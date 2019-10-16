ANDOVER
21 Algonquin Ave: Eric M. Graff and Kelly R. Champagne to Adam T. and Allyson M. Cooper, $870,000
103 Brookside Dr Unit 103: Ravi Kulbhushan and Preeti Sharma to Jagdish Tewari and Vivechana Dixit, $378,000
13 Candlewood Dr: Anne L. Goldstein to Greg and Jamie Pinkham, $688,500
5 Carmel Rd: Neville Mary K Est and Eleanor Fishbein to Rkaco LLC, $450,000
11 Carriage Hill Rd: C&L Montgomery RT and Sandra K. Montgomery to Todal and Priti Patel, $545,000
136 Chandler Rd: Donald&Karen Roy LT and Donald R. Roy to Lawrence T. and Lisa M. Almeida, $663,000
3 Colonial Dr Unit 8b: Eric J. Brown to John and Teresa Malgieri, $189,900
11 Crenshaw Ln Unit 11: CA INT and Yvon Cormier to Richard J. and Susan E. Simons, $1,300,000
4 Donna Rd: Erin Romansik and Deborah Sapienza to Corey J. and Carin P. Mcgrath, $599,900
56 Dufton Rd: Silverman Myrna F Est and Theodore S. Silverman to Derek and Anastasia Sullivan, $510,000
171 Elm St: Paiva John E Est and Jay M. Paiva to Kevan E. and Traci L. Revis, $515,000
59 Essex St: Maureen P. and Noreen P. Bailey to Eric Byonghak-An and Kyung S. An, $545,000
24 Fleming Ave: Fleming Avenue LLC to Callie and Siu Pau, $737,000
13 Greenmeadow Ln: Simon C. and Wai C. Lam to Julien Joly and Jannette Norodom, $687,000
58 Haverhill St: Obrien Homes Inc to Po K. Cheung and Ping Jones-Lam, $680,000
40 Lowell St: Adam and Stephanie Parsch to Steven and Laurie A. Cavazza, $475,000
108 Lowell St: Jacob W. and Amy M. Hafensteiner to Dorothy and Kenneth R. Lorenze, $600,000
49 Lupine Rd Unit 9: Leigh Deacon to Huy Nguyen and Van T. Le, $265,000
250 N Main St Unit 6: Stephen C. Hoctor to Annemarie Mcinerney, $305,000
28 Reservation Rd: Marsh RT and Stephen C. Marsh to John S. and Ruth E. Mckenzie, $830,000
48 River St: Jason and Kelly Maguire to Gina P. Jeri, $475,000
70 River St: Francesco A. and Leah Simari to Stephen P. and Natalie Arold, $650,000
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 1201: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Karen Madigan RET and Karen Madigan, $429,995
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 4209: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Anthony and Joanne Pisapia, $398,080
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 4109: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Maureen E. Fabbri, $386,656
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 4301: Pulte Homes Of New Eng to Paul K. Korzeniowski, $441,995
12 Taylor Cove Dr Unit 12: Taylor Cove Development to Henry H. Ye and Rachel Y. Gu, $820,000
18 Wolcott Ave: 18 Wolcott Avenue RT and Alice G. Mcgann to Coventry Development Inc, $650,000
BOXFORD
469 Main St: Kara K. and Scott M. Adams to Annie and John D. Rollins, $603,000
DRACUT
182 A St: Stephen Duarte and Caroline Abreu to Ahmed M. Gargaja, $430,000
9 Day St: Paul A. Mercier to Rachael Nachabia, $436,000
