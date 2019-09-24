ANDOVER
3 Appletree Ln: Yung P Koh FT and Yung P. Koh to Matthew D. and Amanda A. Strong, $575,000
42 Bannister Rd: Kathleen Ohara-Dowden to Ronald A Carrington FT and Adam R. Carrington, $439,000
67 Cheever Cir: Ehret FT 2016 and James R. Ehret to C Cooper-Mcveigh and Laura Mcveigh, $652,400
35 Crenshaw Ln Unit 35: CA INT and Yvon Cormier to Charles E. and Margaret B. Crockett, $1,370,000
5 Ferndale Ave: Sharon Hegarty to 5 Ferndale Ave RT, $305,000
37 Fleming Ave: Fleming Avenue LLC to Sattwik Gavli and Sumedha Singla, $876,000
27 Hemlock Rd: Michael and Lisa Mackenzie to Mark T. Shepherd, $770,000
168 High Plain Rd: Jennifer E. Langone to Anastasia Enos, $115,000
247 N Main St Unit 9: Martin Anna G Est and Robert L. Martin to Savier Carrasquillio and Jinette Perez, $234,500
4 Powder Mill Sq Unit 106: Historic Mills RT and Louis P. Minicucci to Sharon Aluma, $314,000
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 4212: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Roberta Liss FT and Roberta Liss, $393,935
10 Stafford Ln: Joel B. and Brenda S. Hellman to Matthew J. and Danielle S. Quinlan, $945,000
1 Tech Dr: WS NV 1 Andover Tech LLC to Sunset Rock LLC, $8,275,000
BOXFORD
83 High Ridge Rd: Mary A. Petrelli to Kara K. and Scott M. Adams, $1,289,000
452 Ipswich Rd: Richard Shaw to Alanna M. and Justin M. Peluso, $460,000
DRACUT
1794 Bridge St Unit 4: NNB LLC to Robidoux Properties MA, $150,000
1794 Bridge St Unit 4: K&K Equipment Inc to NNB LLC, $125,000
1794 Bridge St Unit 8b: K&K Equipment Inc to Abreu Holdings LLC, $65,000
93 Clement Rd: Amanda L. Vozzo-Willis and Kevin J. Willis to Marc and Debra Bolden, $568,000
420 Colburn Ave: P J Keating Co to Lyla Enterprises LLC, $150,000
57 Lantern Ln Unit 7: James E. and Jan C. Conway to Kaitlin C. Beaulieu, $173,000
79 Leo Ave: Frechette Kenneth P Est and Collette R. Piche to Denis and Valentina Iacobciuc, $355,000
1366 Mammoth Rd: John P. Dadoly and Karen A. Trearchis to Brian P. and Edelmira Durden, $325,000
16 Park Ter: James X. Mcarthur to Kwame Peagress-Nyametumi, $319,900
48 Reagan Rd Unit 48: David Conway to Connor J. Hutchinson, $270,000
55 Roosevelt Ave Unit 55: S Palanivelu and B Sundarapandiyan to Steven Risteen, $275,000
95 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 17: Eric Marcoccio to Steve Langone, $230,500
15 Wildwood St Unit 16: Sheryl A. Barresi and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Mohammed Yamin, $81,100
GEORGETOWN
39 Thurlow St: Robin E. and Stephen B. Macrae to Louis A. Venezia, $420,000
GROVELAND
387 Main St: Stephen F. Pomer to Margaret J. Ferris and Zachary Smith-Ferris, $360,000
HAVERHILL
15-19 Bellevue Ave: Ling-Yi Ju to Andreina Cedano-Gomez, $400,000
4 Cliff St: John P. Rogers to Joana and Romena Torres, $275,000
18 Hamilton Ave: Waleed I. Salah to Carlos Acosta and Rosmery Mendoza, $420,000
85 Hunters Run Pl Unit 85: Ross Faucher to Denise Mcauliffe, $234,000
64 Perkins Ct Unit 64: Celeste T. Consoli to Nader Kallini, $285,000
812 S Main St: Eric W. Frazier to Eliot Axvig, $199,900
21-27 Washington St: Frederick A. and Mathew Battistini to First Light Ventures LLC, $500,000
18 Webster St: Webster 18 RT and Vincent A. Ravgiala to Jade RT and Peter W. Cowden, $650,000
14 Westford St: FHLM to Lourdes M. Fernandez, $220,000
LAWRENCE
9 Albion St: Francisco and Minerva Santos to Carlos M. Santos, $410,000
31 Ames St: Cynthia E. Calvert to Evelyn Delgado, $265,000
63 Amherst St: Thomas P. Sipsey to Yezabhel Morales and Leaniz Martinez, $280,000
14 Barnard Rd: Lucy Alsina to Luis A. and Analcis A. Castillo, $368,000
16 Bellevue St: 590 Essex Street LLC to Angel Guillermo-Sanchez and Edwin Araujo, $372,200
