ANDOVER
9 Alison Way: Robert J. and Norma H. Cohen to Richard H. Giles and Chun L. Wu, $963,000
39 Clark Rd: Richard S. Barry and Yvette Villa-Barry to Shouyang Shi and Qiaoyi You, $529,000
19 Crenshaw Ln Unit 19: CA INT and Yvon Cormier to Indu and Gita I. Muni, $1,425,000
1 Ellsworth Rd: Matthew H. and Kathleen Z. Quill to Rohit Jain and Queenal Vrishni, $669,000
55 Gray Rd: Michelle Kudirka and Julie Viola to Mark Bree and Karissa Utzat, $734,000
5 Henderson Ave: Marilyn M. Harvey to Jonathan G. and Ashley A. Carlson, $240,000
38 Juniper Rd: Daniel E. and Danielle Gillis to Gaston F. Menarvino and Maria E. Espetxe, $615,000
4 Longwood Dr Unit 1: 3rd Floor Associates LLC to Susan Big T and Susan N. Big, $259,000
24 Muirfield Cir Unit 24: Andrew C. and Cathy L. Shimberg to Paul and Sharon Leuzzi, $1,180,000
284 N Main St: Debra Ogston and Joseph R. Saker to Peter V. and Loyce A. Lawlor, $899,900
4 Orchard St: Hong-Van M. and Cat S. Le to Gary W Mccauley 2009 RET and Gary W. Mccauley, $910,000
8 Princeton Ave: Kara C. and Renzo Iturrino to William V. Mangan and Allison E. Omalley, $601,000
348 River Rd Unit 3: Andres M. Uribe and Lisa Moore to Amit and Vanessa Gonsalves, $545,000
20 Woodhaven Dr: Young M. and Jong W. Kim to Greger and Liane Andersson, $685,000
BOXFORD
19-c Bayns Hill Rd: Jill K. and Robert A. Jaworski to Waweru Mburu and Mercy Njuguna, $867,500
10 Carleton Cir: 10 Carleton Circle T and John C. West to Thomas J. Browne and Michelle M. Mulvena, $635,000
9 Ipswich Rd: Elizabeth B. and Samuel L. Schauerman to Jamie M. and Justin P. Chase, $744,000
209-a Ipswich Rd: Michelle and Thomas Murphy to Michael Mcgovern and Michelle Fermin-Viviers, $1,200,000
39 Lilly Pond Rd: Eivind G. Lange and Mary G. Puma to Elden J. and Erin M. Kocourek, $1,262,500
3 Perkins Way: Elizabeth C. and John S. Forbes to Keith Welch and Lisa Palacios-Welch, $691,000
DRACUT
33 Arlington Ave: 505 Capital Partners LLC to Shauna M. Campbell and Matthew H. Valade, $380,000
199 Brook St: Cristina L. Steele to Kirwa and Winny C. Chumba, $383,000
1 Demitri Cir: Rainbow Builders Corp to Michael J. and Kristina Lavey, $599,900
5 Dylan Dr: Jnnifer Costa and Leigh Savary to Yves P. Cornet, $480,000
148 Flower Ln Unit 7: Valdemar and Nichole Estevam to Claudia Gillis, $220,000
4 Garrison Rd: Paul J. and Helene H. Bettencourt to Eugene R. Deangelis and Sokunthea Tieng, $625,000
551 Hildreth St Unit 18: Catherine E Defabio IRT and Catherine E. Defabio to Sharif Developments LLC, $240,500
22 Honeybee Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to James and Melanie Felker, $551,300
26 Joseph Ave: James A. and Melanie K. Felker to Stephanie Mazzie, $364,900
84 Nashua Rd: Oneill William F Est and William F. Martin to Michael J. Agricourt and Amanda B. Rivard, $395,000
36 Pasquale St: Arthur Menezes and Amy Uzdavinis to Jose R. Pena, $369,000
15 Peabody Ave: CRT Properties LLC to Adam Barczewski and Meghan Boyer, $360,000
8 Royal Ave Unit 8: George and Donna Tevepaugh to Paul and Helene H. Bettencourt, $339,000
256 Sladen St: Paul A. and Evelyn A. Glazebrook to Isania Figueroa and Francis Holguin, $385,000
GEORGETOWN
17 Andover St Unit 3: William C. Schiek to John A. Regalbuto, $175,000
41 Bailey Ln: Bailey Lane LLC to Brittany and Robert J. Casella, $619,995
6 Birch Tree Dr: St Clair NT and J Peter StClair to Alycia A. and Javier A. Torres, $774,000
6 Charles St: Maria T. and Ronald C. Chorzewski to John Mendalka and Brittany S. Supino, $490,000