10 Demitri Cir: Rainbow Builders Corp to John L. and Michelle S. Kennedy, $629,900
25 Faith Ave: Caitlin M. and William J. Hibbard to Katie A. and Lloyd A. Stewart, $370,000
30 Faith Ave: Michael Mclaughlin to Jonathan and Jennifer Gryckiewicz, $375,000
68 Florence St: Edward M. and Eloise P. Savage to Joseph F. Demers and Amy C. Pinciak-Demers, $355,000
20 Fox St: Robert S. Sweeney to Jinnie Welsh, $380,000
47 Hartford Ave: Florence Tzaneteas T and Denise D. Adams to Veth and Vorleak Toum, $360,000
210 Haverhill St: Susana E. Aloy to Rebecca A. Olbrys, $389,000
34 Honeybee Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to James F. and Debra A. Kelleher, $603,950
39 Lantern Ln Unit 4: Kathleen A. Bruno to James A. Colford, $142,500
19 Leavitt St: Jessica L. and Brian Pacheco to Nereida Vazquez and Alexander Centeno, $315,000
147 Lexington Rd: Louis I. and Roberta Farina to David C. and Kelly J. Wilkey, $525,000
212 Long Pond Dr: James F. and Debra A. Kelleher to Zackery S. Adams and Angelina F. Donovan, $365,000
204 Pleasant St Unit 1: Granite Props Of New Eng to Papanotas FT and Steve A. Papanotas, $119,000
335 Primrose Hill Rd: Lori A. Wenetta to Faye Aleo, $410,000
20 Regency Dr: Paula Kaldis to Yazmin K. Acosta, $550,000
650 Robbins Ave Unit 31: John F. and Grace Rogers to Joshua E. Dalton, $165,000
59 Savoy Ave: Paul A. Mercier and James M. Kenney to Loukia Panas, $20,000
66 Scott St: US Bank NA to Sick Boy Homes LLC, $240,000
114 Sesame St: Stacey B. Weston to William J. and Caitlin M. Hibbard, $480,000
24 Stephen Ave: Kaitlyn M. Jalbert to Corey Spindler and Kristy Buck, $332,000
26 Sunset Rd: Pepper Leclerc to Peter L. Webster, $344,800
36 Tobey Rd Unit 14: Dan P. Myers to Andrew J. Mckenney, $275,000
66 Tyngsboro Rd: Erin N. Norton to Ryan T. and Giselle A. Healy, $375,000
17 Upland St: Robert J. Michaud to USA HUD, $297,000
GEORGETOWN
11 Belleau Woods: Gayle and Jeffrey P. Bond to Christopher A. and Lauren C. Brown, $720,000
172 Central St: Carol A. Roche to Jay Wessell, $265,000
9 Crescent Dr: Christopher and Lauren Brown to Stacey Ciprich and Steven P. Tedesco, $494,819
76 Mill St: Margaret M. Edwards to Aaron C. Gilman and Jordan Smalling-Gilman, $435,000
216 North St: Connolly FT and George F. Connolly to Michael V. and Sarah L. Amato, $539,000
1 Taylor St: Scott M. Kulesa and Lindsay L. Kasmarcik to Katherine J. Goodwin and Robert E. Fortin, $425,000
9 Thurlow St: Woodland Realty Props LLC to Lindsay L. Kasmarcik and Scott M. Kulesa, $627,000
GROVELAND
118 7 Star Rd: Christopher T. and Kerry A. Reddy to Charles H. and Dorothy A. Lavigne, $580,000
3 Anne St: Kristen M. Henshaw to Edward and Julie Winning, $419,000
25 Chestnut St: Thomas M. Manion to Donovan Smith, $430,000
4 Lindsay Way Unit 4: Laura Burridge to Jeremiah Pepper, $186,500
HAVERHILL
16 14th Ave: Michael P. and Shela L. Lariviere to Gregory Doukas and Shannon Murphy, $307,000
37-39 8th Ave: Daniel Morgan to Paul Adri, $423,000
44 Beechwood Dr: Michael J. and Toni M. Cavallini to Finocchiaro FT and Anne M. Messina, $440,000
