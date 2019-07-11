ATKINSON

14 Kings Grant Dr: Paul F. and Katja Lavallee to David J&D J Lovely RET and David J. Lovely, $739,933

9 Knightland Rd: Jamie Viti to Lindsayk and James A. Volpe, $475,000

47 Main St: TMR FT and Heather Rurak to Teds Place LLC, $300,000

CHESTER

46 Crawford Rd: Melissa Christenson to Mark R. and Jill E. Ford, $484,533

24 Sandown Rd: Thomas W. Goddard and Lynsey Bray to Patrick FT and Shelly L. Patrick, $596,533

2 Shaker Heights Rd Unit 2: April L. Davis to Melissa Christenson, $280,000

DANVILLE

15 Beechwood Dr: Michael S. and Karen A. Douglas to Matthew R. Sheehy and Christine R. Ota, $405,000

14 Tempo Dr: Kenneth P. Neergaard to Johnathan M. West, $380,000

DERRY

4 Anna Cir Unit 4: Patricia R Allen 2016 RET and Patricia R. Allen to James M. Medaglia and Jillian M. Sgroi, $308,000

2 Ballard View Cir: Shawn E. and Zarah A. Roubian to Alfred Vega and Carmen Hinostroza, $479,000

18 Bayberry Ln: Regina L. Coel to Liam J. Curry and Michelle M. Dusousa, $496,000

3 Bisbee Cir: Cynthia Aucoin to Joseph A. Mcdougall, $289,933

20 Brian Ave Unit R: Marc A. May to Justin M. Burnett, $241,000

6 Cole Rd: Philip E. and Karen A. Wasilak to Michael J. Fernandez, $289,000

7 Cunningham Dr: Robert E. Patteson to Linda and Greg R. Girard, $309,000

88 Derryfield Rd Unit L: Melissa J. Mahoney to Scott E. and Katherine E. Rowe, $153,000

15 Franklin St: Earl C. Freeman to Ronald W. and Stephanie G. Barry, $285,000

24 Gulf Rd: Kalicharan V. and Nagamohini Durgampudi to Michael Shruban and Nicole Shruhan, $625,000

379 Island Pond Rd: Roneisha S. Charles to Dylan M. and Briana K. Collins, $290,000

24 Juniper Rd Unit R: Amy Bertrand to Meaghan E. Devita, $215,000

54 Lane Rd: Mcmaster Development LLC to Angelina Adames, $537,933

5 Mount Pleasant St: Clement Laplante to Peak Premises LLC, $179,933

Old Chester Rd: Craig A. Fowler to Larry and Catherine H. Guevarra, $550,866

12 Perley Rd Unit 11: Maria D. Summa to Qurtimiya M. Bonds, $215,000

13 Redfield Cir: Debra Farrar to Graham Lockwood and Jesslyn Covino, $350,000

HAMPSTEAD

20 Chamberlain Ave: Justin and Kiara Burnham to Kendra and Michael Ouellette, $360,000

8 Howard Rd: Kristine Salter and Penelope S. Collins to Candy J. and Mark E. Porro, $347,533

48 Main St: Dale M. and Joanne L. Gerry to Milo Properties LLC, $315,000

36 Partridge Ln: Mark E. and Candy J. Porro to Taylor V. and Debra Farrar, $465,000

HAMPTON

204 Ashworth Ave Unit 7: Edward J. and Sheila M. Dubrawski to Aimee M. Cote, $89,533

289 Atlantic Ave Unit 8: Adam D. Denio and Jessica R. Smith to Christopher M. Griffin, $449,933

4 Bear Path: Murphy FT and Henry F. Murphy to Renee and Jennifer Lehmann, $525,000

21 Bear Path: Francis J. and Francine J. Lehmann to Natalie M. and Justin D. Wright, $805,000

8 Coffin Dr: Anita M Conant T and Laura E. Tobin to Richard D. Wendell, $700,000

21 Dunvegan Woods Unit 21: Elizabeth A Lamy RET and Karen Brooks to Francis J. and Francine J. Lehmann, $243,000

25 Fairfield Dr: Alan H. Greenbaum to Jason M. and Tirzah C. Kenneway, $395,000

19 Glen Rd: MPR RET and Martha P. Richdale to Christopher D. and Sarah L. Prescott, $360,000

24 Harbor Rd Unit 13: Richard A. and Brenda Pulsifer to Brendan J. and Sandra G. Finnegan, $660,000

303 Mill Rd: FHLM to Elba M. Loring, $267,500

18 Morningside Dr: W&R French FT and James French to Timmy and Janis Hawkins, $335,000

16 N Shore Rd: Susan S Neff RET and Susan S. Neff to Jessica E. and Christopher C. Banks, $550,000

511 Ocean Blvd Unit 13: Solomon F. and Susan K. Sidell to James A. Elder, $325,000

6 Reubens Driftway Unit 6: Natalie Russ to Adam D. Denio and Jessica R. Smith, $370,000

15 Robin Ln: Margaret A. Christensen to B&M Walsh Properties LLC, $150,000

12 Smith Ave: Pauline Y Baillie RET and Pauline Y. Baillie to Nicole Marchwicz, $78,000

Stickney Ter Lot 4: Bayview Loan Servicing to Brian Burris and Danielle Hotz, $55,200

30 Towle Farm Rd Unit 1: Jo-Ann Gauerke to Christian M. Sandric and Carol Tsang-Sandric, $380,000

N/a Lot 19: Mary H Fallon RET and Katherine E. Herbst to 4 Ocean Drive LLC, $3,500,000

N/a Lot 190: Stephen M Joyce RET and Stephen M. Joyce to ES LLC, $703,000

KINGSTON

1 Mulligan Way Unit 1: Krisdan LLC to Teated LLC, $65,000

LONDONDERRY

48 Boulder Dr Unit 48: Patrick J. Conway and Deborah R. Linett to Kathryn L. and David Payeur, $181,000

152-l Capitol Hill Dr Unit 152: Christopher D. and Bonnie A. Sullivan to 152l Capital Hill LLC, $122,533

