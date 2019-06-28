ATKINSON
20 Edmund Cir Unit 20: Bank Of America NA to Arthur and Cheryl Bonin, $256,500
26 Hawthorne Dr: Michael J. and Cheryl A. Garon to Jeffrey Bee, $390,000
155 Main St: Lois M. and Vincent L. Marchand to Barry M. Blood, $100,000
155 Main St: Lois M. and Vincnet L. Marchand to Barry M. Blood, $150,000
40 Maple Ave: Toni Newcomber IRT and Lauren Palermo to Sharon A Ryan RET and Sharon A. Ryan, $357,000
3 Treasure Way: Teresa D. and Christopher L. Whaley to Jonas and Diane M. Aleksa, $620,000
20 Wild Pasture Ln: Midlands Investments LLC to Donald G Atwood 2016 RET and Donald G. Atwood, $617,333
36 Winslow Dr: Daniel R. and Elizabeth A. Fusco to Bruce J. and Vivien A. Hesselton, $675,000
N/a: Robert G. and Michelle M. Byrd to Petronio DeLima and I DeOliveira-Lima, $450,000
CHESTER
31 Penacook Rd: Jon L. Allan to Brenda Piazza, $550,000
DANVILLE
50 Diamond Dr: David E. and Beth A. Swillum to Kristina Coneeny and Daniel Chiumiento, $350,000
60 Farview Dr: Shane P. and Casey Murphy to Erin and Corey Gobbi, $385,000
8 Meghans Way: CMS Sullivan Inc to Kevin A. and Hope B. Beaudet, $429,000
Olde Rd: Cynthia G. Lavash to Traverse 2018 T and Jean Traverse, $312,000
N/a: Julia Redman to Michael A. and Denise E. Chambers, $73,000
DERRY
28 Amherst Dr Unit 28: Christopher A. and Brenna L. Baxter to Jonathan S. and Kristen N. Mandell, $275,000
23 Barkland Dr: Daniel F. Hunt to Aaron Black and Anne M. Chick-Balck, $334,933
14 Buttonwood Dr: USA VA to Zachary Phair, $185,600
12 Concord Ave: Robert D Tuttle RET and Robert D. Tuttle to Keith R. Vaillancourt, $315,000
90 E Broadway Unit 34: Kotsiras John G Est and Deborah A. Johnson to Gage A. and Gage A. Morse, $91,800
8 Elm St: Iron Gate Properties LLC to Sixbysixty Properties LLC, $238,000
20 Elwood Rd: George and Nancy Perkins to Kristine Cleaver, $255,000
3 English Range Rd: Sammy Y. and Betty M. Mak to Patrick C. and Michelle E. Ferrera, $355,000
13 Gordon Rd: Jacqueline Cottier to Matthew Market Realty LLC, $135,000
2 Mills Farm Cir Unit L: Shadene and Hannah E. Davis to Callie Soumas, $199,333
160 N Shore Rd Unit A: Arthur A. Ware and FHLM to MTGLQ Investors LP, $105,000
10 Pine Isle Dr Unit E: Valerie A. Coski to Erica A. Giglio, $203,000
Redfield Cir: Jose Riberiro to Tony Mars RET and Gregory Capano, $295,000
9 Robin Rd: Penny P. Guy to Joel and Elsie Wessner, $330,000
14 S Main St: Gary P. and Stephanie P. Carpenter to Kelly Mahoney, $249,533
3 Silvestri Cir Unit 9: Ursula Keighley RET and Ursula Keighley to James A. Murphy, $144,933
51 Steele Rd: BR10 Lot LLC to Robert H. and Christina L. Baroni, $556,400
7 Susan Dr Unit R: 4 Susan Drive LLC to William D. Chadbourne, $175,000
60 W Broadway: Barry Cohoon Props LLC to Mammoth Properties LLC, $463,000
80-1/2 W Broadway: 80 5 West Broadway LLC to Christopher and Louis F. Soares, $220,000
9 Wright Rd Unit 9: James R. Hardy to Gregory Long and Martina Masce, $295,000
HAMPSTEAD
46 Catherine Ave: Laurie J. and George J. Burke to Sandra and Philip Bruneau, $525,000
57 Main St: Sharon A. Ryan to Heather Ashton and Christopher Mccarthy, $430,000
41 Maple Ave: Marc P. and Christine C. Auger to Wadii Bellamine and Andrea M. Abraham, $535,000
130 Mills Shore Dr: Linda J. Demmons to Kelly J. Hamel and Paul S. Mckinnon, $359,000
550 Route 111: Michael J. and Jannie N. Dibartolomeo to Alpha Properties NH LLC, $180,000
N/a Lot 13: Wohlers FT and Jessica Barlow to Christopher M. Dube and Kimberly A. Ferreria, $320,000
HAMPTON
36 Alexander Dr: Charles F. and Diane P. Withee to Andreas A. Giotas, $600,000
