robles to Forrest W. Spieler, $440,000
122 Hunters Run Pl Unit 122: Diane M. and Richard R. Berry to Melanie N. Hamel, $200,000
31-41 Kenoza Ave: Michael Cherubin to Wissam U. and Kristin M. Tarabay, $325,000
104 Lamoille Ave: Diane M. and Paul F. Grover to Samuel and Yaneth Perez, $365,000
19 Lansing Ave: Jerry O. Urbaez to Yonai J. Pardo, $465,000
18 Lexington Ave: Michael J. and Rose A. Wofford to Margarita and Wilfredo Laboy, $335,000
37 Manners Ave: Lupi FT and Judith A. Johns to Leonard J. Hileman, $355,000
131 Mercury Ter Unit 131: Cynthia Kimball and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Brian and Jeffrey Sirois, $177,500
122 North Ave: Champlin FT and Fortune R. Champlin to Tomas R. Tavera and Terri E. Warren, $275,000
31 Rosemary Ave: James A. and Lindsay K. Volpe to Justin G. and Maleida L. Cook, $335,000
82 S Elm St: Ira Mitchell and Sharae Sanchez to Warren H. Keller-Brittle, $199,000
4 S Merrill St: Alan C. and Sandra B. Inacio to Steven J. Limongelli, $340,000
16 S Warren St: South Warren Street LLC to Lise J. Fleurant, $375,000
10 S Webster St: Carol A. Sylvester to Garett T. Bush, $292,500
659 Salem St: James B. and Sean P. Gardella to Gina B. Guerra-Pearson, $360,000
69 Snow Rd: Robert J. Bragdon to Nicole M. and Trung T. Hong, $550,000
60 Taylor St Unit 60: Leslie D. Garcia to Jennifer N. Mutunga, $260,000
13 W Meadow Rd Unit 13: James and Linda Downes to Cherisse Camacho and Brenda E. Jimenez, $342,500
70 W Meadow Rd Unit 29: Jayne Y. Lupi to Joyce Mcmurray, $190,000
40 Webster St: MCCD Landholdings LLC to Elizabeth and Matthew Lamontagne, $511,900
92 Webster St Unit 1: Grecian L. Logan to John M. and Leslie J. Hassan, $205,000
60 Whittaker Ave: David E. and Lori L. Deziel to Taylor Anderson and Brian J. Ray, $461,000
LAWRENCE
84-86 Avon St: Andres Delarosa to Seneida-Beltre DeDiplan and Jorge Diplan, $493,500
103-105 Bowdoin St: RJP Construction&Dev Inc to Adolfo Polanco and Jhosy Maria, $418,000
105-107 Cambridge St: Eddy I. Guzman to Piudy V. Guzman-Garcia and Soribel M. Garcia-Abreu, $465,000
142-144 Chester St: Carmen Soler to Manolo H. Soler, $451,000
182 Emmett St: Joseph A. and Debra J. Bryant to Laura Chevalier, $205,000
303-305 Erving Ave: Sereigo Charles J Est and Denise M. Clegg to Manuel Sanchez-Aybar, $377,000
89 Foster St: Maria T. Martinez to Mary Sanchez, $230,000
94 Greenfield St: Tomas and Ana L. Fernandez to Erick M. Marcano, $380,000
18-20 Hale St: 18-20 Hale Street LLC to Lenny Baez, $342,500
293 Hampshire St: 6-12 Hampshire Street LLC to Jelli Realty LLC, $199,900
1 Haverhill St: Hermes V. Godoy to Anayuris Perez-Perez, $465,000
545 Haverhill St: Claudia N. Sanchez to Samuel A. and Ana R. Cruz, $430,000
545 Howard St: Erick M. Marcano to Robert and Rossely Castillo, $420,000
69 Inman St: Jeannine A. Pare and Marcia M. Michaud to Paul Nartiff, $190,000
415 Lowell St: Juan D. and Nurys Sanchez to Rocheily Alvardo-Marte and Willy P. Rosario, $375,000
