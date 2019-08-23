ATKINSON
103 Fieldstone Ln: Frank P. Mazzotta and Cara J. Fascione to Shawn M. and Jessica L. Tisbert, $572,933
CHESTER
4 Bayberry Rd Unit 32: Christopher J. Nicoli and Jasen D. Wheatley to Derek G. and Emily Nicholas, $405,000
DANVILLE
51 Peabody Dr: Robert Bavota and Kathleen Goguen to Frances A. and Blake C. Tasker, $365,000
37 Sanborn St: Bruce A. Dewire to Michael Akelian, $274,000
DERRY
37 Adams Pond Rd Unit L: Alan R. and Lori A. Daley to Shauna M. Wade, $229,933
24 Beaver Lake Ave: Warren A Pillsbury RET and Robert W. Pillsbury to Terry and Sandy Anderson, $429,933
30 Birch St Unit 3: Tara M. Stansfield to Lisa R. Dellechiaie and Alex F. Waites, $152,000
41 Derryfield Rd Unit R: Richard F. and April Berger to Donald Campbell, $165,000
37 Kristin Dr: June M. Fahey to Brain and Francoise Ullrich, $345,000
4 Mark Ave: Jeremiah J. and Irene L. Collins to AKZ Properties LLC, $95,000
2 Misty Morning Dr Unit D: Kelly E. Steadman to Cody Richards and Jennifer A. Tilton, $219,000
12 Perley Rd Unit 26: Melissa Piernit to Catherine P. Rogers, $210,000
Twin Brook Dr: Sundaram and Jalaja Narayanan to Mark and Karen J. Welthman, $315,000
61 Warner Hill Rd: Thomas Robichaud to Shawn Harris, $340,000
HAMPSTEAD
1 Clow Ln: Candace L. Casey to Kathleen J Lombard RET and Kathleen J. Lombard, $384,933
47 Collette Dr: Mark J. Cornetta and Maria J. Burgess to Andrew D. and Jennifer Wamboldt, $340,000
HAMPTON
180 Ashworth Ave Unit 105: 180 Ashworth Avenue LLC to John J. and Judith A. Schrepfer, $239,933
5 Church St Unit 3: Fred and Catherine Bohenko to Cherri L. and William Halberstadt, $250,000
Cutler Ave: Madelyn and Robert Gearheart to Nagel FT and Richard J. Nagel, $589,000
467 High St Unit 3: Diane J. Christine and Aric W. Stollman to Lee&Michael NT and Nancy L. Clark, $207,000
25 K St: Pamela J. and Frank J. Panarelli to Joseph B. and Lori A. Lacroix, $700,000
294 Mill Rd: Ethan J. Bickford and Sarah A. Conte to Justin A. Casanave, $360,000
N/a Lot 433: Mary E. Klots to Catherine C. Craven, $270,000
N/a Lot 8: Francesca Corona and Raymond Casagrande to Ashworth Avenue LLC, $91,000
KINGSTON
265 Kingston Rd: Jillian N. Guerin to Suzanne M. and Michael J. Ciuffetti, $394,933
LONDONDERRY
49 Buckingham Dr: Paul L. and Julie A. Constant to Leanne Bernier, $525,000
49 Fieldstone Dr Unit 49: Michael A. and Amy L. Tardiff to James W. Cardillo, $225,000
179 Fieldstone Dr Unit 179: Stacey A. Edwards to Grace M. Dunajski, $205,000
NEWTON
4 Bear Hill Rd: Louis S. and Pamela F. Lipomi to William Mackey and Ellen Mccullough, $451,000
41 W Main St: Rhonda L. and Phillip E. Ayres to Jillian B. and Jacob W. Masterson, $425,000
PELHAM
15 Applewood Rd: Patricia M. Yankowskas to Michael and Carla Rieger, $520,000
3 Benoit Ave: Evan and Samantha M. Mckallagat to William Blunt, $340,000
5 Greeley Rd: Enidelson J. Conti and Vanessa Azevedo to Kyle Woodman, $380,000
190 Hobbs Rd: Dana A. Bornstein to Kevin B. and Magna A. Krieger, $358,000
15 Holstein Dr: Keon Fox to Laura Halleck, $432,533
2 Jeremy Hill Rd: Barbara C Phelps RET and Katherine P. Crimmins to Tracy A. Omalley and Matthew Montague, $415,000
157 Patriot Dr: John D. and Eileen E. Lloyd to James G. Reynolds and Kerry Webster-Reynolds, $450,000