25 Drakes Lndg Unit 25: Colburn FT and Robert J. Colburn to Gagne 2018 RET and Debra L. Gagne, $499,933
54 Dunvegan Woods Unit 54: Christine E. Murray to Stpehen J. Clark and Kristine J. Hanc-Clark, $254,933
537 Exeter Rd: StGermain Norma P Est and Michael P. StGermain to Matthew I. Smith and Jocleyn R. Shelby, $360,000
74 Hampton Mdws Unit 74: Jonathan L. and Jenny R. Voeltner to Michael F. Walzak, $512,000
37-a Highland Ave: Gary J. and Rebecca E. Crispo to Jeffrey R. and Robbin L. Kalmes, $274,000
14 Huckleberry Ln: Toscano Family Realty&Inv to Ross D. Peterson and Amanda Wellman-Peterson, $437,533
18-22 K St Unit 102: Laura and Pietro T. Cortese to Frank S. and Denise J. Franconeri, $385,000
3 M St Unit 3: Kenney RT and Steven M. Kenney to Riccio Enterprises LLC, $270,000
3 M St Unit 1: JG Flats LLC to Riccio Enterprises LLC, $299,000
5 M St Unit 1: JG Flats LLC to Riccio Enterprises LLC, $299,000
5 M St Unit 3: Kenney RT and Steven M. Kenney to Riccio Enterprises LLC, $270,000
12 Mary Batchelder Rd: Robert P. and Lori J. Haas to Moore FT and Steven J. Moore, $320,000
1044 Ocean Blvd Unit 1b: Lawrence M. and Ann M. Whalen to Crystal E. Grover and Gary G. Pontbriand, $850,000
23 Westridge Dr: Didier FT 2013 and John W. Didier to Jennifer and Josh Thresher, $661,000
KINGSTON
2 Coopers Grove Rd Unit B: Joshua M. Wezesa to Steven M. Auclair and Amber R. Ewing, $260,000
5 Madison Ave: David O. Degrandis and Robert A. Degrandi to Sean and Natalie R. Fitzpatrick, $499,000
Nh Route 125: New Hampshire State Of to Small Rox Realty LLC, $30,000
7 Red Gate Dr: Wicked Black Cat RET and William F. Waters to Michael and Candra Croteau, $509,000
2 Ridgewood Dr: Debbie S. Sice to Corey C. and Carrie A. Spencer, $409,000
LONDONDERRY
11 Coteville Rd Unit A: Roberta L. Curdo to Gena L. and Logan L. Detour-Rowan, $215,000
32 Fieldstone Dr Unit 32: Mark A. and Emily K. Finochiaro to Diane M. Malagodi, $200,000
116 Fieldstone Dr Unit 116: Daniel A. and Carolyn M. Clark to Earle M. and Jessica M. Weigensberg, $199,000
6 Haywood Rd: Hawk 2016 T and Larry E. Hawk to Michael R. and Lindsay Joy, $440,000
6 Litchfield Rd: Scott and Kathy J. Cannella to Crystal Boulanger and Tiffany J. Hoisington, $179,933
66 Mammoth Rd: Alan L. Dary to David G. and Jennifer R. Wellman, $320,000
7 Nettie Way: Belize Real Estate Hldg to Nicholas S. and Amanda L. Nault, $509,333
8 Old Coach Rd: Paul J. and Paula J. Brassard to James D. Leary, $355,000
61 Old Nashua Rd Unit 63: Myers Elsa L Est and Stuart F. Myers to Daniel Robichaud and Walter W. Cashdollar, $148,000
73 Rockingham Rd: Tior Realty LLC to 73 Rockingham LLC, $665,000
24 Tanager Way: Jamie J. Reynolds to Donald M. and Karolina T. Smith, $465,000
32 Winterwood Dr Unit 32: Thomas J. Okeeffe to Paula Frederick, $240,000
1 Winthrop Rd: Leo J. Brouillard to James Gebo and Kyle Segal, $185,000
N/a: Lussier FT and Paul A. Lussier to Raymond J. and Lisa M. Capistran, $529,000
NEWTON
34 Marcoux Rd: Wayne M. Campbell to Gino J. Spero, $200,000
PELHAM
5 Applewood Rd: Couture RET and Bruce M. Couture to Jeffrey R. and Nancy E. Fox, $490,000
3 Longview Cir: John A. and Joyce E. Mackiewicz to Michaela William, $475,000
1109 Mammoth Rd: Jamie T. Seavey and TD Bank NA to Michael Martone and Daniel Giarrusso, $130,000
Marsh Rd: Franklin and Frederick Nietupski to Shawn M. Murphy and Ronald G. Drew, $18,000
95 Nashua Rd: James W Petersen Built to Dane and Samantha Schindler, $499,933
14 Oriole Cir Unit 14: 61A Nashua Rd Landholding to Charles T. and Sandra J. Boddy, $373,600
1 Peaceful Dr: Debra Ann T and Stephen J. Doherty to Dayna and Scott W. Cummings, $443,266