4 Checkerberry Ln: Charls G. and Melissa E. Nickerson to Brittany and Evan Dipalma, $451,000

4 Fir St: Maureen Malone to Kyle R. Lavoie and Emma K. Cook, $232,533

13 Hovey Rd: William S. Coburn to Jonathan Breier and Lina Daher, $409,933

28 Kendall Pond Rd: Michael M. Huntting to Christina M. and James D. Lauzon, $425,000

6 Manasquan Cir: Ann W Griffin RET and Ann W. Griffin to Timothy J. Donovan and Doreen M. Prisby, $486,000

244 Nashua Rd: Londonderry Church Of Nar to Leonard and Jane Vigeant, $200,000

45 Stonehenge Rd: Alfredo Gil and Nicole Pinzok to G&W Properties LLC, $178,000

8 Tokanel Dr: Stella M. and Richard S. Hall to Christopher and Candace Turcotte, $455,000

NEWTON

7 Chongor Dr: Byron Marshall to Michael D. Morin, $290,000

16 Maple Ave: Gregory P. and Teresa M. Rodgers to Robert L. and Laurie A. StLaurent, $120,000

5 Merrimac Rd: Todd Fitzgerald to John and Tiffany Marquis, $352,933

17 S Main St: Benjamin J. and Erin Pollock to Luke and Elizabeth Whalen, $342,666

80 S Main St: Lauren A. and Steven A. Grindrod to Michael S. Mcintyre, $281,000

30 Tanglewood Dr: Brian A. and Jessica Hawkes to Steven A. and Lauren A. Grindrod, $383,000

11 Walnut Farm Rd: Meaghan E Howlett RET and Meaghan E. Howlett to Rhonda and Thomas Allain, $471,000

PELHAM

7 Chagnon Ln: Christopher Carnazzo to Michael and Amanda Catalano, $450,000

25 Hayden Rd: David A. Mendes to Raymond D. and Sylvia A. Jarest, $570,000

6 Lucy Ave: Alex J. Patalano to Anselmo and Nelly Aleman, $359,933

7 Spruce St: Breva Properties LLC to Christine J. and Panagiotis D. Kanellos, $406,000

PLAISTOW

9 Crane Crossing Rd Unit 4-2: Eric Chamberlin and Brigitte Lavillette to Kyle Pydynkowski, $233,000

90 Old County Rd: James Sullivan to Guillermo and Rachel Moreno, $386,000

48 Westville Rd Unit 10: Ana C. Tzrinske to Christine Walfield, $143,000

SALEM

3 Artisan Dr: Rock Acquisition LLC to Artisan At Tuscan Village, $10,422,600

17 Briarwood Dr: Focal Point Communication to Crystal and Daniel Hughes, $544,000

15 Butternut Rd Unit 15: DHB Homes LLC to Kevin and Linda Omalley, $435,933

19 Butternut Rd Unit 19: DHB Homes LLC to Jeffrey and Marcia Strasnick, $455,000

10 Charles St: Jonathan D. and Kimberly Faucher to Lih-Yen and Tzai-Yung Hsieh, $410,733

99 Cluff Crossing Rd Unit D6: Rebuilding Houses LLC to Ryan Thibodeau, $148,000

