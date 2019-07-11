ATKINSON
14 Kings Grant Dr: Paul F. and Katja Lavallee to David J&D J Lovely RET and David J. Lovely, $739,933
9 Knightland Rd: Jamie Viti to Lindsayk and James A. Volpe, $475,000
47 Main St: TMR FT and Heather Rurak to Teds Place LLC, $300,000
CHESTER
46 Crawford Rd: Melissa Christenson to Mark R. and Jill E. Ford, $484,533
24 Sandown Rd: Thomas W. Goddard and Lynsey Bray to Patrick FT and Shelly L. Patrick, $596,533
2 Shaker Heights Rd Unit 2: April L. Davis to Melissa Christenson, $280,000
DANVILLE
15 Beechwood Dr: Michael S. and Karen A. Douglas to Matthew R. Sheehy and Christine R. Ota, $405,000
14 Tempo Dr: Kenneth P. Neergaard to Johnathan M. West, $380,000
DERRY
4 Anna Cir Unit 4: Patricia R Allen 2016 RET and Patricia R. Allen to James M. Medaglia and Jillian M. Sgroi, $308,000
2 Ballard View Cir: Shawn E. and Zarah A. Roubian to Alfred Vega and Carmen Hinostroza, $479,000
18 Bayberry Ln: Regina L. Coel to Liam J. Curry and Michelle M. Dusousa, $496,000
3 Bisbee Cir: Cynthia Aucoin to Joseph A. Mcdougall, $289,933
20 Brian Ave Unit R: Marc A. May to Justin M. Burnett, $241,000
6 Cole Rd: Philip E. and Karen A. Wasilak to Michael J. Fernandez, $289,000
7 Cunningham Dr: Robert E. Patteson to Linda and Greg R. Girard, $309,000
88 Derryfield Rd Unit L: Melissa J. Mahoney to Scott E. and Katherine E. Rowe, $153,000
15 Franklin St: Earl C. Freeman to Ronald W. and Stephanie G. Barry, $285,000
24 Gulf Rd: Kalicharan V. and Nagamohini Durgampudi to Michael Shruban and Nicole Shruhan, $625,000
379 Island Pond Rd: Roneisha S. Charles to Dylan M. and Briana K. Collins, $290,000
24 Juniper Rd Unit R: Amy Bertrand to Meaghan E. Devita, $215,000
54 Lane Rd: Mcmaster Development LLC to Angelina Adames, $537,933
5 Mount Pleasant St: Clement Laplante to Peak Premises LLC, $179,933
Old Chester Rd: Craig A. Fowler to Larry and Catherine H. Guevarra, $550,866
12 Perley Rd Unit 11: Maria D. Summa to Qurtimiya M. Bonds, $215,000
13 Redfield Cir: Debra Farrar to Graham Lockwood and Jesslyn Covino, $350,000
HAMPSTEAD
20 Chamberlain Ave: Justin and Kiara Burnham to Kendra and Michael Ouellette, $360,000
8 Howard Rd: Kristine Salter and Penelope S. Collins to Candy J. and Mark E. Porro, $347,533
48 Main St: Dale M. and Joanne L. Gerry to Milo Properties LLC, $315,000
36 Partridge Ln: Mark E. and Candy J. Porro to Taylor V. and Debra Farrar, $465,000
HAMPTON
204 Ashworth Ave Unit 7: Edward J. and Sheila M. Dubrawski to Aimee M. Cote, $89,533
289 Atlantic Ave Unit 8: Adam D. Denio and Jessica R. Smith to Christopher M. Griffin, $449,933
4 Bear Path: Murphy FT and Henry F. Murphy to Renee and Jennifer Lehmann, $525,000
21 Bear Path: Francis J. and Francine J. Lehmann to Natalie M. and Justin D. Wright, $805,000
8 Coffin Dr: Anita M Conant T and Laura E. Tobin to Richard D. Wendell, $700,000
21 Dunvegan Woods Unit 21: Elizabeth A Lamy RET and Karen Brooks to Francis J. and Francine J. Lehmann, $243,000
