ATKINSON
11 Brendan Rd: Clark 2018 T and Robert J. Clark to Renee E. and Liberato C. Melillo, $450,000
3 Farview Hill Rd: Scott M. Boches to Vikas Chawla, $475,000
178 Main St: Brian J. and Michelle L. Collins to Jillmarie Aiello and Ernest E. Ruest, $338,000
12 Quimby Ln Unit 12: Elizabeth C Price RET and Susan E. Price to Robert Lapointe, $300,000
CHESTER
61 E Derry Rd: Barbara E. and R Scott Harrington to Meghan C. Bench and Brenda A. Dunn, $339,000
DANVILLE
4 Collins Rd: James R. Seaver and Patricia A. Sarcione to Kevin Sullivan, $310,000
Sandown Rd: Curtis H. Springer to Lori J. and Louis Hatsiandrou, $150,000
19 Tempo Dr: Robert C. and Rebecca B. York to Donald and Katherine A. Pearson, $365,000
N/a: Jacob Councilman to Jayne and Walter Ercolini, $265,000
DERRY
33-1/2 Beacon Hill Rd: Ryan and Kelsea Giroux to Dusty D. and Heather L. Wood, $465,000
20 Colony Brook Ln: Avijit Chaudhuri and Pallavi Kakoti to Tara and Shaun Lacava, $340,000
54 Conleys Grove Rd Unit R: Michelle L. Staley to Deke A. and Leanne J. Hollenbeck, $245,000
82 Derryfield Rd Unit L: Steven M. and Marilyn K. Applewhite to Tyler Mckallagat and Amy Saxton, $190,000
10 Eastman Dr: John D. and Stephanie Thompson to Cynthia Nighelli, $290,000
47 Floyd Rd: Roalsvig FT and Knut J. Roalsvig to Mcmaster Development LLC, $113,000
103 Island Pond Rd: Thomas M. and Maria E. Sweeney to Andrew R. and Sarah L. Glines, $250,000
60 Kilrea Rd: Danny J. Reese to Jonathan D. and Ryan E. Anderson, $335,000
14 Lorri Rd: Darlene Letavee to Allison Delano, $316,533
10 Norton St: Althea D. Lyons to Ashley Melito, $255,133
2 Pembroke Dr Unit 15: William S. Reid to Paul Damico, $136,533
24 Schurman Dr: Ronald Hayward to Maria S. Mackay and Ryan R. Sauls, $380,000
1 Silvestri Cir Unit 5: Joshua G. Whiting to JBAJ Investments Props, $107,000
2 Silvestri Cir Unit 24: Dorothy A. Shannon to Michael H. Mahn, $149,933
1 Skylark Dr: Michael J. and Nina M. Richards to Dolly C. and Charles H. Wells, $362,000
36 Stonegate Ln Unit 36: Jenni L. Watkins to Amber Sweeney, $195,000
69 Stonegate Ln Unit 69: Peak Premises LLC to Erik Feole, $161,000
101 Stonegate Ln Unit 101: Colin and Laura Macinnis to Kaela L. Macinnis and Jacob D. Rook, $160,000
21 Windham Rd: Joshua Paine to Matthew R. Vetere, $326,000
2 Wood Ave: Derry Town Of to Jenton LLC, $74,000
N/a: Bernard N. and Janet L. Colby to 6 Old Chester Rd LLC, $520,000
HAMPSTEAD
No Transactions in this Town
HAMPTON
8 Campbell Dr Unit B: Michelle A. and Raymond A. Gamble to John S. Warren and Cheryl E. Powers, $325,000
19 Falcone Cir: Nadeau FT and Joanne M. Nadeau to Daniel Twombly and Corey M. Benish, $530,000
12 G St Unit 55: Pensco T Co to Seacoast Vacation Rentals, $112,000
12 G St Unit 56: David V. and Pamela J. Scerra to Seacoast Vacation Rentals, $138,000
20 Juniper Ln: Michael P. and Catherine E. Antonio to Tracy A. Treahy and Shane C. Wakeland, $695,000
Kings Hwy: Lindajane P. Batick and Sylvia J. Huff to Cheswick Realty LLC, $450,000
68 Kings Hwy Unit 22: John R. and Darlene P. Dolan to David A. and Ann M. Strycharz, $166,000
Mccarron Dr: Rkdolla LLC to Elizabeth M. and Robert L. Tassinari, $710,000
7 Nathaniel Ct: Kimberly J. Kirby to Steven P. and Jewel Reid, $768,533
11 Presidential Cir: Paul J. and Patricia L. Nicholson to Kathleen A. and Richard J. Hoesly, $465,000
N/a Lot 12: Sandra P. Skalkeas to Murad FT and Susannah A. Murad, $420,000
KINGSTON
1 17th St: Amy M. Estey to Kayla R. and Lindsay J. Williams, $197,000