47-49 Bellevue Ave: Roberto Arevalo and Norma Y. Rodriguez to Beatriz Melo, $380,000
10 Brandon Rd: Michael C. and Stacy C. Lane to Henry and Katelyn Wahl, $365,000
23-25 Central St: Brian T. and Elena M. Crowe to Rantoul Group LLC, $610,000
63 Clement Ct Unit 63: Walsh 2013 RET and Carol A. Walsh to Brian T. and Patricia A. Thompson, $303,900
50 Crosby St: Benjamin G. and Joy Fauntroy to Margoriel Fuentes and Tony A. Sune, $485,000
46 Danforth Ct Unit 46: Daniel J. Shaw to Gail E. and Lindsey M. Wittenstein, $277,000
94 Den Worth Bell Cir Unit 94: Mehdi Kehtrmanesh to Joseluis Luna and Elaine M. Lundin, $323,000
54 Douglas St: Cindy L. and Paul H. Woiceshook to Jason S. and Jessica A. Ingemi, $245,000
86 E Broadway: Amy and Arthur J. Smith to Alexander W. and Amy C. Rangel, $359,000
25 Edgehill Rd: Edgehill Road RT and Kathleen Bergeron to Lorie and Mark Boyd, $400,000
10 Edwards St: Michael J. Shoueiry to Juan A. Sanchez, $459,000
18 Fairmount Ave: Kathleen A. Rowe to Ashton Alsheimer and Diana J. Odoardi, $326,000
48 Green St: Summers Green RT and William O. Frieswick to Summer Green LLC, $2,850,000
54 Green St: Summers Green RT and William O. Frieswick to Summer Green LLC, $2,850,000
187 Groveland Rd: Durgin Alice E Est and Jay J. Januszewski to Hua Sun, $340,000
15 Hamel Way Unit 15: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Ashley Blanchard and Mark Dellacrose, $324,900
15 Harrison St: Lisa M. Dunn to Gerald Lykins, $228,500
5 Hawkes Ave: Cheryl A. and Patrick Nolan to Andrea Rossetto and Anny Sanchez-Rossetto, $532,000
55 Hazen Ave: Cheryl A. Maniscalco to Alfred O. and Andrea M. Macam, $313,000
41 Hill St: Carley T. Basteri and Eric T. Jackson to Domilka P. Calcano and Joaquinf Contreras, $407,000
8 Knipe Rd: Ralph Guzzardi FT and William R. Guzzardi to Gabeeg Realty LLC, $855,587
14 Leroy Ave: Aaron and Jordan Gilman to Douglas P. and Maria F. Leasure, $360,000
35 Leroy Ave: Nancy Criniti and Barbara S. Renda to David and Megan Ratcliffe, $200,000
110 Margin St: Deborah J. Elliott to Michael R. Hoglund and Eli E. Soto, $440,000
5 Maxwell St: Calixta G. Jimenez to Ivan Acosta, $501,000
10 Maynard Ave: Peter A. Bastian to Meredith Waldron, $252,000
11 Mercury Ter Unit 11: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Alexander Dolan and Jennifer Zaleski, $240,000
23 Muriel Ter: Tagney Nancy J Est and Kim E. Monaco to Adam and Courtney Pratt, $329,000
17 Myles Standish Dr Unit 12: Betsy and Vivian M. Perez to Joao and Judith Pacheco, $195,000
19 New Hampshire Ave: Theresa E. Hayden to Jerry Etienne, $455,000
440 North Ave Unit 129: Constance C. Alexander and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to JCG Investments LLC, $95,000
440 North Ave Unit 201: Kenya Manon to Jenelle Mansfield, $160,000
55 Old Ferry Rd: Robert C. Woitkowski to Ronald A. Cormier, $350,000
144 Old Ferry Rd Unit C: Debra A. Stanley to Katherine Holloway and Bryan Stanley, $175,000