25 Fairfield Dr: Alan H. Greenbaum to Jason M. and Tirzah C. Kenneway, $395,000
19 Glen Rd: MPR RET and Martha P. Richdale to Christopher D. and Sarah L. Prescott, $360,000
24 Harbor Rd Unit 13: Richard A. and Brenda Pulsifer to Brendan J. and Sandra G. Finnegan, $660,000
303 Mill Rd: FHLM to Elba M. Loring, $267,500
18 Morningside Dr: W&R French FT and James French to Timmy and Janis Hawkins, $335,000
16 N Shore Rd: Susan S Neff RET and Susan S. Neff to Jessica E. and Christopher C. Banks, $550,000
511 Ocean Blvd Unit 13: Solomon F. and Susan K. Sidell to James A. Elder, $325,000
6 Reubens Driftway Unit 6: Natalie Russ to Adam D. Denio and Jessica R. Smith, $370,000
15 Robin Ln: Margaret A. Christensen to B&M Walsh Properties LLC, $150,000
12 Smith Ave: Pauline Y Baillie RET and Pauline Y. Baillie to Nicole Marchwicz, $78,000
Stickney Ter Lot 4: Bayview Loan Servicing to Brian Burris and Danielle Hotz, $55,200
30 Towle Farm Rd Unit 1: Jo-Ann Gauerke to Christian M. Sandric and Carol Tsang-Sandric, $380,000
N/a Lot 19: Mary H Fallon RET and Katherine E. Herbst to 4 Ocean Drive LLC, $3,500,000
N/a Lot 190: Stephen M Joyce RET and Stephen M. Joyce to ES LLC, $703,000
KINGSTON
1 Mulligan Way Unit 1: Krisdan LLC to Teated LLC, $65,000
LONDONDERRY
48 Boulder Dr Unit 48: Patrick J. Conway and Deborah R. Linett to Kathryn L. and David Payeur, $181,000
152-l Capitol Hill Dr Unit 152: Christopher D. and Bonnie A. Sullivan to 152l Capital Hill LLC, $122,533
4 Checkerberry Ln: Charls G. and Melissa E. Nickerson to Brittany and Evan Dipalma, $451,000
4 Fir St: Maureen Malone to Kyle R. Lavoie and Emma K. Cook, $232,533
13 Hovey Rd: William S. Coburn to Jonathan Breier and Lina Daher, $409,933
28 Kendall Pond Rd: Michael M. Huntting to Christina M. and James D. Lauzon, $425,000
6 Manasquan Cir: Ann W Griffin RET and Ann W. Griffin to Timothy J. Donovan and Doreen M. Prisby, $486,000
244 Nashua Rd: Londonderry Church Of Nar to Leonard and Jane Vigeant, $200,000
45 Stonehenge Rd: Alfredo Gil and Nicole Pinzok to G&W Properties LLC, $178,000
8 Tokanel Dr: Stella M. and Richard S. Hall to Christopher and Candace Turcotte, $455,000
NEWTON
7 Chongor Dr: Byron Marshall to Michael D. Morin, $290,000
16 Maple Ave: Gregory P. and Teresa M. Rodgers to Robert L. and Laurie A. StLaurent, $120,000
5 Merrimac Rd: Todd Fitzgerald to John and Tiffany Marquis, $352,933
17 S Main St: Benjamin J. and Erin Pollock to Luke and Elizabeth Whalen, $342,666
80 S Main St: Lauren A. and Steven A. Grindrod to Michael S. Mcintyre, $281,000
30 Tanglewood Dr: Brian A. and Jessica Hawkes to Steven A. and Lauren A. Grindrod, $383,000
11 Walnut Farm Rd: Meaghan E Howlett RET and Meaghan E. Howlett to Rhonda and Thomas Allain, $471,000
PELHAM
7 Chagnon Ln: Christopher Carnazzo to Michael and Amanda Catalano, $450,000
25 Hayden Rd: David A. Mendes to Raymond D. and Sylvia A. Jarest, $570,000
6 Lucy Ave: Alex J. Patalano to Anselmo and Nelly Aleman, $359,933
7 Spruce St: Breva Properties LLC to Christine J. and Panagiotis D. Kanellos, $406,000
PLAISTOW