66 Great Pond Rd: Kathryn L. Hayes to Second Empire Homes LLC, $40,000
51 Little River Rd: Katherine E Houghton T and Katherine E. Houghton to Dale D. and Morgen N. Ames, $497,533
9 Maple St: Dena Bouzianis to Alexandra Curtis and Keith Ouellette, $254,000
14 Washington Way: Pascal and Catherine Delloue to Kevin M. and Melanie A. Macdonald, $494,933
LONDONDERRY
59 Alexander Rd: Clement and Daniel Pasquarella to Andrew D. and Rachel N. Lesiczka, $363,000
45 Bockes Rd: Robert J. Contraros and Ronald J. Contros to Isidro Vega and Amarilyn Toro-Vega, $492,000
40 Boulder Dr Unit 40: Ryan Sanls to Sean P. and Delaney J. Colford, $170,000
142 Canterbury Ln Unit 142: Erin E. and Brian G. Weigler to Margaret F. Long, $170,000
29 Fieldstone Dr Unit 29: Eliana M. Buckley to Sarina Macdonald and Brian Goodwin, $197,000
20 Holstein Ave: Kevin J. and Susan M. Omaley to Allison Collins and Arthur M. Mcdermott, $485,000
49 Hunter Mill Way: Cartus Financial Corp to Anne and Michael Monahan, $546,000
2 Kimball Rd: Amanda Coleman and Bryan Nault to Keith Foley, $270,000
6 Litchfield Rd Unit B: Scott Cannella and Kathy J. Connella to Kenneth O. Millette, $185,000
12 Perkins Rd: Erik D. Brown to Andrea and John A. Squeglia, $300,000
47 Perkins Rd: Karen A. Lanchester to Maric Elena Lefebvre, $206,000
50 Rainbow Dr Unit 50: Henningan FT 2017 and Colleen Pierce to Mary Katsirebas, $225,000
Rolling Meadows Condo Unit 21h: Elizabeth Devine to Dawn M. Johnson, $156,000
110 Sandstone Cir Unit 110: Jarrett Fay to Daniel A. Waszkowski, $149,933
126 Sandstone Cir Unit 126: Stepping Stones Realty to Rebecca L. Mastropiero, $158,430
170 South Rd: Scott W. Probert to Erica C. and Dustin J. Raiche, $479,933
10 Summer Dr: Stephen J. Pimpis and Laurie A. Dawkins to Edwin Deleon and Cynthia De Leon, $357,000
125 Treadway Ln Unit 125: Stacie Otis and Just Another LLC to Just Another LLC, $125,500
25 Windsor Blvd: Dawson Timothy Haven Est and Jenny D. Zawada to Amanda and Bryan Nault, $340,000
N/a Lot 13-84: Christopher Kwok and Shaodan Huang to Cartus Financial Corp, $546,000
N/a: Ryan A. and April B. Smith to Thibeault Corp, $300,000
NEWTON
33 Currierville Rd: Father&Son RT and Todd Fitzgerald to Richard P. and Amanda L. Holcroft, $400,000
5 Durgin Dr: Greenwood RT and Robert J. Daigle to James R. and Sandra J. Gordon, $375,000
PELHAM
57 Blueberry Cir: 57 Blueberry Circle NT and Francis P. Tobin to Katie Wallace, $405,000
4 Harmony Ln: Calvani FT and Richard J. Calvani to Staci L. and Christopher G. Milward, $630,000
10 Hearthstone Dr: Pamela T Casazza T and James S. Casazza to Thomas and Jennifer Mcnamara, $440,000
9 Innisbrook Dr: RJ Mccarthy Dev LLC to Seth Natale, $595,000
12 Shelly Dr: Matthew J. and Kristi Hedglin to Allyson and Wiliam Jenkins, $399,933
6 Simpson Rd: Christopher G. and Staci Milward to William J. and Suzanne Barrett, $430,000
124 W Shore Dr: A Richard Hanlon to Wicked God Flips LLC, $370,000
N/a Lot 8-20-4: Steven P. and Lindsey M. Sargent to James A. Thistle, $490,000
N/a Lot 7-236: Demetrios C. and Maria D. Papadimoulis to Lichu Chen, $480,000
PLAISTOW
15 Culver St Unit 5: Matthew M. and Stephanie M. Larivee to Paraskevi Kiriazis, $215,000
23 Seaver Brook Ln Unit 23: Miguel Galvez to Christopher P. Mccullough, $249,933
48 Westville Rd Unit 1-9: Brian L&A V Martin RET and Brian L. Martin to Jessica Anisko, $90,000
13 Whiton Rd: Paula Schomburg to Jeffrey D. Fender, $405,000
SALEM