73 Cambridge St: 73 Cambridge Street LLC to Benjamin Gonzalez, $350,000
4 Chapin St: Willie Santiago and Jennifer J. Mistretta to Kevin Joaquin, $259,500
E Pleasant St Lot 148: Maureen T. Hayward to Wiston Almanzar, $10,000
5 E Pleasant St: Maureen T. Hayward to Rafael Mejia, $215,000
7 Meadow St: William C. Hale to C A. Mendoza-Colindres and Jennifer M. Mendoza, $320,000
182 Mount Vernon St: Paula J. Tasch to AA Real Estate Ent LLC, $173,500
131-133 Osgood St: Jesus M. Trejo to Ceasar A. Vasquez, $480,000
3 Pilgrim Rd: Maurice J&N N Perdy T and Rosemary J. Salemi to Jon Shroeder, $342,900
219 Prospect St: Nancy Feliciano to Elizabeth C. Duran, $426,500
242-a Prospect St: Leidy Morrobel to Jose M. Rodriguez, $460,000
364-366 S Broadway: IMC Realty LLC to Merdelyn Maria and Jacobo A. Duarta, $445,000
29 Westchester Dr: 109-111 Spruce St RT and Wysnar A. Marte to Walter Agosto-Vargas, $325,000
METHUEN
7 Agnes Ter: Anna M. Contarino to William C. Hale, $393,000
94-96 Brown St: Jorge M. Doleo and Xiomara Lara-Cifre to Francisco B. Maza, $520,000
156 Edgewood Ave: Kevin A. and Laura M. Jacques to Andrique Smart and David Harvey, $340,000
12 Jane Rd: Michael Solomon to Yaser M. Samerraei, $420,000
23 Oneida St: William Quinones to Nikolay Glita and Darya Marukhina, $421,000
10 Parker Ct: Elizabeth A. Cartier to Christopher Bettano, $225,000
494 Prospect St: Donna M. Ramirez to Rita Villaman, $320,000
59 Salem St: Deborah A. Anthony to Glenna J. Amero and Matthew Haney, $421,500
23 Wintergreen Cir: Richard and Nicole T. Nault to Victor A. Gonzalez, $470,000
NORTH ANDOVER
451 Andover St Unit 165: Naop LLC to 203 Turnpike Street Rlty, $1,969,920
451 Andover St Unit 190: Naop LLC to 203 Turnpike Street Rlty, $1,969,920
32 Cabot Rd: LS Property LLC to Craig Decosta and Laura Moxley, $575,000
190 Chickering Rd Unit 113d: DGG RT and Diana G. Gould to Cherylann T. Ferullo, $319,000
137 Forest St: Robert G. and Cynthia A. Moore to Eric T. Landry, $670,000
870 Great Pond Rd: Ron&Karen Mccluskey FT and Ronald C. Mccluskey to Martha and Wade Jones, $925,000
32 Johnson St: Center RT and James Worden to Kevin Murphy, $315,000
11 Little Rd: Craig Decosta and Laura Moxley to Frederick C. and Christine B. Edgett, $475,000
20 Mill Pond: Keith D. Alter to Ahmed D. Mahaba, $418,000
220 Osgood St: Gerry and Meredith Varcarolis to Elise K. and Timothy C. Edson, $525,000
1120 Osgood St: Torla Margaret E Est and Catherine J. Dawson to 1120 Osgood Street LLC, $1,200,000
203 Turnpike St Unit 403: Naop LLC to 203 Turnpike Street Rlty, $1,969,920
203 Turnpike St Unit 300a: Naop LLC to 203 Turnpike Street Rlty, $1,969,920
203 Turnpike St Unit 300b: Naop LLC to 203 Turnpike Street Rlty, $1,969,920
203 Turnpike St Unit G3: Naop LLC to 203 Turnpike Street Rlty, $1,969,920
45 Weyland Cir: Abbas and Susanne A. Torabi to Dan Wu, $710,000
36 Woodbury Ln: Jayson J. Desrochers to Joanne F. Lynch, $659,000
NORTH READING
99 Elm St: Nancy E. Horan to Parth S. Patel and Christine M. Donohoe, $415,000
193 Elm St Unit 418: Lisa D. Gebbia to Michael D. Edison, $560,000
193 Elm St Unit 804: Gwang J. Hwang to Joseph P. and Krystal Bausemer, $230,800
8 Emerson Rd: Michael W. and Stephanie A. Davis to Sean Martin and Meghan Lutz, $430,000
4 Malm Rd: Eric T. Landry to Matthew G. and Abigail R. Grimes, $505,000
200 Martins Lndg Unit 1410: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to 200-410 Hinsdale T and Patricia A. Keogh, $441,995
200 Martins Lndg Unit 1203: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Emilio A Ragucci IRT and John A. Ragucci, $323,995
SALISBURY
2 Joy Rd: Steve&Marie RT and C Stephen Deorocki to A1RV LLC, $625,000
1-c Mariner Way Unit P3: Beach 54 LLC to Lawrence and Susan Mannett, $354,900