4 Frary St: Clarence A Trammell RET and Debra Tuttle to Casey Schaible, $237,000

23 Garrison Rd: Raymond S. and Beverly Stone to Michael and Jessica Zangri, $422,000

24 Haverhill Rd: Elaina and Matthew Higgins to Erin N. Fili and Ralph G. Grande, $333,933

79 Haverhill Rd: Delbar Builders LLC to Aaron D. and Rachel A. Kalil, $592,800

4 Justin Ave: John F. Desrosiers to Arelis Espaillat, $342,000

1 Lawrence Rd: Kristen Clark to Max 5 Homes Inc, $180,600

34 Merrill Ave: S&D Ventures LLC to Lauri M. Nunes, $310,000

4 Montalcino Way Unit 4: Black Brook Realty Tuscan to Jeremiah H. Kearns and Nancy P. Lange, $445,400

19 Sand Hill Rd: Barberian Enterprises LLC to Jay and Carolyn Deusinger, $373,000

35 Silverbrook Rd: Valentin and Judith Staka to Eric M. Rodriguez and Kelly M. Smith, $625,000

Stone Bridge Estates Cond Unit 25: Lozier Land Dev LLC to Potvin FT and Alfred R. Potvin, $630,400

5 Timber Woods Dr: KLN Construction Co Inc to Michael S. and Christina L. Reedy, $639,933

SANDOWN

39 Glastombury Dr: Gerardo A. Liloia to Kirsten Taylor, $471,000

53 Hampstead Rd: Matthew B. and Heather A. Mcgowan to Daniel Flood and Jamie Hill, $280,000

N/a Lot 3: Lily&Waffles RT and Kim Prestosz-Conors to Joan A. Navarria, $170,000

SEABROOK

New Zealand Rd: Edna A Drown Seabrook T and John C. Primerano to Colins LLC, $369,933

Raymond Dr: Ernest R. and Richard R. Clocher to Packad FT and Linda Packard, $200,000

WINDHAM

25 Blossom Rd: Michael Bedient to Ryll Macauslan RET and Stefan Ryll, $461,000

158 Castle Hill Rd: John P. and Delanie S. Quattrocchi to Lamalfa FT and Kenneth M. Lamalfa, $360,000

16 Jackman Ridge Rd: Jeffrey M. and Gayla A. Levine to Jeffrey and Kerrianne Fredriksen, $540,000

6 Leeds Rd: Michael G. and Stephanie L. Bailey-Gates to Aleah and Sean Leblanc, $635,000

80 Mammoth Rd Unit 10: Griggs 2018 T and Sylvia B. Griggs to Andrew and Elisabeth J. Keeves, $320,000

47 Mitchell Pond Rd: Lynn Blais to Elizabeth Spath, $605,000

52 Overton Rd: Gomes FT and Jorge R. Gomes to Brian and Christina Boucher, $930,000

10 Rocky Ridge Rd: Andrea Frost to Brian Stanton, $419,933

20 Sheffield St: Russell Schramm to Charles A. and Autumn J. Smith, $710,000

30 W Shore Rd: Elizabeth Spath to Ian and Elizabeth Rickenbach, $487,533

N/a Lot 7: Cobbett Pond 2003 RET and Audrey Smart to David M. Klemm, $150,000

Tags