500 Lowell St: Gorn RT and Joel A. Gorn to Robert B. Rojas, $445,000
85-87 Marble Ave: Steffany Espinal-Trinidad and Daniel Trinidad to Jose A. Burgos-Jimenez and Adalis B. BaLbuena-Feliz, $484,000
77 May St: Diana M. Gonzalez to Algelis Campusano, $480,000
97-99 Myrtle St: Jose Blanco to Noemi Parrilla, $320,000
42-44 Ohio Ave: Edwin M. Luciano to Nora Ramirez-Perdomo, $425,000
101-103 Olive Ave: James A. Barbeau to Jin Properties LLC, $290,000
211 Olive Ave: Marsha D. Friedrich to Linda A. Tavares, $220,000
16 Orchard St: Lucille and Willard C. Leeman to Ruddy A. Almanzar-Villa, $199,900
433-435 Riverside Dr: Chloe LLC to Katherine Reyes-Gonzalez and Nicauris Ramos-Gonzalez, $560,000
59-61 Salem St: Nancy L. Alon to Edwin Contreras-Bonilla and Matilde Polanco, $435,500
175-177 Sanborn St: Marisol Difo to Maria C. Lantigua-Angeles and Felix Velez, $425,000
32 Shawsheen Ct Unit A: Beaudry Ursula H Est and Jason M. Lindsay to Randy Tucker-Peterson and Sarin Ay, $103,000
164 Willow St: Jose M. Fernandez to Ramon R. Alcequiez, $345,000
METHUEN
77 Ames St: William J. and George P. Farrell to Saul Vaquerano and Carolina Ramirez, $350,000
95 Ashland Ave: Deborah Dinardi and Albert Hynds to Melaine Batista-Ortiz and Samantha N. Oliveira, $295,000
61 Boston St: Jose A. and Erika Rosado to Ramon Santiago and E R. Polanco-DeSantiago, $357,000
17 Bruce St: Ness Cynthia Est and John A. Ness to James and Guerda Milard, $330,000
12 Capitol St: Joann A. Aceto and Gina M. Allen to Emily Bruno and Rodriguez Exilus, $505,000
45 Christopher Dr Unit 125: Leone Joseph A 3rd Est and Theresa B. Leone to Kevin Dang, $205,000
49 Christopher Dr Unit 49: Douglas L. Macarthur to Handry Mejia and Judit Cabrera, $255,000
38 Comet Rd: GP 10 LLP to Selenni Y. Garcia and Joel A. Carrillo, $271,300
28 Currier Ave: Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Andrea Martin, $250,000
84 Currier St: Deborah J. and Joseph C. Morin to Remegio and Vanessa N. Muganga, $420,000
2 Eagle Ln: Curtis and Margaret Carr to Thomas P. Burke, $440,000
123 East St: Alena Dawn-Samuel to Yolanda M. Reyes and Josephine Garcia, $400,000
135 East St: Lynda R. Tobasco-Whitty and William F. Whitty to Jean Dupervil and Rose A. Pascal, $390,000
9 Eastbrook Pl: Sung C. and Misook An to Viance Sosa and Rafael Tejeda, $385,000
80 Ford St: Haresh and Hemlata Mehta to Herber F. and Marina J. Lainez, $436,800
31 Harmony Ln: Rodrigues Bissonnette FT and John J. Rodrigues to Joseph P. and Toni M. Hanton, $455,000
175 Haverhill St: Ranger Mills LP to Arrowpoint Methuen LLC, $2,650,000
20 Jefferson Rd: Kelly A. Cole to Abdeljalil Gouriny, $380,000
6 Lady Slipper Ln: Mailan T. Vu and Triet Luu to Jade M. and Matthew L. Jalbert, $489,000
6 Liams Ln: Pinnacle Builders LLC to Rose and Willie Pierre, $600,000
80 Lowell St: Lowell St LLC to Arrowpoint Methuen LLC, $1,450,000
22 Marjorie St: Matthew Giordano to Kathleen A. and David S. Wooten, $319,500
