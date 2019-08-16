ATKINSON
14 Knightland Rd: Steven K. and Deborah J. Scribner to Nelson D Blinn RET and Nelson D. Blinn, $484,133
6 Lamplight Dr Unit 6: Arnold Raffel and Claire Malynn to Katherine and Wanda Chillsczyn, $339,533
Sawyer Ave: Daniel P. Lewis to Morse RET and Christine L. Morse, $750,000
15 Stonewall Ter: James W. and Jhule B. Cardillo to Jamie Viti, $374,533
CHESTER
4 Cedar Dr: Karen Weithman to Kevin E. Vail and Kelley J. Paris, $258,000
Granite Ln Lot 16: Homes At Southwoods LLC to Eugene V&R A Dufresne IRT and Eugene V. Dufresne, $364,933
627 Haverhill Rd: John T. and Kim E. Mitzel to Kelly M. Jones and Matthew A. Kaufmann, $625,066
235 Villager Rd Unit 235: Joseph M. and Norma Demonaco to Richard J. and Cheryl A. Lavoie, $345,000
DANVILLE
25 Buck Cir Unit 25: Roundy Jane G Est and Phillip Lovell to Donald J. and Patricia Smith, $290,000
590 Main St: Brouck Eileen M Est and David A. Brouck to Brian R. Paquin, $156,933
DERRY
13 Beacon Hill Rd: Nicole and Sean M. Doolan to Frank L. Waterman, $295,000
52 Beaver Lake Ave: James E. Mastromarino to Stacey Steinmetz, $235,000
76 Chester Rd: Kevin Lohn-Coyle and Kathryn N. Coyle to Jason Sullivan, $374,933
2 Daniel Rd: Meghan and Joshua Bruno to 2 Daniel Road LLC, $342,533
14 Daniel Rd: Donovan FT and Peter M. Donovan to Jake E. and Katie L. Dion, $360,000
20 E Derry Rd: Lawrence Keber to Nathan Adam, $305,000
5 Emerald Dr: Barbara A. Mckenzie to John C. Desrochers, $285,000
14 English Range Rd: Kristen Olson and Craig R. Wloydka to Alice E. King, $250,000
47 Fordway Ext: Brooke and Michael Lowe-Farmer to Trisha L. Ellis, $290,000
65 Fordway Ext Unit 1206: Gloria A. Jankowski to Janice Raczka-Lupien, $189,933
300 Hampstead Rd: Bruce Francis to Todd D. Francis, $120,000
6 High St: Super Bee Construction to Brian Schiffer and Caitlin Shiffer, $395,000
11 Martha Dr: Chad A. and Nicolette A. Puzzo to Daniel G. and Elizabeth A. Foley, $460,000
5 Middleridge Rd: Matthew J. Hariman and Shaun M. Hardiman to Richar and Nicole Mercurio, $415,000
4 Newells Meadow Ln Unit 4: Keith D. and Regina M. Mailloux to Catherine M. Murphy, $230,000
1 Olesen Rd: Laurence D. and Debra S. Pilvelis to David F. and Karla J. Hubbard, $338,000
13 Silvestri Cir Unit 4: Dove RET and Karen L. Dumont to Richard G. Vieira, $95,933
41 South Ave: Joseph R. Krajcik and Laura Strapp to Loren J. and Paige Jacobs, $287,000
4 Wright Rd Unit 4: Shawn P. Goldthwaite to Keith D. and Regina M. Mailloux, $275,000
HAMPSTEAD
173 East Rd: Rodman D. and Elizabeth H. StAmand to George Chiachio and Tara Kennedy, $589,533
33 Freedom Hill Rd: Caleb A. and Patricia A. Wilson to Bryan F. Lamontagne and Nicolle S. Brenza, $335,000
5 Golden Meadow Rd: Jefferson and Karina Conti to William and Christine Omeara, $529,000
15 Linden Dr Unit 15: Mark A. Breton and Marilyn G. Kane-Breton to Joseph M. and Norma F. Demonaco, $355,933
79 Picadilly Rd: Sugrue FT and Michael A. Sugrue to Daniel A. and Fallon A. Cunha, $465,000
57 Wheel Wright Rd: Paul Bates to Nathaniel Beede, $286,000
