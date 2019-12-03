ATKINSON
21 Amberwood Dr: Spencer G. Morrison and Judith Labranche to Eric and Christina Soucy, $505,000
24 East Rd: Randolph Garabedian to Patricia Dizazzo, $340,000
12 Stonewall Ter: Thomas C. and Susan O. Darrin to Matthew and Heather Mcgowan, $440,000
20 Westside Dr: Eric S. and Christina Soucy to Edward K. Merritt and Melissa E. Reminston, $390,000
CHESTER
No Transactions in this Town
DANVILLE
Brendans Way: CMS Sullivan Inc to John M. and Anne-Marie Disorbo, $445,933
Nh Route 111: EBNG LLC to Douglas and Michelle J. Anderson, $250,000
DERRY
136 Chases Grove Rd: Wayne R. Donaghey to Marielle D. and Michael D. Bonani, $224,933
Crescent St: Kevin R. Huout to Erica Bourdreau, $319,000
8 Elm St: Sixbysixty Properties LLC to Van Geyte Fine Properties, $75,000
62 Frost Rd: Tygh K. and Sandra D. Lawrence-Clarke to Lara A. Smith and Marc Mantel, $435,000
117 Goodhue Rd: Porninville Enterprises to Brian J. and Annemarie Stanton, $315,000
11 Hemlock Springs Rd: Allyn R. and Kelly A. Greenberg to Pathaway Homes Inc, $27,533
Londonderry Tpke: Michael Caparella to Brooke Champagne and Zigmand Holubecki, $280,000
7 Mcgregor St Unit 4: Kelly J. and Carlyn Pomerleau to Clifton A. Hall, $220,000
2 Richardson Dr Unit L: Andrea Benoit to Patrick T. Macneil and Nicole L. Sindoni-Macneil, $245,000
12 Sundown Dr Unit A: Mary J. Moltenbrey to ACS 2017 LLC, $131,066
82 W Broadway: Theresa D Ryan RET and Theresa D. Ryan to Matthew and Jaclyn Hagopian, $415,000
2 Windham Rd: Randy W. and Darlene A. Eklund to Connor P. Williams, $285,000
N/a Lot 1: Kathleen J Lombard RET and Kathleen J. Lombard to Alexandria and Hagop Matossian, $750,000
N/a Lot 2-6: Matthew Mark Realty LLC to Jena L. Marc and Samantha M. Marte, $349,000
HAMPSTEAD
2 Mary E Clark Dr Unit 10: Gary Barnes&Sons LLC to Medline Systems LLC, $70,000
HAMPTON
204 Ashworth Ave Unit 5: Karagianis FT and Gary Karagianis to Avenue Real Estate LLC, $145,000
20 Bourn Ave: Dorothy J Pecce RET and Dorothy J. Pecce to Jaclyn V. Hirl and David F. Bazylewicz, $385,000
23 Cusack Rd Unit 18: Jana K Hall 2001 RET and Jana K. Hall to Peter A. Mantegani, $275,000
31 Dearborn Ave: Marisa D Wilich RET and Marisa D. Wilich to Carla Pacione, $480,000
232 Exeter Rd: 230 Exeter Road LLC to Derek and Jenna Manley, $519,000
28 Kings Hwy Unit 4: Linda J. Mayrand to Ketteridge RET and Peter A. Ketteridge, $170,000
Mccarron Dr: Rkdolla LLC to James A. Pappas and Rebecca L. Hayes, $750,000
461 Ocean Blvd Unit A5: Richard Henderson and C M. Fantakis-Henderson to Susan M. Barry and Louis K. Campbell, $280,000
605 Ocean Blvd Unit 2: Ellen D Andre RET and Ellen D. Andre to William K. and Kimberly F. Guest, $590,000
703 Ocean Blvd Unit 403: Adam E. Wade to Paul and Kathleen Nikiforakis, $199,000
N/a Lot 386: Edward W. Millette to Rage FT and Charles A. Rage, $726,933
KINGSTON
5 Little River Rd: Francis Lavoie to Jason and Flor Collins, $300,000
1 Pheasant Run: Robert and Dianne J. Eib to Francis J. and Sheri M. Lavoie, $439,933
LONDONDERRY
Gordon Dr: Karen and Alan M. Meunier to Patrick and Nina StPierre, $360,000
10 Harmony Dr: Neil J. Pilotte to Corey J. Ferreira, $432,000
19 Parmenter Rd: M&M FT and Richard E. Mayo to Donald E. Lafontaine and Christine Bureau, $319,933
8 Pleasant Dr: Mary Y. Lynch to Aubrey E. Pervier and Gregory D. Holt, $344,933
NEWTON
No Transactions in this Town
PELHAM
17 Brandy Ln: Kenneth C. and Debra L. Wyer to Daniel T. and Valerie J. Fernald, $429,933
Bridge St: Adeline RT and Donald W. Kliska to Birch&Birck Realty LLC, $250,000
Bridge St: Adeline RT and Donald W. Kliska to Birch&Birck Realty LLC, $400,000
38 May Ln: Bassam A. and Mary E. Harb to Joao A. Geraldo and Roebrta Alves, $565,000
23 Stevens Rd: Chaturved Narayanswamy FT and Raman Narayanswamy to Helene M. Bushnell, $502,400
245 Windham Rd: Kimberly Beal to Dana Miele, $45,000
PLAISTOW
No Transactions in this Town
SALEM
Club Meadowbrook Condo Unit 139: Mary J. Moran to Sharon A McKay T and Sharon A. McKay, $325,000
47 Crestwood Cir: Alan and Monica Marchioni to Robin and Patricia St. Germain, $405,000
Iris Ave: Eric Guillmette to George Hale, $325,000
88 Lancaster Farm Rd: Jimenez FT and Yolanda Jimenez to Jason M. Bianchino and Mary J. Bruno, $427,000
44 Lawrence Rd: Joan Marie Iannazzo RET and Joan M. Iannazzo to Keith M. Wallace, $389,000
118 Millville St: Craig and Julie Parsons to David J. Difrancesco, $305,933
153 S Policy St: Keith Wallace to Joseph Harvey, $315,000
9 Samoset Dr: Darlene J. Horsfield to Mark A. and Michelle M. Routhier, $535,000
5 West Ln: D&M Demers Real Est Invs to Julianne Dicicco, $266,000
16 Windward Ter: Nicholas L. Gough and Maria V. Hermundez-Ochoa to Craig and Julie Parsons, $377,533
SANDOWN
No Transactions in this Town
SEABROOK
No Transactions in this Town
WINDHAM
15 Braemar Rd Unit 15: Rebecca M. Clementi to Christopher M. Gareeau, $270,000
114 Castle Hill Rd: Harold P. and Carollee M. Ayan to Louna F. and Marc E. Philogene, $575,000
50 Range Rd: James V. Damico to Timothy and Kristina Johnston, $630,000
25 Settlers Rdg: K P Bergeron Dev LLC to Jared A. and Ashley A. Rose, $861,000
32 Turtle Rock Rd: John and Kathleen A. Alosso to Ryan M. Maclean and Brian Peirce, $1,275,000
N/a: Randall S Walden RET and Randall S. Walden to Pawtucket Rd Landholdings, $100,000