37 Meriline Ave: Gaspar Investment Inc to Richard J. and Darlene R. Hemstreet, $380,500
395 Merrimack St Unit 44: Katherine N. Nett to Deborah A. Dinardi and Albert J. Hynds, $172,000
37 Milk Ave: James Fyler to Andres Castaneda, $207,500
6 Myrtle St: David S. Felton to Kirk L. Olsen and Stephanie L. Pratt, $585,000
20 Oak Knoll Rd: Robert Isbell and Meredith A. Enright to Michelle F. Santarelli, $379,000
25 Oak St Unit A: Wilfredo T. and Margarita Laboy to Richard Bediako, $243,500
23 Oakcrest Cir: Jeanne C. Dilavore to Raquel and Carlos Cruz, $339,000
60 Oakhill Dr: William M. Wojnar to Christopher and Patricia A. Marchese, $296,000
5 Peever St: Darren S. and Shelley A. Coco to Jorge Colon-Polanco, $355,000
87 Pilgrim Cir Unit 87: Marylou Chiasson to James and Crista Pehl, $202,500
22 Pine Tree Dr Unit 22: Toll MA 4 LLC to Paul W. and Lynette L. Pappas, $700,000
500 Prospect St: Ronald Annand to Premium Properties Inc, $242,500
62 Sorrento Ave: Kamal Tabatabaie-Alavi and Mahindokht T. Hosseini to James and Yahaira-Maria Frier, $520,000
33 Stanley Rd: Brandon Freeman to Michael L. Pollack, $550,000
28 Stevens St Unit A: Brad T. Fournier to Heather and Clyde Muka, $205,000
12 Sugar Pine Ln: Anthony M. and Elizabeth Scavo to William Whitty and Lynda Tobasco-Whitty, $479,900
45 Washington St Unit 39: C Hermans-Mcgurren and James Hermans to John P. and Barbara L. Quinn, $270,000
83 Woodburn Dr: Joey C. Cheung and Manyi Yip to America A. Aleman-Delorbe, $462,500
NORTH ANDOVER
189 Barker St: Rohit Ahuja and Priyanka Arora to James K. and Geraldine Mcgarry, $624,000
250 Bear Hill Rd: Douglas Huzar and Jane B. Donovan-Huzar to Michael E. Seagren, $556,000
89 Beverly St: Mark T. and Margret A. Verville to Morgan Gager, $265,000
31 Carty Cir: Jeffrey M. and Jane C. Duboff to Tara M. Wiltshire, $616,000
522 Chickering Rd: Pauline B Lu RT 1 and David Lu to Jaksta Realty LLC, $559,900
622 Chickering Rd: Ronald A. and Yermin K. Krueger to Radames and Rolanne Gonzalez, $299,900
87 Coachmans Ln: Lion RT and Angela G. Leone to FSB Homes LLC, $620,000
74 Compass Pt Unit 74: Babatunde A. Akindele to Sweetha Vijayan and Jayamohan Krishnasamy, $521,000
50 Deer Meadow Rd: John M. and Carrie A. Toto to Gerard and Laura Bulman, $719,900
80 Edgelawn Ave Unit 6: Nathan S. Silk to Andrea Doyon, $220,000
485 Foster St: Konrad and Kasia Miatkowski to Nathan M. and Tracy A. Boynton, $619,000
1831 Great Pond Rd: Anthony J Sciuto LT and Anthony J. Sciuto to Megan Jodoin-Hodgson and Stephen G. Hodgson, $1,062,500
5 Harwich St Unit 5: Jessica A. Reed and Zachary Oneil to Evgeniia and Nathaniel French, $362,000
40 Kingston St Unit 40: Brenda J. Fredericks to Brian J. Remick and Rachel Stephens, $295,000
25 Lincoln St: Elizabeth A. and Kenneth Johnson to Jason Cabrera, $515,000
148 Main St Unit B134: Arthur W. Lyons to Katherine and David S. Scali, $244,900
19 Mathews Way Unit 19: Margaret Cullen to Rahul Sharma and Beauty Saraswat, $520,000