22 Russell Dr: Citizens Bank NA to Robert and Diana Cloutier, $255,000
4 Tallant Rd: Florence V. Newcomb to Merrimack Institute LLC, $200,000
PLAISTOW
14 Katherine Way: Michael D. Snow and Stefanie A. Kiluk to Jason and Jill Greenstein, $475,000
138 Newton Rd Unit 12: J&E Kryskow RT and Justin M. Kryskow to Kenneth Sweet, $212,000
223 Oak Ridge Rd: Ronald N. Labatte to Gill K. Libro, $205,000
71 Sweet Hill Rd: Lee V. Johnson to Kyle Mcmanus, $120,000
SALEM
79 Brookdale Rd: D&M Demers RE Inv LLC to Steven J. Gray, $359,933
7 Catalpa Rd Unit 7: DHB Homes LLC to Donna B. Weinberg, $475,000
1 Cortona Way Unit 1: Black Brook Realty Tuscan to Edward F. Murphy and Meaghan Diggins, $484,933
6 Glen Rd: Equity T Co to Joan Lombardo, $469,933
33 Henderson Cir: Charles and Melissa S. Flahive to Thangdoeun Chan and Yidto Gnong, $362,533
81 Hooker Farm Rd: M Nafi Toksoz RET and M Nafi Toksoz to Richard and Joanne Wickson, $390,000
43 Hunt St: Katherine Reul to David R. and Lindsay M. Tiney, $419,250
27 Joseph Rd: Sean Fitzpatrick to Mary M. Palen, $370,000
16 Juniper Rd: Gilles Lablanc and Manon Leblanc to Valerie L. Varney and Micheal Mclaughlin, $435,000
126 Lancaster Farm Rd: Michael D. Savastano to Nicholas A. and Mandie J. Kubicek, $400,000
Lancelot Court Condo Unit 11: Richard J. Smiht to Taner and Aysun Gulbas, $81,000
5 Liberty St: Michael S. and Christina L. Reedy to Adam and Didem Guziejka, $510,000
85 Millville Cir: Jeffrey M. and Pamela M. Genter to Shawn M. Nadeau and Michelle A. Pouliot, $245,000
110 N Policy St: Michele R. Manago to Brian F. Downing, $331,000
19 Norwood Rd: Morgano FT and Richard T. Morgano to Kyle P. Brennan, $584,266
3 Penobscott Ave: Maria Medeiros to Anthony A. Polizzotti, $60,000
44 Stanwood Rd: Crest RT and Kenneth M. Verolla to Thomas W. Szarzynski and A Anderson-Szarzynski, $225,000
11 Tammy St: Woodfall 2016 T and Colin D. Woodfall to Paul Begin and Mary Kasper, $426,933
N/a Lot 17-5: David M. and Kathryn F. Camuso to Allen and Yi Fulmer, $514,000
SANDOWN
16 Candlestick Ln: Randall A. Atchley to Scott E. and Heldi J. Temple, $499,000
33 Compromise Ln: Steve and Melissa Maguire to Brian V. and Katie T. Paciulan, $364,933
8 Jana Cir: Jerrod R. Conte to Alexander J. Dunbar and Miah K. Sheridan, $401,000
137 Little Mill Rd: Claudette Lacerda to Michael Fabello and Andria Alosky, $305,000
398 Main St: JCB LLC to Justin J. Clooney, $221,000
16 Sleeper Ln: Justin W. and Emily E. Carr to Jeffrey S. and Alexandra Pettengill, $318,000
SEABROOK
18 Dixon Way: John L. and Joellen Smart to Timothy J. Smart, $350,000
3 Marshall Way: David and Joyce Bachmann to Tammy C. and Michael H. Fuller, $515,000
33 Marshview Cir: James A. Elder to Maureen J. Pelletier, $424,800
419 Route 286 Unit 209: Gaetan G. and Suzanne A. Rodrigue to Donna S. Cummings, $116,000
WINDHAM
19 Dunraven Rd: KCL Homes LLC to Jason E. and Kristen M. Sudati, $994,400
149 Londonderry Rd: Stephen P. and Shannon M. Crowley to Gomes FT and Jorge R. Gomes, $440,000
6 Ludlow Rd: Sudati FT and Jason E. Sudati to Bryan P. and Lyndi Green, $650,000
8 Misty Meadow Rd Unit 8: Douglas May 2019 RET and Douglas D. May to Charles J. and Bonnie J. Walsh, $490,000
14 Rocky Ridge Rd: David Mattke-Robinson and Kristyn Mattke to Scott&Amy Murray RET and Scott R. Murray, $439,000
1 Squire Armour Rd: Hussain Aleem RET and Tahir H. Aleem to Amit Kumar-Sharma and Albina Kibirova, $600,000
9 Telo Rd: Laurie L Martinchick RET and Laurie L. Martinchick to Stephen J. Lombardo and Christina R. Moran, $439,933
N/a Lot 3a586: Anthony M. and Susan J. Bernabei to Roberto Esposito RET and Roberto Esposito, $675,000
==