5 Davis Ln: Susan S. and Susan Flint to Benjamin and Erin Pollock, $715,000
12 Linden Cir: Carey Carvalho to Radka Bartonkova and Damon M. Hubbs, $388,000
9 Marlboro Rd: Patricia A Reynolds T and John T. Raynolds to Cody R. Brenneman and V A. Dietel-Brenneman, $501,000
12 Meadowview Rd: Janice R. Howe to Cristina A. and Schuyler N. Perry, $415,000
178 North St: Aaron and Erin Bergeron to Jennifer Desrosiers and Deni A. Gaito, $450,000
2 Noyes Rd: Matthew J. and Lindsay E. StPierre to Jonathan R. and Tennile M. Amero, $392,500
GROVELAND
6 Dartmouth St: Frances A. Mccoy to Robert Gamache and Devan Mcnair, $392,000
6 Mulberry St: Kathryn and Michael A. Alesse to Christopher and Kerry A. Marulli, $650,000
HAVERHILL
29-31 4th Ave: Little Dogs LLC to Salazar Properties LLC, $762,000
73 Auburn St: Eric V. Dorman to Ameur Zellagui, $239,900
73 Bailey Ct: Brian J. and Nicole L. Ray to Christopher J. and Stacey King, $500,000
7 Bartlett St: Daniel and Kathleen A. Racki to Emily Matthew, $422,000
9 Bartlett St: Daniel and Kathleen A. Racki to Emily Matthew, $422,000
90 Den Worth Bell Cir Unit 90: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Suzanne L. Gilligan and Robert P. Nessen, $340,500
35 Glen Meadow Rd Unit 35: Crystal and Martin Sandler to Tonimae Falabella and Paul Mantia, $290,000
164 Golden Hill Ave: Med Properties LLC to Bridgette Obrien and Alex Turco, $439,900
8 Greenlawn Ave: Adrian Santiago and Carmen Santos to John Hawkins, $405,000
18 Hamel Way Unit 18: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Fabiola and Leo Harrington, $329,900
22 Hamel Way Unit 22: Brady Sullivan Haverhill to Sheri Silvestro, $314,900
61 Jackson Street Ext: FNMA to Dilcia Almonte, $193,846
43 Lucas Dr: Jayne L. Kittredge and Eric V. Pare to Francis G. Capitanio and Nelly R. Jones, $370,000
27 Mercury Ter Unit 27: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Kevin Whetstone, $225,000
63 Mercury Ter Unit 63: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Vanessa Wolforth, $240,000
69-b Merrimac Rd: Andrew and Gina Owen to TFVARV RT and Susan Flint, $550,000
17 Riverdale Ave: Douglas C. and Sara A. King to Barbara D. and Gerald F. White, $622,000
49 Rockland St: Jessica and Zachary T. Drapeau to Eduardo Vargas-Jimenez and Kenia Y. Ortiz, $300,000
39 Saint Botolph St Unit 39: Berube Carla F Est and Kevin P. Berube to Danielle R. and Patrick J. Healey, $275,000
645 Salem St: Brenda J. Daignault to Michael P. Carney, $326,000
56 Steeplechase Ct Unit 56: Rufus B. Price to Maureen Mugavero, $205,000
22 Swasey St: 419 Lowell Street RT and Wysnar A. Marte to Luis A. Abreu, $340,000
18 Twin Brooks Cir Unit 18: Mark D. and Rachel A. Guida to Larry A. Wiseheart, $295,000
70 Washington St Unit 602: Haverhill Realty Dev T and Pasquale Franchi to Julie and Walter Zaremba, $305,000
80 Wingate St Unit 2e: Susan Adams Real Estate to Indre Dantaite, $156,000
LAWRENCE
22 Amherst St: Paul J. Nartiff to Gilberto C. Taveras, $275,000
182 Andover St: Elmer Sandoval to Thelmo Cruz and Concepcion Hernandez, $327,000
538 Andover St: North Shore Receivership to Maryluz Dejesus, $299,700
594-594a Andover St: Reina Santiago to Jose S. Granillos, $507,000
23-25 Bailey St: US Bank NA Tr to Darios Home Improvement, $357,024
58-60 Bellevue St: Nuris A. Deabad to Marvin G. Martinez, $495,000
7-9 Bennington St: Enrique G. Gil-Gabin to Euriz Inoa, $280,000
143-a&b Bennington St: Leandro M. Martinez and Doris Heredia to Roselio Cepeda and Juliana Reyes, $450,000