144 Old Ferry Rd: Marian H. Blackwell to John J. Mickela, $180,000
25 Orchard St Unit B: Orchard Realty Invests to Raun Nichols, $289,900
27 Orchard St Unit D: Orchard Realty Invests to Mikayla A. Ferullo, $299,900
27 Orchard St Unit B: Orchard Realty Invests to Gustavo J. Vera-Perez and Isaovic Veras-Roque, $289,900
29 Orchard St Unit C: Orchard Realty Invests to Rituparna Bose and Arnab De, $289,900
14 S Lincoln St: Annie J. and John D. Rollins to Eric and Hannah E. Schermerhorn, $305,000
40 School St Unit 3: Timothy B. Fitts to Jessica Cann and Mary J. Delillo, $168,000
57 Stage St: Summers Green RT and William O. Frieswick to Summer Green LLC, $2,850,000
43-45 Summer St: Summers Green RT and William O. Frieswick to Summer Green LLC, $2,850,000
51-53 Summer St: Summers Green RT and William O. Frieswick to Summer Green LLC, $2,850,000
55 Summer St: Summers Green RT and William O. Frieswick to Summer Green LLC, $2,850,000
2 Tyler Ave: Alexander Sayre to Samantha M. Nunes, $335,000
9 Windmill Rd: Jeanne L. and John E. Houle to Andrew D. Gosselin and Tara K. Proulx, $359,000
5 Winston Cir: Anna and Jay Liang to Bertren J. and Cherie Labbe, $460,000
31 Woodland Park Dr Unit 31: E Shelly Silverman-King to Karen D. and Thomas Poirier, $330,000
15 Woodrow Ave: James L. Serratore and Salem Five Cents SB to 1 ime RT and Louis T. Fossarelli, $188,000
LAWRENCE
317 Ames St: Cesar O. Pimentel and Juan Garcia to Juan Garcia, $250,000
265 Andover St: Nelson Batista to Marlin I. and Julio M. Osorio, $529,800
526 Andover St: Noel Jerez to Josefina A. and Jose D. Cepeda, $470,000
239-241b Broadway: AMD LLC to Josvi LLC, $600,000
103 Brookfield St: Giulietta LLC to Denia M. Ferreras, $131,000
215 Canal St: Levis Realty Assoc to 215 Canal Street LLC, $555,000
47 Durham St: Miguelin Contracting Inc to Angela E. Pena, $300,000
365 Essex St: Walgreen Eastern Co Inc to Nunez LLC, $500,000
194 Garden St: Jorge Contreras and US Bank NA to US Bank NA Tr, $521,494
92 Genesee St: Yudelka M. Geronimo to Efrain Morales, $401,000
2 Groton St: HJ Nassar Motor Co Inc to Nunez LLC, $1,950,000
585 Haverhill St: James Guertin to Wildarys Ortiz, $530,000
38 Hillside Ave: Edward J. Bardsley to Jose R. Abreu, $369,000
12 Hoffman Ave: Daher Group Inc to Luz C. Guzman, $360,000
10 Jefferson St: Michael P. and Katherine H. Monteiro to Paola Gonzalez-Ibarra and Cosme DeLaFuente-Vargas, $310,000
42 Kingston St: Evelyn V. Tavarez to Sopheak Duong, $213,000
30 Norris St: David&George Realty Ptnsh to Maria and Cira Gesualdo, $537,000
211 Olive Ave: Linda E. Tavares to Juan O. Carrasquillo and Elizabeth Marrero-Pagan, $307,000
166 Park St: Chloe LLC to Antonia Cardona, $555,000
166 Park St: Anny Arroyo and Lorinaldo Caspagnette to Chloe LLC, $220,000
168-170 Park St: Anny Arroyo and Lorinaldo Caspagnette to Chloe LLC, $220,000
57-71 Railroad St: Benchmark RT and Randall F. Hart to Jermaine Rivera, $188,000
71 Railroad St Unit 71: Benchmark RT and Randall F. Hart to Jermaine Rivera, $188,000
52 Rollins St: Karl R. Armano to Feliz Soto, $410,000
