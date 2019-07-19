ATKINSON
2 Highland Ave: Adam and Allyson Kusser to Elaine M. and Matthew J. Higgins, $378,000
CHESTER
393 Candia Rd: Mark P. and Doris I. Lefebvre to Michael F. and Sara D. Quetta, $380,000
DANVILLE
No Transactions in this Town
DERRY
Calla Dr: Gennaro Cella to Mark C. and Ana M. Mcclenaghan, $130,000
701 Collettes Grove Rd: Michael and Catherine Sirois to Virginia H. StPierre, $100,000
16 Elwood Rd: John C. and Svea A. Schreiner to Domingo R. Nogues, $342,533
7 Emerson Dr: Anna M. Gray and Russell S. May to Adam and Kelsey Beam, $367,000
118-1/2 English Range Rd: Kevin J. and Kelly A. Lucey to Heather L. Schlauch, $413,933
64 Fordway St: B&M Walsh Properties LLC to Richard and Brenda L. Davis, $205,000
1 Gervaise Dr: Chau M. Trinh and Maria L. Fantoni to Michael J. and Amanda M. Calthorpe, $365,000
112 Hampstead Rd Unit 2: Robert M. Lindsey to Alan Cyr, $180,000
122 Hampstead Rd Unit R: Joseph C. Ruotolo to Jeffrey P. Larkham, $265,000
2 Huson Ave: Pab Investments Inc to Merrimack Institute LLC, $175,000
34 Lawrence Rd: Marlene P. Adair to Daniel J. Savatano, $244,533
27 N Shore Rd: Christopher P. and Cynthia L. Fedyschyn to She Shed Lakeside LLC, $396,000
59 N Shore Rd: Frank FT and Eric Frank to Ann F. Flanagan and Joseph F. Hackett, $455,000
22 Skylark Dr: Charles G. and Cheryl L. Booth to Andrew Rossi and Amie Lesure, $365,000
5 Tsienneto Rd Unit 30: Sciuto FT and John K. Sciuto to Dawn Kelley, $220,533
HAMPSTEAD
21 Autumn Ln Unit 21: James R. White to Selwyn FT and Nicholas A. Selwyn, $334,933
187 Wash Pond Rd: Deborah Wade to Cheri L. Brousseau and Richard C. Kibby, $410,000
227 Wash Pond Rd: Lindsay Hyde to Jamie L. Marquis and Christopher R. Stebbins, $335,000
HAMPTON
20 Brown Ave Unit 45: Melaragni FT and Robert A. Melaragni to Patricia Whitcher, $125,000
407 Ocean Blvd Unit A6: Maureen A. Mcnulty to Cassandra Michalik, $305,000
5 Pelton Way Unit 7: Antoine Bechalany to David J. Privitera, $399,000
N/a Lot 33: Stephen G. and Karen L. Dunn to John Guiney and Olga Campbell, $77,000
KINGSTON
42 Little River Rd: James F&M M Sloan RET and James F. Sloan to E A. Black-Cullinane and Sharon A. Black, $310,000
30 Meadowwood Rd: James A. and Rebecca Sarette to Jeffrey M. Deming and Liliana Oro-Tapia, $522,000
24 Morning Dove Rd: Karl E. and Amy L. Franz to Michael Mcintyre and Jennifer Grant, $400,000
LONDONDERRY
16 Alexander Rd: Mary C. Davis to Richard T. and Jessica N. Murray, $340,000
47 Bartley Hill Rd: Bruce N. and Theresa J. Wilson to Brian G. and Erin E. Weigler, $375,000
2 Crestview Cir Unit 85: Richard F&D M Stewart T and Richard F. Stewart to Suresh B. Gorantla, $187,533
5 Fieldstone Dr Unit 5: Kimberly K. Prall and Deutsche Bank Natl T Co to Active Management Svc, $156,000
173 Fieldstone Dr Unit 173: Sally Sutton FT and Sally A. Sutton to Daniel L. Mazzella, $200,000
99-a Hardy Rd: Sandra C. Cole and Wells Fargo Bank NA to Colinbrooke Homes LLC, $324,000
17 Iris Ln: Matthew G. and Danielle M. Leblanc to Robert A. and Julie Norval, $420,000
NEWTON
15 Currierville Rd: Father&Son RT and Todd Fitzgerald to Joseph Gunarino, $379,933
69 Pond St: Peter Z. and Katelynn White to Daniel and Katherine Mcmahon, $368,000
77 Pond St: Michael T. Tremblay to Marc Field and Amelia R. Labbe, $390,000
PELHAM
646 Mammoth Rd: Keith A. and Rachel L. Cote to Dorothy and Noel Keane, $365,000
28 Mount Vernon Dr: Richard M. Mcmahon to Joseph P. Martin and Channa Tounn-Martin, $419,933
PLAISTOW
5 Congressional Ave: Daniel A. and Christine J. Travaglini to Steven A. and Michelle L. Curran, $565,000
1 Woodridge Dr: Daniel D. Piccolo to Eleanor Benas, $286,000
SALEM
301 Main St: Atul RT LLC to Buchler Properties LLC, $680,000
74 Old Rockingham Rd: Mark Bochman and American Neighborhood Mtg to D&M Demers RE Inv LLC, $287,500
1 Oshaughnessy Ln: Bel Air Homes Inc to Justin Fichera, $215,000
10 Riversedge Dr: William P. Loosigian to Dasilva 2016 T and Nemesio A. Dasilva, $480,000
14 Samoset Dr: Maurice G. Brancato to Mitchell and Lauren Janusz, $385,000
SANDOWN
21 Twitchells Way: Travis L. and Kimly Harrison to Craig I. and Melissa A. Mack, $525,000
SEABROOK
No Transactions in this Town
WINDHAM
1 Fletcher Rd: Thomas F. and Cheryl L. Dreyer to Jessica I. Tavernini and Bryan R. Simrak, $520,000
26 Gordon Mountain Rd Unit 26: Joanne Pelletier to Shannon Mini, $350,000
78 Mammoth Rd Unit 3: June G Constantineau RET and June G. Constantineau to Thomas A. Bowman, $290,000
25 Morgan St Unit 25: Morgan St LLC to Christine A. Ulaky, $625,400
N/a: Glenn P. and Irene A. Schwartz to Michael C. and Carole A. Psoinos, $950,000