5-7 Caulkins Ct: Randy M. Ovalles and Gianna Bierd-Ovalles to Gregorio B. Bierd and Sandra Hidalgo-De Bierd, $350,000
316 Common St: James V. Piemonte to Massachusetts Electric Co, $1,000,000
262 E Haverhill St Unit 13: Tania Maria and Mercedes G. Cruz to Rivas Properties LLC, $115,500
180 Exchange St: Admanfred LLC to Jennifer Garcia, $222,000
161-163 Foster St: Dario and Fatima Garcia to Luis Delacruz and A Duran-Delacruz, $460,000
170 Gilbert St: Bernard F. Dunn and Morie L. Sherry-Dunn to Kenneth E. and Sharlene D. Brown, $113,700
50 Hillside Ave: Dallon FT 2011 and Martin R. Dallon to Lamacchia Development LLC, $265,000
7-9 Keighley Ct: Edrian Mendez-Brito to Claude J. Godard, $435,000
87 Knox St: Byron X. Obando and Sheila V. Cintron to Tambe J. Ebai, $384,000
32 Lenox Cir: Stacey and Christopher King to Nelson Potter, $340,000
18 Louisberg St: Jessica M. Trovato to Lyn R. Kertesz, $307,000
698 Lowell St: Steven A. and Linda J. Paine to Maritza Moronta and Lucia Duran, $270,000
90-94 Maple St: John M. Sammataro to Estela Reyes, $250,000
100 Maple St: John M. Sammataro to Estela Reyes, $50,000
242 Mount Vernon St Unit 8: Abdo G. and Samaria C. Hashem to Daisy J. Familia, $155,000
463-465 S Broadway: 463-465 S Broadway NT and Dong W. Kim to Swathi LLC, $250,000
96 Sylvester St: Ouellette 2017 T and Bryan D. Ouellette to Saby P. Perez, $320,000
33 Warren St: Jose M. Huertas and Arlene Agosto to Yennifer Feliz, $180,000
202 Willow St: Yanilsa Nunez and Francisco Ramirez to Hermes M. Orozco-Perez, $360,000
METHUEN
2 Applewood Ln: John Azevedo to Sol Trieu and Khai X. Son, $362,000
29 Ashland Ave: Norah Hillis-Brown and Gail A. Witham to 109-111 Spruce Street RT and Wysnar A. Marte, $239,900
45 Ayers Village Rd: Heba Alolabi and Samer Abdelsalam to Lucas and Nicholas Russell, $437,500
5 Bedford St: 5 C Investments LLC to Jessica L. Vandewalle and Kori Rabida, $479,900
19 Brown Ct: Joanna Rodriguez and Eneida Ocasio to Gary D. Levesque and Kara M. Mcdonough, $350,000
41 Fenwick Cir: Jose A. and Franselina Espinal to Kevin L. and Janet Dunn, $470,000
21 Hampshire Rd Unit 306: 333 Place Lane RT and Rachel R. Lacascia to Kelsie Ulrick, $189,900
54 Harris St: Ann M. and Andrew J. Bolduc to Stephen Mahnke and Sara Edquist, $331,000
1 Hayes St: Kirby Kattar-Shaheen and Kirby Mastrangelo to Gaetano Distefano, $350,000
48 High St Unit 15: Ronald J. Aufiero to Mohamed Fadli, $162,500
100-102 Jackson St: Richard&Carol Beaulieu FT and Richard J. Beaulieu to Linda Kirker and John Lever, $285,000
19 Lancaster Rd: Jason R. and Lyn A. Williams to Kenan and Ranjana Resic, $445,000
129 Milk St: Philip J. and Sandra E. Bruneau to Lucinda and Lisbette Joseph, $440,000
95-101 Phillips St: RFR Development Inc to GAP Apartments Methuen, $688,425
86 Pine Tree Dr Unit 86: Toll MA 4 LLC to Groves FT and Dean L. Groves, $601,521
45 Railroad St: Matthew C. and Bethany L. Monteith to Merrimack Valley Real Est, $240,000
945 Riverside Dr Unit 18d: Yohanni E. Cuevas to Luis Guzman and Olga Cacho, $205,000
20 Ruskin Ave: Jerome FT and Paula M. Henrick to Erin A. Saba, $310,000
23 Shirley Ave: David R. and Lindsay M. Tiney to Mischa R. Mcfarland, $430,550
45 Washington St Unit 18: Thomas and Christina Blair to Nancy Lauzon and Daniel S. Levine, $265,000
NORTH ANDOVER
231 Chestnut St: Fred P. Sammartino and Brenda C. Van Der Beek to Greg and Sarah Cottone, $775,000
4 Compass Pt Unit L1: Berry 114 Co LLC to Kulwinder S. and Kusam B. Bhatti, $512,215