187 Wheel Wright Rd: Thomas M. and Charlene D. Fraser to Benjamin A. Oreilly and Jennifer J. Orelly, $364,933
HAMPTON
106 Ashworth Ave Unit 7: David F. and Kimberly M. Jordan to Jesse E Salk LT and Jesse E. Salk, $89,533
180 Ashworth Ave: 180 Ashworth Avenue LLC to David J. Fortuna, $289,933
180 Drakeside Rd Unit 3: Joshua and Colleen J. Heckman to Stephen P. Marggraf and Susan E. Street, $318,000
19 Gentian Rd: Theresa M. Pieri to Joshua P. Mccusker and Tracy L. Ericson, $310,000
107 Hampton Mdws Unit 107: Forrest FT and Douglas W. Forrest to Stephen M. and Allison L. Hanlon, $509,933
434 High St Unit 3: Kathleen M. and Nathel J. Fontana to Richard and Judith Snetsky, $545,000
482 High St Unit 2: JB Real Estate Inv LLC to Cara J. Fascione and Francis P. Mazzotta, $629,933
2 Highlander Dr: RRF NT and Susan L. Flagg to James M. and Molly Melone, $685,000
104 Kings Hwy: Marianne L. Casey to 104 Kings Highway RT and Karen A. Hartford, $500,000
511 Ocean Blvd Unit 10: Carol A Rodenberg RET and Carol A. Rodenberg to Ernest and Gail Villers, $400,000
567 Ocean Blvd Unit 204: Edward G. Seidl to Colleen and Joshua Heckman, $265,000
15 Playhouse Cir: Daniel J. and Stacy A. Maclean to Mark M. and Andrea E. Mondello, $629,000
12 Saint Cyr Dr: Mark M. Mondello to Daniel J. and Lauren K. Macneil, $582,000
5 Warner Ln: Kristine A. Righini to Mackensie Johnson and Adam Hashian, $362,000
7 Wentworth Ave: Stephen J. and Monica Dallacosta to Tessier FT and Marc A. Tessier, $480,000
KINGSTON
71 Ball Rd: Kevin M. Zajas to Jacqueline and Bryan Clark, $343,000
20 Circuit Dr: Alexandra N. Curtis to Derek R. Spinney, $100,000
15 Great Pond Rd: Evelyn J Nathan RET and Evelyn J. Nathan to Jesse M. Lambert, $186,000
14 Independence Ave: Fernando E. Medeiros to Vincent and Sarah A. Fitzpatrick, $365,000
131 Main St: Bryan E. and Jacqueline M. Clark to Edward J. and Carol J. Howard, $345,000
LONDONDERRY
29 Auburn Rd: David J. Lipps and Laura Frezza to Nathan D. Candiano and Melanie R. Caniano, $285,000
1 Boyd Rd: Kerry L Ouellette RET and Kerry J. Ouellette to Linda and Richard Boudreau, $317,533
32 Burbank Rd: Mitchell and Gwendolyn Klutsch to Luis E. and Tonya Elguezabal, $515,000
140 Canterbury Ln Unit 140: Donald N. and Dallys Malenfant to Colleen L. Vignale, $176,000
7 Coleman Pl: Marilyn M. and Kenneth W. Walker to James S. and Paula M. Cullen, $410,000
2 Crestview Cir Unit 95: Christopher and Katie Cote to Kathryn Dobbins, $189,733
13 Delta Dr Unit 6: 1347456 Ontario Inc to ABZ Enterprises LP, $252,533
124 Fieldstone Dr Unit 124: Jake E. and Katie L. Dion to Janelle A. Nestor, $217,000
140 Fieldstone Dr Unit 140: Connolly Holdings LLC to Charlene K. and Angela K. Karedes, $213,800
20-20a Gordon Dr: Mark S. and Elizabeth L. Stay to Bryan M. Weadick, $360,000
12 Grapevine Cir: Roy Ball to Erin L. and Michael P. Cacciola, $455,000
1 Haley Ct Unit 1: Scheier Stanley C Est and Erik Scheier to Kenneth&Gail Tacelli FT and Kenneth V. Tacelli, $385,000
3 Horseshoe Ln: John H. and Ruth Reynolds to Robert A. and Katherine L. Jellison, $350,000
19 Judy Dr: Ryan J. Guilfoyle to Jeffrey W. Barthelemy, $295,000
