Just a short walk to Pirates Cove Beach. Both Odiorne State Park and Downtown Portsmouth are super accessible! This tastefully updated home, situated on a lot accessible from both Park Ridge Avenue and Oceanview Avenue, is the perfect beach getaway or live year round on this quiet street.
Enter into this home via the welcoming front porch into the light-filled sitting room. Just beyond is the open-concept kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is newly updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A light and bright den with plenty of windows with a gas fireplace as well as a cozy family room round out the first floor. Upstairs there is a primary bedroom suite with cathedral ceilings and a private Juliette balcony.
Additionally on the second floor there is a bedroom, spacious office and an updated bathroom. After a day at the beach, use the outdoor shower and relax on the patio. Wonderful indoor/outdoor living for all seasons. 2 car garage, mature landscaping, and a great neighborhood. This is a terrific opportunity to own a fabulous property near the beach!
For a private showing or more information, contact Lauren Stone at lauren@laurenstone.com or call 603-944-1368.
AT A GLANCE:
2 Bedroom
3 Bathroom
Built 1994
2,843 sq ft
$1,985,000
LISTED BY:
Lauren Stone
Carey and Giampa Realtors
603-964-7000