111 S Bowdoin St: Petzco Susanna Est and Wendy R. Olinsky to Ramon and Belkys Reynoso, $285,000
332-334 S Union St: Marisela Almonte to Jose M. Reyes and Isaias Rodriguez-Lopez, $425,000
203-205 Saratoga St: Sarah Martinez and Sugeylis Urbaez to Gladys M. Martinez, $491,000
10 Silesia Ct: David J. and Rachel L. Elias to Alexis Peralta, $260,000
36 Stevens Ave: Equestrian RT and Shawn M. Slattery to Jerry Bertrand and Josemyr Jeanty-Bertrand, $345,000
10-18 Union St: Levis Realty Assoc to 215 Canal Street LLC, $555,000
METHUEN
25 Albermarle St: Allen LLC to Elias Checho, $395,000
46 Arrowwood St: Daniel A. and Donna M. Parisi to Ileana and William Gallagher, $579,000
14 Belmont St: Erika Hardy and Jason Velazquez to Wendy R. Rosario-Burgos, $310,000
3 Breen Ave: Lily V. Lai to Karen C. Mccracken, $365,000
64 Calumet Rd: Anthony J. and Stacia Perrotta to Claudine Bernadeau, $486,500
11 Chelmsford St: Jorge B. Torres to Urbano Guzman and R Maldonado-Ramirez, $462,500
Clayton Ave: Michelle R. and Robert Mignogna to Miguel A. Diaz and Jescenia Castillo, $445,000
23 Country Club Cir Unit 78: Carriage Homes LLC to Lynda Ferrara, $560,000
11 Dundee Avenue Ext: Michelle Doherty to Beth H. Vellante and Kathryn A. Kelleher, $460,000
171 East St: Appleton Square RT and Myrna Zelenitz to Arrowpoint Burlington LLC, $29,300,000
5 Eastbrook Pl: Anthony Grasso and Jennifer Willyard to Juan C. Flores, $355,000
3 Emsley Ter: Meagan Harrigan and Bryson D. Geary to Hatice and Amine Ekinci, $400,000
108 Ford St Unit F: Ryan Nault to Carlos Estevez, $175,000
23 Hampshire Rd Unit 307: Courtney Taylor to Jane Duboff, $211,450
300 Hampshire Rd: Roseanne M. and Thomas J. Dallon to James Waldie, $485,000
113 Howe St: Nancy K. Mattola to 113 Howe Street RT and Paul Michaud, $265,000
2 Huntress Ave: Craig and Melissa Mack to Mercy M. Irura, $470,000
305 Jackson St: Carol Perrotta and Joseph Gibeau to Amanda Waldie and Luis A. Quimby, $350,000
24 James Rd: V Gardner IRT and Vicki J. Gardner to Francis Sanquintin and Yrma L. Desanquintin, $352,900
Lindberg Ave Lot B: Lindbergh Avenue RT and Leon C. Asadoorian to 101 Lindberg Avenue LLC, $300,000
47 Lowell St: SS LBMA LLC to Wilson G. Garcia-Acosta, $90,000
30 Merrimack St: Kevin A. and Cherylann Feole to Wallace C. Lima, $560,000
28 Morgan Dr: Joseph A Leone 3rd RET and Theresa B. Leone to Wendy Y. and Jose A. Estrella, $680,000
1 Nikki St: John R. and Deborah Isensee to Patricia A. and Doulas A. Ohlson, $690,000
150 North St: Marsella IRT and Robert P. Marsella to Kathleen M. Carroll, $370,000
138 Oakland Ave: Elizabeth Medina to Alberico R. Cruz, $370,000
39 Oakmeadow Ln: Edward&Ann Harb 2010 FT and Richard J. Harb to Jorge L. Garcia and Ybonis Delacruz, $440,000
1 Phoebe St Unit 6: Toll MA Land 3 LP to David R. and Michelle J. Moody, $599,575
3 Phoebe St Unit 7: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Robert and Doreen Mason, $562,609
5 Phoebe St Unit 8: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Patrick J. and Cheryl A. Nolan, $598,695