9 Crane Crossing Rd Unit 4-2: Eric Chamberlin and Brigitte Lavillette to Kyle Pydynkowski, $233,000
90 Old County Rd: James Sullivan to Guillermo and Rachel Moreno, $386,000
48 Westville Rd Unit 10: Ana C. Tzrinske to Christine Walfield, $143,000
SALEM
3 Artisan Dr: Rock Acquisition LLC to Artisan At Tuscan Village, $10,422,600
17 Briarwood Dr: Focal Point Communication to Crystal and Daniel Hughes, $544,000
15 Butternut Rd Unit 15: DHB Homes LLC to Kevin and Linda Omalley, $435,933
19 Butternut Rd Unit 19: DHB Homes LLC to Jeffrey and Marcia Strasnick, $455,000
10 Charles St: Jonathan D. and Kimberly Faucher to Lih-Yen and Tzai-Yung Hsieh, $410,733
99 Cluff Crossing Rd Unit D6: Rebuilding Houses LLC to Ryan Thibodeau, $148,000
4 Frary St: Clarence A Trammell RET and Debra Tuttle to Casey Schaible, $237,000
23 Garrison Rd: Raymond S. and Beverly Stone to Michael and Jessica Zangri, $422,000
24 Haverhill Rd: Elaina and Matthew Higgins to Erin N. Fili and Ralph G. Grande, $333,933
79 Haverhill Rd: Delbar Builders LLC to Aaron D. and Rachel A. Kalil, $592,800
4 Justin Ave: John F. Desrosiers to Arelis Espaillat, $342,000
1 Lawrence Rd: Kristen Clark to Max 5 Homes Inc, $180,600
34 Merrill Ave: S&D Ventures LLC to Lauri M. Nunes, $310,000
4 Montalcino Way Unit 4: Black Brook Realty Tuscan to Jeremiah H. Kearns and Nancy P. Lange, $445,400
19 Sand Hill Rd: Barberian Enterprises LLC to Jay and Carolyn Deusinger, $373,000
35 Silverbrook Rd: Valentin and Judith Staka to Eric M. Rodriguez and Kelly M. Smith, $625,000
Stone Bridge Estates Cond Unit 25: Lozier Land Dev LLC to Potvin FT and Alfred R. Potvin, $630,400
5 Timber Woods Dr: KLN Construction Co Inc to Michael S. and Christina L. Reedy, $639,933
SANDOWN
39 Glastombury Dr: Gerardo A. Liloia to Kirsten Taylor, $471,000
53 Hampstead Rd: Matthew B. and Heather A. Mcgowan to Daniel Flood and Jamie Hill, $280,000
N/a Lot 3: Lily&Waffles RT and Kim Prestosz-Conors to Joan A. Navarria, $170,000
SEABROOK
New Zealand Rd: Edna A Drown Seabrook T and John C. Primerano to Colins LLC, $369,933
Raymond Dr: Ernest R. and Richard R. Clocher to Packad FT and Linda Packard, $200,000
WINDHAM
25 Blossom Rd: Michael Bedient to Ryll Macauslan RET and Stefan Ryll, $461,000
158 Castle Hill Rd: John P. and Delanie S. Quattrocchi to Lamalfa FT and Kenneth M. Lamalfa, $360,000
16 Jackman Ridge Rd: Jeffrey M. and Gayla A. Levine to Jeffrey and Kerrianne Fredriksen, $540,000
6 Leeds Rd: Michael G. and Stephanie L. Bailey-Gates to Aleah and Sean Leblanc, $635,000
80 Mammoth Rd Unit 10: Griggs 2018 T and Sylvia B. Griggs to Andrew and Elisabeth J. Keeves, $320,000
47 Mitchell Pond Rd: Lynn Blais to Elizabeth Spath, $605,000
52 Overton Rd: Gomes FT and Jorge R. Gomes to Brian and Christina Boucher, $930,000
10 Rocky Ridge Rd: Andrea Frost to Brian Stanton, $419,933
20 Sheffield St: Russell Schramm to Charles A. and Autumn J. Smith, $710,000
30 W Shore Rd: Elizabeth Spath to Ian and Elizabeth Rickenbach, $487,533
N/a Lot 7: Cobbett Pond 2003 RET and Audrey Smart to David M. Klemm, $150,000