5 King Henry Dr: Thomas and Bonnie Grodt to Carlo Marchione and Laura Parsons-Marchione, $382,000
15 Kitt Ln: Judith A. Wolfram and Louise J. Meola to Brenda Bailey, $355,000
Litchfield Rd: Jonathan E. Paul to Jemco Properties LLC, $370,000
12 Nutfield Dr: Robert and Leslie Schilling to Jennifer M. and Scott A. Richards, $524,000
4 Old Coach Rd: Richard D. Bergeron and Kayla Saunders to Erik Arvidson, $280,000
111 Sandstone Cir Unit 111: NH Home Buyers LLC to James F. Rosseel and Conor B. Murphy, $180,000
9 Sunrise Dr: Louis J. and Christine A. Breen to Robert and Justene Santilli, $411,000
4 Terracewood Rd: Scott P&P A Cook T and Scott P. Cook to Rebecca Mutch, $395,400
N/a Lot 81-4: Deborah A. and John Oconnell to Jonathan Paul, $13,000
NEWTON
49 S Main St: Robert E. and Julie A. Beal to Benjamin T. and Rachel S. Hellman, $305,000
14 Zoe Ln: Frederick J. and Nancy J. Lingel to Roger M. and Eden R. Digregorio, $705,000
PELHAM
7 Bowman Ln: Fadi J. Louh and Rosette Y. Ahlin to Matthew and Kristen Mcvey, $460,000
Cardinal Dr: John S. Swiniarski to Lance E. Ouellette, $110,000
18 Dragonfly Dr Unit 18: James W Petersen Built to David P. and Linda D. Paquette, $447,266
12 Hearthstone Dr: Pamela T Casaza T and James S. Casazza to Richard and Margaret Abdalian, $390,000
1104-a&b Mammoth Rd: David H. and Martha M. Harvey to Anthony J. and Denise J. Delvecchio, $705,000
3 Peaceful Dr: Debra Ann T and Stephen J. Doherty to Pinella P. Donnaruma, $434,933
132 Wyndridge Cir: Merrimack Valley Homes to Jason Deschenes and Nicole Matuschenko, $489,933
N/a Lot 12-203: John W. and Christine M. Koutrobis to James S. and Marilyn J. Casazza, $600,000
PLAISTOW
9 Birch St Unit A: Benjamin A. Ciampoli and April A. Moody to Anastasia Denis, $340,000
178 Main St: Leon&Barron FT and Jean Jacques Leon to Angela L. and Calvin E. Mcrillis, $372,000
48 Westville Rd Unit 3-3: Anastasia Denis to Diane M. and Joseph D. Homsey, $140,000
SALEM
13 Ann Ave: Lynne E Edwards T and Lynne E. Edwards to Joshua J. Muench and Megan E. Meunch, $249,933
9 Ashwood Ave: Alan and Carol Spickler to Richard M. and Richard J. Giampa, $357,000
12 Braemoor Woods Rd Unit 201: Stephen J. and Nancy L. Coyne to R Matara&S Sciarappa LT and Sharon A. Sciarappa, $399,933
90 Bridge St: Richard S. Davenport and Robert G. Gay to Robin E. Lennon, $380,000
133 Brookdale Rd: John D. Thomas to Connor Morrisseau, $220,000
2 Castle Ridge Rd: Matthew P. and Heather Collins to Andy Short, $625,000
Granite Woods Condo Lot 47: DHB Homes LLC to R&R Caredeo RT and Ronald L. Garedeo, $476,800
7 Hanson Ave: Jonathan and Ashley Borges to John J. Banks, $368,000
28 Lady Ln: Ursula Lulsdorf to Harold M. Belbin, $461,000
Lancelot Court Condo Lot 10: Ebrahim Katanbaf-Nasab and Fatemeh S. Shanehsaz to Kimy Chung and Yu Hung, $133,000
462 N Main St: David B. and Tricia E. Lane to Josue and Maeve M. Torres, $310,000
10 Palomino Rd: Nicholas J. and Laura B. Cottier to Henry T. and Nicole C. Matos, $385,000
16 Pattee Rd: Diosdado Grullon to Johnnie Lituma, $300,000
4 Royal Cir Unit 91: Frank J. Golio and Deborah M. Letourneau to Ryan M. and Maria A. Peixoto, $300,000
27 Royal Cir: Royal Circle NT and Elizabeth Goulet to Anthony J. and Christopher R. Gregorio, $355,000