28 Morris St: Romie L. and Joseph A. Donofrio to Nancy Lestsutez-Alon, $435,000
507 Salem St: Antonio Ruisanchez and Avelino F. Hernandez to Dana F. Brown and Gina L. Lautieri, $685,000
27-29 Saunders St: Andrew Menery to Maricela Polanco and Dennis Marrero-Polanco, $498,000
540 Sharpners Pond Rd: Christopher and Michelle Mccarthy to Jeffrey D. Penedo and Jacqueline Cronin, $686,000
131 Thistle Rd: Stephen A. and Karen A. Carito to Christopher and Michelle Mccarthy, $925,000
599 Turnpike St: Robert and Alison Loiselle to Kevin and Heather Cullen, $430,000
857 Turnpike St Unit 233: Promax RT and Michael J. Leary to 857 Turnpike Street LLC, $222,000
857 Turnpike St Unit 235: Promax RT and Michael J. Leary to 857 Turnpike Street LLC, $222,000
231 Waverley Rd: Carmelina D Dagata IRT and Rosemary G. Gordon to James Barbeau, $660,000
61 Wentworth Ave: Wentworth Ave RT and Deborah A. Picard to John M. and Carrie A. Toto, $670,000
NORTH READING
14 Cleek Ct Unit 14: Miriam Y. Rosenthal to Andrew and Nancy Barr, $550,000
28 Eames St: Richard and Joanne Demild to Meagan K. and Andrew J. Mcclendon, $489,000
3 Judith Dr: Arlene M. Semiao to Steven and Catherine Giarla, $730,000
3 Kings Row: Laurie H. Witts to Kevin P. Richardson and Rachel A. Ferris, $850,000
38 Main St Unit 12: Jami L. Bruce to Kristy Rees, $189,900
200 Martins Lndg Unit 1201: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Li Liu, $495,995
25 Nichols St: Herrick Development LLC to Joel S. and Karen L. Schneider, $1,011,260
9 Nutter Rd: Edward J. Lipinski to Brian and Kasey Dunn, $550,000
15 Railroad Ave Unit 15: John R. Papagani and Krista A. Grava to Brian S. and Lynne A. Scouten, $495,000
2 Shasta Dr: Julie A. and Kevin H. Macintyre to Shannon Caruso-Delisle and Marc Delisle, $75,000
27 Tower Hill Rd: Thomas S. Stiber to Sirva Relocation Credit, $775,000
27 Tower Hill Rd: Sirva Relocation Credit to Scott and Jennifer Kirwin, $775,000
2 Virginia Rd: Michael H. and Jennifer M. Davis to Kenneth H. Kalayjian, $527,500
15 Winter St: Erik H. and Lisa A. Johnson to Frank Capolupo, $470,000
32 Winter St: Shawnette and Alan Lancaster to Daniel D. and Lisa B. Puffer, $445,000
SALISBURY
111 Beach Rd Unit 7: Debra Sebastian to Regina N. Seely, $255,000
170 Beach Rd Unit 17: Karen J. Chandler to Jennifer C. and John A. Segal, $494,000
183 Beach Rd: William R. Pied and Anastasia Kaloutas to Joshua M. Rice and Robin Rogers, $327,560
105 Cable Ave: Daniel Locapo to Michelle and Ronald Durand, $240,000
102 Forest Rd: Sara D. Earley to Michelle Tevrow, $308,000
2-b Heron Way Unit N2: Beach 54 LLC to Paul H. Segal and Eva Z. Szerencsi, $359,350
36 Kendell Ln: Raymond Landry and Carl Lesage to Paul Silvia, $260,000
37 Kendell Ln: Robert Paoletta to Daniel Driscoll, $138,000
6 True Rd: Donald J. Pearson to Michele Bertazzoni and Michael Weiner, $349,900
TYNGSBORO
35 Cricket Ln Unit 35: Tyng Road Development LLC to Carla R. Alves, $166,600