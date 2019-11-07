ATKINSON
23 Academy Ave.: Michele A. Bernier to Paul F. and Katja Lavallee, $175,000
2 Cogswell Lane Unit 2: Weiner FT and Edward F. Weiner to Thomas W. Renahan, $340,000
21 Eldon Way Unit 21: Charles A. and Maureen J. Piazza to Sandra D. Dallon, $355,000
Pope Road Lot 16: William and Michele Dennis to Chaffet FT and Robert G. Chaffet, $369,933
55 Summit Drive: Chang and Seungja An to Gary M. and Irene M. Gillihan, $335,000
25 Wild Pasture Lane: Midlands Investments LLC to Charles A. and Maureen J. Piazza, $495,000
34 Wild Pasture Lane: Midlands Investments LLC to Michael R. and Jessica A. Labrie, $558,866
CHESTER
303 Meadow Fox Lane: Mark M. and Joann M. Biros to Rebecca and Daniel Morin, $469,933
DANVILLE
2 Sandown Road: Lake RT and John D. Jalbert to William and Michele Dennis, $490,000
DERRY
62 Bedard Ave.: ACS2017 LLC to B&T Development LLC, $260,000
3 Crescent St. Unit 3038: Robert J. Marini to Luis E. Marte Reyes and Yaniry R. Cordero-DeMarte, $291,666
2 Doris St: Timothy B. Malcolm to Andrew R. Young, $318,000
97 E Broadway Unit 1: B&B FT and Paul W. Allen to F Penelope Cappella, $100,000
20 Franklin St.: F8 Tri Partners Realty to SM Properties LLC 1, $1,320,000
4 Independence Ave.: Thomas J. and Mariela Patrick to Matthew D. and Jeanne M. Martin, $360,533
1 Misty Morning Drive Unit D: Paula M. Senia to Youngha Choi and Na L. Sin, $227,000
Pembroke Drive Lot 20: Bank Of America NA to Muhamed Durakovic, $79,800
11 Pondview Drive Unit 11: Kim R. Wierman to Christopher R. and Bethany R. Johnson, $327,533
21 Worthley Road: Claire C. Damboise to Christian D. Scott, $228,000
N/a: USA HUD to Craig J Bonneau Const LLC, $95,533
N/a Lot 12118: Patrick and Michael Sullivan to Dennis Giangregorio, $123,000
N/a: 71 North High Street Prop and Carol A. Rogers to Walter E. and Lee A. Mitchell, $264,000
N/a: Ivan G. and Beverly A. Nault to Brian and Joann J. Freeman, $190,000
HAMPSTEAD
5 Chamberlain Ave.: Ronald Delcore and Catherine M. Julian to Caroline Wheeler and Stephen F. Mitrano, $391,533
10 Cortland Road: DuQuette FT and Pauline A. Lahaye to Smith FT and Michael L. Smith, $317,533
65 Geisser Road: Haruko I. Dustin to Mark and Stephanie J. Mcdonald, $400,000
658 Main St.: Hilltop House RET and Beth A. Grecoe to Jacob Cuomo and Noelle Messner, $440,000
8 Patriot Drive Unit 16: Ann M Cialone RET and Paul M. Cialone to Christopher Saggese, $250,000
18 Shaker Lane: Daniel R. and Jenni Grover to Stephanie A. and Jeffrey M. Wiggins, $644,000
2 Steeple Chase Road Unit 2: Vickie M. Larcohe to Robert and Shirley Casey, $230,000
N/a Lot 5: Dennis D. and Nancy K. Deluca to Dorothy L. Sowards, $419,000
HAMPTON
91 Ashworth Ave.: Rage FT and Charles A. Rage to Ocean Paradise LLC, $875,000
181 Ashworth Ave.: Martin and Heather L. Steffens to Christopher J. Butler, $599,933
180 Drakeside Road Unit 7: James E. Ohare and FNMA to FNMA, $265,700
88 Glade Path: Clear Harriett J Est and Donna Staples to Nicholas T. Kafajelis and Lisa Kazakis, $300,000
48-52 High St.: MA&BA 52 Realty LLC to 48-52 High Street LLC, $320,000
18 Mckay Ave.: Paul D. Mcguire to Alain J. and Diane Couture, $424,933
407 Ocean Blvd Unit B5: Scott H. and Robin L. Ross to Donna J. Lebert, $484,400
703 Ocean Blvd Unit 204: Richard D Roy RET and Richard D. Roy to Ocean Mist Estates RT and Ian Ramage, $115,800
703 Ocean Blvd Unit 206: Richard D Roy RET and Richard D. Roy to Ocean Mist Estates RT and Ian Ramage, $139,800
703 Ocean Blvd Unit 502: Richard D Roy RET and Richard D. Roy to Ocean Mist Estates RT and Ian Ramage, $173,800
2 Penhollow Lane: Lisa B Wenger 2013 RET and Lisa B. Wenger to Constance R. and Mark P. Alesse, $745,000
11 Rice Ter: Kenneth and Justyna Macdonald to Rory D. and Keith Carter, $339,000
21 Seabury Unit 21: Steven R. and Claudia A. Hill to Taylor H. Longnecker, $166,000
81 Seabury Unit 81: Chester D. and Barbara J. Lear to Eric D. Goethel, $287,200
KINGSTON
73 Exeter Road: Kemp FT and Norma L. Kemp to Frans C. and Stephanie I. Ekendahl, $434,933
Granite Rd Unit 2: Lori E Thomas RET and Lori E. Thomas to Steven B. Allen, $350,000
LONDONDERRY
96 Bayberry Lane Unit 96: Donna L. Jean to Joanne and Arthur R. Bruce, $90,000