4 Fernview Ave Unit 6: Fortunatus LLC to Laura A. Wareing, $217,500
26 Main St Unit 7: Hannah K. Galvin to Cesario M. Ferreira, $395,000
148 Main St Unit O103: Ventura FT and Anna M. Ventura to Mary L. Terry, $312,800
80 Prospect St: Patricia C. Mccann to Payne Properties LLC, $232,500
73 Riverview St: 12 North RT and Daniel J. Dewar to Joel Lopez, $525,000
1975 Salem St: Livingstone Dev Corp to Nicholas E. and Christa Gery, $839,000
171 Summer St: Anthony Cerra to Adam B. and Megan A. Sweeney, $439,000
575 Turnpike St Unit 26: Ober FT and Andrew I. Ober to 575 Turnpike St 26-28 LLC, $219,900
575 Turnpike St Unit 28: Ober FT and Andrew I. Ober to 575 Turnpike St 26-28 LLC, $219,900
633 Turnpike St: A&C RT 2 and James M. Holbrook to Andover Pest Control Inc, $375,000
795 Turnpike St Unit 201: Landmark RT and Nelson A. Raust to CCM Properties Group LLC, $230,000
795 Turnpike St Unit 203: Landmark RT and Nelson A. Raust to CCM Properties Group LLC, $230,000
795 Turnpike St Unit 202: Landmark RT and Nelson A. Raust to CCM Properties Group LLC, $230,000
795 Turnpike St Unit 204: Landmark RT and Nelson A. Raust to CCM Properties Group LLC, $230,000
797 Turnpike St Unit 201: Lentini Realty Inc to KIP Realty LLC, $420,000
797 Turnpike St Unit 203: Lentini Realty Inc to KIP Realty LLC, $420,000
797 Turnpike St Unit 202: Lentini Realty Inc to KIP Realty LLC, $420,000
797 Turnpike St Unit 204: Lentini Realty Inc to KIP Realty LLC, $420,000
100 Willow St: Reau Realty LLC to 100 Willow Street Realty, $2,544,000
94 Windkist Farm Rd: Brenan J. and Hilary Mccarragher to Deborah Sapienza and Erin Romansik, $885,000
23 Wright Ave: Frances P. Saab and David B. Forzese to Jeremy J. and Carla E. Carter, $419,000
NORTH READING
19 Burditt Rd: Black Roof Properties LLC to Jason N. and Kimberly A. Robinson, $430,000
1 Greenbriar Dr Unit 107: David Lucas to Jamie R. Eulie, $169,900
279 Haverhill St: Kelli Strob to Adam L. and Megan E. Stahl, $475,000
32 Kings Row: David J. and Jodi M. Connor to Patrick L. and Timmery A. Fitzpatrick, $805,000
217 Main St: W&N LP to PRT Realty LLC, $3,600,000
26 Orchard Dr: Robert J&M Moss RET and Robert J. Moss to Michael A. Newman and Krystina M. Habib, $557,500
2 Pine Glen Dr: Daniel F. and Donna M. Agneta to Alex J. Schlesinger and C M. Harbilas-Schlesinger, $545,000
8 Putnam Rd: Thomas A. Bowman to Bethany J. Dicristofaro and Michael A. Ratte, $585,000
5 Shore Rd: Wayne C. and Barbara F. Bennett to Demi T. Dang, $325,000
2 Winter St: Winter Street Drive RT and Michael Mccool to Stephen F. and Barbara L. Bradley, $555,000
4 Winter St: Winter Street Drive RT and Michael Mccool to Stephen F. and Barbara L. Bradley, $555,000
19 Woodland Dr: Douglas A. and Brenda G. Lane to Matthew C. and Kimberly M. Donahue, $525,000
SALISBURY
115 Beach Rd: John Shea to Ian Shea, $325,000
188 Beach Rd Unit 16: Rita Simeone to Douglas A. Cooper, $389,000
42 Central Ave Unit 5: Tildsley FT 2019 and Brian M. Tildsley to Dennis J. and Theresa E. Bradley, $325,000
44 Central Ave Unit 1: Joan K. Lombardo to Sharon R. and Sidney A. Tildsley, $640,000
9 Elmwood St: Scott J. Minehan to Maya R. Spencer, $235,000
10 Fowler St: Marshall Glen A Est and Marjorie N. Marshall to Cathy Bureau, $185,000
73 N End Blvd: Tom Patenaude Homes Inc to Pamela J. Tobichuk, $410,000
54 Seabrook Rd: Frances A. and Kenneth M. Sheehan to Anthony Vitale, $160,000
56 Seabrook Rd: Frances A. and Kenneth M. Sheehan to Anthony Vitale, $160,000