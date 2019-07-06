The sweet smell of salty air, the sound of the ocean in the distance, the tranquility of a wooded landscape. This cozy three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom, renovated ranch in Hampton, N.H. offers all of these and more.
Located at 23 Wild Rose Lane, just a short distance from peaceful Plaice Cove and North Beach, this lovely corner lot property combines beach living with year-round functionality.
Relax on the expansive Trex deck and enjoy a good book, or host a summer bar-b-que. Take a walk to the beach to collect shells, or venture just up the road to the Beach Plum and grab an ice cream cone; you can take your pick at this location.
Residents and guests are welcomed to the property by a beautiful landscape, with a large paved driveway, expansive grassy yard, full shrubberies for privacy, and a lovely covered front porch.
Inside, the home is bright and airy, offering a wonderful open-concept and lots of natural light, ideal for entertaining.
There is a spacious living room, open to the kitchen and dining room, all with beautiful pine floors and white wainscoting. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar with room to seat three, and a large walk-in pantry.
Just off the living room, the master bedroom features more pine flooring, his and hers closets, and a private three-quarter bathroom.
Two lovely guest bedrooms encompass the rear of the house, along with a tiled entry that leads to the deck and the full guest bathroom with laundry, perfect for dropping off bathing suits and sandy towels. A second guest bathroom is located just off the dining room.
Overall this is a beautiful year-round beach house in an outstanding location with great amenities, including plenty of off-street parking and a shed for all your outdoor storage needs. The land across the street is conservation land, too!
The location is sweet, just a leisurely walk to pristine North Beach and Plaice Cove. Plus, there is great surfing, marinas, world-renowned entertainment and some of the best seafood available anywhere just around the corner.
Beyond the summer fun, income-tax free Hampton is a year-round community of nearly 15,000 people who take great pride in their oceanfront town. The home is convenient to sales tax-free shopping and major commuter routes. Additionally, Newburyport and Portsmouth are minutes away and the drive to Boston is only about 45 minutes.
Marketed by Jim Giampa of Carey & Giampa Realtors, the home is being offered at $595,000. For directions, details, or to make a private appointment to see this home, contact Giampa at the office 603-964-7000 ext. 119, directly at 603-235-5887, or visit www.careyandgiampa.com.
AT A GLANCE
Where: 23 Wild Rose Lane, Hampton, N.H.
Designed for: Anyone that desires a year-round beach house
Price: $595,000
Listing agency: Jim Giampa, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-964-7000, ext. 119 or 603-235-5887, www.careyandgiampa.com