15-17 Windham Rd: Alfred J. Huard to Charles J. and Doreen N. Rossi, $415,000
PLAISTOW
29 East Rd: Danielle Reynolds to James A. and Tyler M. Silva, $465,000
11 Greenough Rd Unit 17: John Spinelli to Elaine Clocher and Michael Dowd, $204,533
Seaver Brook Ln Lot 9: 9 Moongate Farm RT and Karen Metzner to Kathleen M Spohn LT and Kathleen M. Spohn, $265,000
SALEM
11 Apollo Way: Giuliano FT and Antonio J. Giuliano to Roberto and Sara Currao, $591,000
Atkinson Rd: Alfio Massimo-Raymond and Barbara M. Bell to Gerald P. Mackey, $160,000
4 Blake Rd: Michelle Bertrand to Holly P. and Charles V. Casey, $289,000
75 Bluff St: Walter J Ferreira T and Walter J. Ferreira to Nicole and Michael Bulowski, $365,000
25 Car Mar Ln: Erica D. Carter and Frank S. Posluszny to Leah P. Catania, $295,000
28 Catalpa Rd Unit 28: DHB Homes LLC to Maria and Manuel Dasilva, $565,800
99 Cluff Crossing Rd Unit B7: Matthes Investment Props to Patrick Ventola and Kristie Decola, $118,533
59 Cluff Rd Unit 49: Susan Covey to John M. Budron, $255,000
13 Dyer Ave: Jason M. Deschenes and Nicole D. Matusenko to Andrew and Kelsi Tucker, $335,533
22 Hunters Run: Michael T. Clohecy and Christina L. Carline to Shane P. and Casey Murphy, $460,000
48 Kelly Rd: Kely Road Holdings LLC to John A. Schertell, $635,000
30 Lucille Ave: Kathleen M Spohn LT and Kathleen M. Spohn to John and Bonnie Terrio, $365,000
30 Maclarnon Rd: Alexander Carven to Cornelius V. Stanley, $303,000
4 Palm Rd: Gregory and Michelle Tautkus to Martha M. and David H. Harvey, $610,000
7 Tiffany Rd Unit 7; 9 Tiffany Rd Units 4, 7 and 10; and 10 Tiffany Road Unit 5: Matthes Investment Props to Pine Ridge Creek Realty, $615,000
N/a: Connell Family LP to Colleen and Brian Tormey, $50,000
SANDOWN
28 Cricket Ln: Edward E. and Kellie M. Pond to Thomas E. and Kelly Ciocco, $405,000
36 Lantern Ln: Trevor S. and Courtney L. James to Jeffrey J. and Maria A. Guerin, $469,933
27 Lilac Ln: Daniel R. and Karen L. Donovan to Elizabeth A. Salvo-Oconnel and Corbett D. Oconnell, $380,000
95 North Rd: Kevin A. and Molly W. Higham to Sandra Schmidt and Ryan Hart, $275,000
18 Rowell Rd: Theodore and Deborah L. Gulezian to Kevin A. and Molly W. Higham, $330,000
SEABROOK
103 Ledge Rd Unit 8: 120 Ledge Road RT and Gretchen Grasso to Shamrock RT and Michael Noonan, $205,000
N/a: Cambridge T Co to Caru Properties LLC, $725,000
WINDHAM
16 Ash St: Tracy G. and Debra A. Talcott to Ashley A. Morgan, $865,000
14 Ashton Park Rd: London Bridge South Inc to Warren and Courtney Shane, $739,933
21 Duston Rd: Hale RET and Robert Hale to San Yu and Xiaomei Du, $765,000
21 Fletcher Rd: Peter and Shirley Emerzian to Maura P. Sampson, $550,000
23 Hancock Rd: Jeremy and Joann Carter to David and Shannon Delaney, $749,933
11 Long Meadow Rd: Victor M. and Maria C. Moreira to John A. and Cristina Robles, $610,933
110 N Lowell Rd: Ellen Trudel to John and Amanda Roberto, $430,000
7 Osgood St: Graves FT and Christopher D. Graves to An T. Nguyen and William R. Crumpler, $670,000
28 Partridge Rd: Ashley A. and Carl Morgan to Christopher D. Graves and Sara A. Belling-Graves, $785,066
178 Range Rd: Maura P. Sampson to Michael Kimball and Jenyce Chiarello, $435,000
5 Rock Pond Rd: John D. Hallet to Stan Kobylanski, $371,000
43 Stacey Cir Unit 43: Dena M. Weick to David E. Holding, $284,933