5 Sally Sweet Way Unit 121: Mary Ellen Look 2005 T and Mary E. Look to Suleimana D. and Lona G. Zalatimo, $340,000
169 Shore Dr: Kenneth&Gail Tacelli FT and Kenneth V. Tacelli to Kenneth J. and Janice Diguilio, $575,000
5 Summer St: Roberto and Sara C. Currao to Chris and Kathryn Gallant, $440,000
4 Surrey Ln: John F. Vargas to Scott Dowd, $800,000
3 Taylor St: David A. and Maureen I. Plummer to Jake Burns, $335,000
SANDOWN
11 Jana Cir: Derrick and Angela Anderson to Steven A. Csiza, $459,933
1 Kenneth Rd: Michael Kunhardt to Christopher M. and Gina M. Oconnor, $380,000
5 Lilac Ln: Robert O. Healey to Alfred J. Perry and A Shuellen-Perry, $373,000
287 Main St: Donald J. and Patricia Smith to David and Kimberly Silva, $330,000
14 Riverbend Dr: Matthew and Kristin Mcvey to Nicholas and Laura Cottier, $503,000
20 Riverbend Dr: Mark S. Moyland and Patricia R. Moylan to Benjamin A. Ciampoli and April A. Moody, $535,000
N/a: Regina Wilson to John Farhadian, $130,000
SEABROOK
13 Batchelder Rd: Sams RET to Amber Seabrook Assoc LLC, $10,200,000
21 Folly Mill Ter Unit 7b: Yogesh Patel to Clarence Bowe, $99,000
17 Raymond Dr: Vincie M. Mattson to Margaret A. Rice, $170,000
WINDHAM
1 Alpine Rd: Demone 2014 T and Doreen J. Demone to Hannah E. and Shadane L. Davis, $300,000
9 Bear Hill Rd: Melanie G&W A Nesheim LT and William A. Nesheim to Erin B Gregg RET and Christopher W. Gregg, $544,933
15 Bear Hill Rd: Viorel and Elizabeth Duca to Paul J. Brozo and Kate E. Westervelt, $600,000
4 Bell Rd: Mcgadden Curtis T Est and Pauline Mcgadden to Arthur T. and Cathleen T. Tsetsilas, $305,000
1 Braemar Rd Unit 1: Earl R Butt RET and Earl R. Butt to Nancy L. Kelleher, $267,533
5 Bristol Hill Rd Unit 5: Norman L. Kaufman to Charles R Tomes RET and Charles R. Tomes, $350,000
150 Castle Hill Rd: Morris FT and Rosemarie E. Morris to Viorel and Elizabeth Duca, $385,000
Cobbetts Pond Rd: Charles R Tomes RET and Charles R. Tomes to Scott M. and Lori R. Harrington, $1,550,000
32 Cobbetts Pond Rd: Peter M. Olson to David R. Ball, $320,000
34 Cobbetts Pond Rd: Amy R. Salant to Blake Mccauley, $265,000
2 Greenway Rd: Stephen Andre to Jonathan and Bethany Ladd, $722,500
72 Lowell Rd: D&E Mcreynolds FT and Darin J. Mcreynolds to Bruce J. and Jessie White, $563,933
16 Mammoth Rd: Marylou Anderson and Daniel J. Bresnahan to Marylou Anderson, $150,000
80 Mammoth Rd Unit 8: Powers FT and Thomas W. Powers to Morris FT and Rosemarie E. Morris, $265,000
42 Northland Rd: 42 Northland Road LLC to Matthew J. and Shauna Hardiman, $630,000
189 Range Rd: Tessa Realty LLC to Miguel Jimenez, $209,933
50 Sheffield St: Remi Sons Investments LLC to Angela A. and Gregory H. Gallagher, $679,000
53 Sheffield St: Remi Sons Investments LLC to Ernst F. Herard and Nadine Harard, $795,000
2 Viau Rd: Patricia and Patrick J. Schena to Gates E. Pore and Maria V. Poore, $299,933
7 Wilson Rd: Lynn B Clark RET and Lynn B. Clark to Erik R. and Jennfier M. Olson, $580,000
N/a Lot 6c118: GBS Walkers Woods Dev to Remi Sons Investments LLC, $156,000
N/a Lot 6c105: GBS Walkers Woods Dev to Remi Sons Investments LLC, $156,000