17 Alta Ave: Larry A. Johnson to William M. Meaney and Courtney J. Poto, $319,000
16 Ballard Ln: Rocci and Heidi Delucia to Gerard R. and Katelyn E. Lamirande, $513,000
148 Brady Ave: John J. and Nadine M. Lahan to Jonathan L. and Angie E. Struzik, $332,000
10 Carol Ave: Gerard R. and Katelyn E. Lamirande to Jonathan W. Bahou and Lindsey T. Byrne, $321,533
21 Cassidy Ave: Christopher J. and Elizabeth R. Shepard to Felix Gonzalez, $497,000
12 Duffy Ave: Christavo Sousa to Jason T. and Katelyn R. Becker, $398,000
18 Glen Denin Dr: Habib FT and Joseph M. Habib to Alexander L. and Kate-Lyn S. Gingerich, $325,000
8 Gloria Rd: Dustin J. and Erica C. Raiche to Joshua J. Paine, $329,000
7 Green Acre Dr: Mikula Emil R Est and David W. Mikula to Ronny G. Haddad, $235,000
39 Greenhaven Rd: Kristin Olivieri to John C. Olivieri and Maria H. Rainha, $470,000
22 Hickory Ln: Hattori LT and Patricia K. Hattori to Hank J. Chase, $320,000
4 Hidden Rd: Robert and Carmela Mayer to Paula and Stanislav Akhatov, $355,000
45 Maclarnon Rd: Michael T. Bates and US Bank NA to Matthew Marker Realty LLC, $253,000
251 Main St: Huseyin Sevinegil to Joel Santiago, $300,000
16 Mary Ann Ave: D&M Demers RE Inv LLC to Anthony J. and Ami M. Meyer, $318,933
72 Millville Cir: Eric and Marcia Koschmann to Phyllis Chandler, $328,533
91 Shore Dr: Sheila J. Morin to Brad M. Cathyb and Tracey A. Salk, $325,000
14 Theresa Ave: Karen A. Livingston to Kristie A. Frank, $520,000
11 Windward Ter: Karen L. Ross to Ian H. and Chelsea L. Davis, $330,000
SANDOWN
11 Hampstead Rd: Albert Ashley and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc to Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc, $160,000
29 Lakeside Dr: Germain Ouellette to Everett G. Clark, $211,000
21 Phillips Pond Dr: Michael J. and Lisa A. Robichaud to Robert and Karen Norton, $449,933
41 Pillsbury Rd: JCB LLC to Jennifer Stys, $389,800
33 Trues Pkwy: Steven Lacroix and Chelsea Hosford to Frank and Julie Odell, $425,000
SEABROOK
92 Farm Ln Unit 92: William J. King and Wells Fargo Bank NA to 3 Wishes LLC, $165,500
79 Foggs Ln Unit A: Foggs Lane RT and Christopher B. Cronin to Linda Ballard, $339,933
79 Foggs Ln Unit B: Foggs Lane RT and Christopher B. Cronin to Robert and Catherine Gerry, $340,000
81 Foggs Ln Unit A: Foggs Lane RT and Christopher B. Cronin to Marie Greelish, $340,000
81 Foggs Ln Unit B: Foggs Lane RT and Christopher B. Cronin to Kathy J. Brace, $340,000
16 Lighthouse Way Unit 8b: Francis G. and Ellen M. Chase to Jessica L. and Bryson W. Helm, $400,000
171 New Zealand Rd: Edna A Drown Seabrook T and John C. Primerano to Colins LLC, $269,000
Whittier Dr: Charlie E. Lang and Michael L. Land to Patrick T. and Rebecca E. Knott, $335,000
N/a Lot 11: Louis C. Dufour to J&L Atlantic LLC, $2,400,000
WINDHAM
12 Bear Hill Rd: Christopher and Lynn C. Peet to George Valvanis and Sarha Murphy, $563,933
Kendall Pond Rd: Kathryn M. Buckless to Mirisola FT and Paul Mirisola, $200,000
51 Meetinghouse Rd: Gertrude K Patinskas RET and Gertrude K. Patinskas to Jason P. Patinskas, $265,000
51 Overton Rd: Reddy LT and Shankara B. Reddy to Zachary and Michelle Sullivan, $660,000
7 Rolling Ridge Rd: Donald S Young RET and Donald S. Young to Huseyin Sevinegil and Derys Sevincgil, $419,000
57 Stacey Cir Unit 57: Eileen M. Doane to Johnny P. Mom, $320,000
N/a Lot 16: 16 London Bridge Rd LLC to John and Kellie Lally, $410,000
N/a Lot 7a751: Thomas Royce and Florence Garafano to Jeffrey A. and Maria C. Valenti, $713,000