95 Pine Tree Dr Unit 95: Toll MA 4 LLC to Theresa Leone, $670,677
175 Pleasant Valley St Unit D: Nancy Quinlan to Rivers Edge Properties, $131,000
84 Reservoir St Unit 84: Dawn M. Collins to Isaiah J. Coleman, $286,000
38 Ridge Rd: Anne-Marie Fiore to Hazel P. Williams, $370,900
4 Sawyer Pl: Joseph Cianciolo to Mackendy and Dorsainvil B. Gabriel, $305,000
12 Tamarack Rd: Huong T. Nguyen to Tania and Herivelto Macedo, $589,000
5 Tech Cir: Anny Sanchez and Andrea Rossetto to Katherine Tamayo, $435,000
107 Tyler St: Quynh T. and Thao H. Nguyen to Pierre Nicolas and Aniolite Bence, $505,000
75 Weybossett St: Stephanie Lucente and Jason Elder to Joseph Fitzgerald, $240,000
34 Woodland St: Brian and Alison Otoole to Gregory Alvarado, $377,500
NORTH ANDOVER
345 Boston St: Wu Miao and Xiaoqing Guo to Kalyan C. Nallaparaju, $670,000
180 Chickering Rd Unit 204c: Beth H. Vellante and Kathryn A. Kelleher to Elizabeth Catarino, $310,000
185 Dale St: Dale Street RT and Claire M. Hagan to Audley H. Jones, $430,000
28 Fernview Ave Unit 9: Susan T. Quealy to Donna and Glenn W. Thompson, $200,000
4 Harvest Dr Unit 208: Zhao Wang and Zhihua Xiao to Edward J. and Carole E. Felix, $327,500
15 Kittredge Rd: Melahat and Peyman Samali to Jesse and Kathleen Lelievre, $875,000
148 Main St Unit A211: Mary Carroll to Michael and Heidi Connelly, $290,000
505 Massachusetts Ave: Jennifer and Kevin Finnigan to Timothy Carroll, $318,000
43 Mayflower Dr Unit 43: Carolyn Gala to Craig W. and Loretta Taylor, $684,000
36 Silsbee Rd: Tyler and Stephanie Cote to Timothy and Melanie Healy, $450,000
12 Stacy Dr: Gerald F. and Cynthia Clement to Maryann Richards, $325,000
11 Walker Rd Unit 5: Michelle L. Colantonio to Marybeth Hannah, $174,000
335 Willow St: Eastcon RT and Kay Juel to Muffin 3X LLC, $3,551,000
NORTH READING
1 Deerfield Pl: Michael L. and Maria F. Gentile to Derek and Alyssa Fitzpatrick, $922,000
10 Fairbanks Ln: 10 Fairbanks Lane RT and Gary S. Molyneaux to Danielle and Christopher Gianatassio, $915,000
20 North St: Christopher P. and Danielle M. Gianatassio to M Silverio-Henderson and Jermaine Henderson, $920,000
10 Pluff Ave: Scott G. and Pamela M. Feffer to Dafeng Chu and Yanzhi Zhou, $755,000
9 Washington St: Anastasia and Derek Sullivan to Marianna Z. and Seth F. Hosking, $409,500
READING
1 Greenbriar Dr Unit 202: Melanie L. Capwell and Timothy Healy to Daniel and John Connelly, $256,000
SALISBURY
233 Beach Rd Unit 10: Leslie A. and Peter J. Milano to George C. Moore, $470,000
67 Folly Mill Rd: Erin C. and Paul M. Kohan to Denise and Stuart T. Balser, $399,900
18 Liberty St: Karen A. and Mark J. Sotiropoulos to Christopher M. and Michelle T. Roberge, $345,900
6 Lynne Ave: David P. and Michelle M. Mcgrath to Lisa J. Cormier, $386,000
1-a Mariner Way Unit P1: Beach 54 LLC to Lopus Lake LLC, $354,900
10 Pike St: Valerie Mcgillivray to Shawn D. Fitzgerald, $110,000
119 Rabbit Rd: Sharon Wolcik to Dennis Warshaver, $215,000