Cross Farm Condo Lot 3: Cross Farm Dev LLC to Theodore R Kolman RT and Theodore R. Kolman, $575,000
91 Granite St. Unit 91: Charles and Denise Nutt to Katelyn Williams, $175,000
20 Haywood Road: James A. and Cheryl L. Bouchard to Ryan S. and Kristen M. Mcguigan, $470,000
43 High Range Road: Donald W. and Victoria S. Kinnett to James and Wendy Paskevich, $369,900
5 Jacks Bridge Road: Harvey Propco LLC to AGNL Pane LLC, $40,500,000
104 Litchfield Road: Betty L. Bland to Allison M. and Jason S. Buttle, $120,000
478 Mammoth Road: Nugent FT and Sheryl N. Levesque to Nathan Fudala, $206,000
67 Morrison Drive Unit 67: Chaffet FT and Robert G. Chaffet to Donald P. and Ann Carroll, $490,000
63 Old Nashua Road Unit 62: Linda and Vincent Palaia to Marjorie A. and Andrew J. Shannon, $181,000
12 Vista Ridge Drive Unit 42: Edouard J Pouliot T and Constance G. Pouliot to Andrew M. and Benjamin P. Leblanc, $194,933
86 Winterwood Drive Unit 86: Kevin B. Bridges to Diane L. and Mark Rutledge, $224,933
NEWTON
2 Amesbury Road: Newton Town Of to Robert Diflumeri, $49,533
29 Currierville Road: Father&Son RT and Todd Fitzgerald to Jeremy M. Kelley and Catherine T. Coleman, $419,933
6 Hayman Circle: Stephen M. and Judith A. Lee to Kristin D. Kershaw, $375,000
19 Quaker St.: Maria T. and Donald J. Hennessey to Brittanyk Wolkovits, $355,000
PELHAM
21 Blue Jay Drive: Brian K Bishop FT and Brian K. Bishop to Paul and Lori Grant, $629,933
29 S Shore Drive: Jan Demoor to Daniel Proulx, $270,000
PLAISTOW
8 Fran Ave.: David M. and Jamie L. Ranson to Richard J. Johnson and Catherine M. Jarvis, $350,000
138 Newton Road Unit 8: Kyle J. and Katelyn K. Mcelroy to Carolyn A. Mcgee, $230,533
5-11 Plaistow Road: Taurus Plaistow Investors to Plaistow Center LLC, $20,000,000
SALEM
35 Ashwood Ave.: RKS RT to William P. Mahoney and Laureen T. Shanley, $401,000
99 Cluff Crossing Road Unit F8: Juana M. Tutiven to Zhan T. Huang, $130,000
59 Cluff Road Unit 27: Maura K. Pennisi to Antoinette B Mosson FT and Antoinette B. Mossom, $290,000
42 Duston Road: Antoine and Jaime Hajjar to Terry W. Desimone, $415,000
28 Garrison Road: Danilo Jose and Wendy Larochelle to Steven S. Blair and Karen E. Belair, $415,000
17-a Hampstead Road: Kateco LLC to Rocci F. and Heidi M. Delucia, $155,000
41 Joseph Road: Ambrosia A. Walsh to John McCarthy, $395,000
7 Kurt Road: Michael A. and Georgette M. Ackarey to Victor J. Sevilla, $348,000
77 Lake Shore Road: Carnate T and Susan M. Wante to James and Gerrianne Samowski, $455,933
6 Marys Lane: Karen R Weinstein T and Karen R. Weinstein to Samantha R. Deploey, $295,000
2 Mckinstry Circle: James M. and Gerriann Samowski to Jennifer E. and Daniel P. Thompson, $467,000
29 Mulberry Road: Ryan S. and Kristen M. Mcguigan to 2015 Sipsey RT and Elizabeth Sipsey, $375,000
114 N Policy St.: Terry W. Desimone to Ethan Akerman and Laualye Waring, $327,000
4-b Raymond Ave: Harvey Propco LLC to AGNL Pane LLC, $5,900,000
5 Sally Sweet Way Unit 313: Blanche Campbell to Trachier IRT and Philip J. Trachier, $289,000
8 Timber Woods Drive: KLN Construction Co Inc to Alan and Monica Marchioni, $629,933
N/a Lot 7: Marjorie and John W. Powell to Foresight Invesments Inc, $307,000
SANDOWN
10 Birch Drive: Amberwood Homes LLC to Candace J. Moussa, $385,000
18 Christopher Drive Unit 18: Bradford M. and Patricia F. Canney to Maura K. Pennisi, $280,000
49 North Road: Linda C. Royer to Stefanie A. Kiluk, $339,933
21 Rowell Road: Lloyd A. Rydre and Robin C. Ryder to Jason and Melissa Ryder, $225,000
SEABROOK
7 Alison Drive: Emond FT and James T. Emond to Robert A. Smith, $225,000
19 Marshall Way: Christopher R. Hatem to Matthew and Allison N. Niciu, $510,000
WINDHAM
7 Bristol Hill Road Unit 7: Edward and Cathy J. Desimone to Franklin A. Sayles and Catherine Erickson-Sayles, $375,000
16 Bristol Hill Road Unit 16: Dianne M. Nealon to Edward and Cathy J. Desimone, $390,000
75 Stacey Circle Unit 75: Chuan C. Wang and Olivia Li to Julie and Timothy Malcolm, $300,000
1 Timberlane Road: Barry D. Emmert to Matthew Rounds and Amanda Hayden, $1,035,000
N/a Lot 7a704: Eric S. Spofford to RPT T and John G. Cronin, $375,000
N/a Lot 18l1: Andrew P&C J Lane RET and Andrew P. Lane to Laszlo Pap, $690,000